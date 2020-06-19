Root Beer Eggnog

Very good eggnog with a slight root beer taste.n nNot extremely thick.

Recipe by Zaxson

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
7 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat eggs in a pitcher until light and fluffy. Add milk, sugar, coffee creamer, vanilla extract, and nutmeg to eggs; beat until smooth. Refrigerate until slightly chilled, at least 15 minutes.

  • Stir root beer extract into egg mixture.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw eggs. Learn more about egg safety from our article, Making Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 122.6mg; sodium 107.7mg. Full Nutrition
