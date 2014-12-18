NO YOLKS® Saucy Shrimp Noodles with Feta

This simple yet elegant dish can be served with a tossed leafy green salad to complete the meal.

By NO YOLKS(R) Noodles

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare the noodles according to package directions.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, bring the sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, wine (if using), lemon juice, lemon zest (if using) and oregano to a simmer in a large skillet set over medium heat. Stir in the shrimp and cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until no pink remains. Season to taste with pepper.

  • Serve the shrimp mixture over the hot cooked noodles. Garnish each serving with feta cheese and parsley.

Tips:

Replace the Dumpling Noodles with NO YOLKS(R) Extra Broad or Broad Noodles.

Add a couple handfuls of baby kale, spinach or arugula to the skillet for added nutrition.

For extra zip, add hot pepper flakes or hot sauce to the sauce to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 54.8g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 97.5mg; sodium 897.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022