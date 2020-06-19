Hawaiian Slush
Quick and easy and super tasty holiday slush.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Cherry Kool-Aid(R) can be substituted for the strawberry.
Ginger ale can be substituted for the Sprite(R), if desired.
Quick and easy and super tasty holiday slush.
Cherry Kool-Aid(R) can be substituted for the strawberry.
Ginger ale can be substituted for the Sprite(R), if desired.
This is my recipe. Allrecipes has altered my instructions. Do NOT add the soda before freezing. After making the simple syrup, add the Kool aid packet and juices, then freeze. Remove from freezer and thaw about 1/2 hour, then chop with a fork. Serve with soda. Cheers.Read More
This is my recipe. Allrecipes has altered my instructions. Do NOT add the soda before freezing. After making the simple syrup, add the Kool aid packet and juices, then freeze. Remove from freezer and thaw about 1/2 hour, then chop with a fork. Serve with soda. Cheers.
Everyone loved it! I made it this without freezing the whole thing because we have a small freezer. I instead made lots of ice cubes with the different juices. This added to the look and our guests loved it. I also put the voka to the side so they could choice whether or not they wanted an adult beverage or not. This way even if they wanted the adult beverage they could decide how much to mix. I will be doing this again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections