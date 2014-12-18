NO YOLKS® Maple Balsamic Glazed Salmon with Noodles

The salmon and olive oil in this recipe contain heart healthy omega 3 and monounsaturated fatty acids. This dish comes together with a sweet and tangy balsamic vinaigrette, but you can shortcut the prep by using any favourite bottled balsamic dressing.

By NO YOLKS(R) Noodles

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
28 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare the noodles according to package directions. Add the green beans 4 minutes before draining.

  • Whisk the vinegar with the syrup, mustard, garlic and 1/2 teaspoon (2 mL) each salt and pepper until combined. Whisk in the olive oil until well combined. Measure out and reserve 2 tablespoon (30 mL) of the dressing. Toss the hot cooked noodles and beans with the onion, red pepper, basil and remaining dressing.

  • Meanwhile, lightly coat a nonstick pan with cooking spray and set over medium heat. Season the salmon with the remaining salt and pepper. Add the salmon and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until just a hint of coral remains. Brush salmon with reserved dressing. Serve the noodle mixture topped with a piece of salmon.

Tips:

Replace the Extra Broad Noodles with NO YOLKS(R) Broad or Dumpling Noodles.

This noodle toss can also be served with other protein options as a tasty side dish or on its own as a lunch option.

Replace the dressing in the recipe with 1/2 cup (125 mL) bottled balsamic vinaigrette blended with a little maple syrup to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
547 calories; protein 30.8g; carbohydrates 51.5g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 67mg; sodium 725.5mg. Full Nutrition
