NO YOLKS® Garlicky Noodles with Kale

Relieve side dish boredom by whipping up this quick and flavourful recipe featuring nutritious kale tossed with garlicky noodles.

By NO YOLKS(R) Noodles

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare the noodles according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, heat the oil in a deep skillet set over medium-low heat. Add the garlic and hot pepper flakes. Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes or until fragrant. Add the kale and broth; cover and cook for 3 minutes.

  • Uncover and stir in the hot cooked noodles. Season with salt and pepper. Add extra broth to moisten as needed and adjust seasonings to taste. Serve immediately.

Tips:

Replace the Broad Noodles with NO YOLKS(R) Extra Broad or Dumpling noodles.

Sprinkle the finished dish with crumbled feta cheese for an extra flavour boost.

Replace the baby kale with baby arugula or spinach leaves.

Stir in cubed salami, chopped artichoke hearts and sliced olives with the hot noodles for an 'antipasta' entree.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 319.5mg. Full Nutrition
