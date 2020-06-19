Hawaiian Slush

4
2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Quick and easy and super tasty holiday slush.

Recipe by littleredhen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
4 hrs 15 mins
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sugar and 1 cup water together in a saucepan; bring to a boil for 3 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and stir in strawberry drink mix. Pour strawberry drink into a large stockpot and stir in pineapple juice, lemonade concentrate, lemon-lime soda, and 4 cups water. Pour mixture into a large freezer-safe container and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours.

  • Remove container from freezer and allow to thaw slightly, about 15 minutes. Break mixture apart with a spoon and place in a punch bowl and stir in lemon-lime soda.

Cook's Note:

Cherry Kool-Aid(R) can be substituted for the strawberry.

Ginger ale can be substituted for the Sprite(R), if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 0.1g; sodium 12.3mg. Full Nutrition
