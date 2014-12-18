NO YOLKS® Quick Curried Tuna Supper

Tuna and noodles get a face-lift in this Indian inspired one pot meal. It's a great way to introduce a new flavour to your family's weeknight dinner repertoire.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
26 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Prepare the noodles according to package directions in a large pot or Dutch oven. Add the cauliflower after 6 minutes; add the peas just before draining. Reserve in the strainer.

  • Meanwhile, set the pot over medium heat. Add the oil; saute the onion with the curry paste, salt and pepper until softened. Stir in the tuna, yogurt, tomato and mayonnaise until combined.

  • Add the noodles, cauliflower and peas. Cook, stirring, until warmed through. Remove from heat and stir in the coriander (if using).

Tips:

Replace the Broad Noodles with NO YOLKS(R) Extra Broad or Dumpling Noodles.

For extra zip, serve this quick curry with prepared mango chutney, found in the Indian section of the supermarket along with the curry paste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 33.1g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 32mg; sodium 806mg. Full Nutrition
Lori Litz
Rating: 1 stars
11/10/2016
Followed the recipe religiously. Nothing good about it - we each ate a serving and agreed that even with a massive overhaul of the recipe, it was not worth doing again. Read More
