Virgil's "Top Secret" Pork Chop Marinade

This is my father-in-law's famous 'top secret' pork chop marinade. Top secret means that he shared it with everyone the last 20 years, even my brother, who is no relation to Virgil, but he would never share with me until recently. I gave him so much grief about it that he finally shared it with me. I know what you're thinking, 'Virgil didn't share it with you because he didn't want it blabbed on the internet.' Nope. He only did that to pester me. This is a very good marinade that was developed by Virgil and his brother specifically for pork chops, but also works on beef and chicken.

By duboo

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk Worcestershire sauce, canola oil, soy sauce, cider vinegar, garlic powder, and hot pepper sauce together in a bowl.

Cook's Note:

Marinate pork chops in the refrigerator overnight.

This makes enough marinade for eight chops.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 14g; sodium 827.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (35)

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2014
Super easy, super juicy, and oh so tender. I am not a huge fan of pork chops but nobody would have ever guessed that if they would have seen how quickly I inhaled these. I plan on using this on the venison and wild duck in my freezer. Thanks for sharing duboo! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Magnolia Blossom
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2014
Well, I'm glad it's no longer a secret. So simple, great flavor, and beautiful color to the chops when done. Will try this again on the grill and perhaps some chicken. Do marinate overnight or several hours. I added some fresh garlic. I did not taste much of the hot sauce, but then my drops may not have been big enough. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Rock_lobster
Rating: 4 stars
01/04/2015
Virgil's Top Secret Pork Chop Marinade Haiku: "This was super good! And super easy to make, (but my chops were dry." By no fault of the recipe-submitter, my pork chops (that were the crazy thick ones from Costco, and that I'd marinated in this overnight) came out a bit dry - browned them fast over med-hi, then moved to the oven to finish baking, but just barely left them in too long. The marinade itself was delicious and imparted a deep, crusty brown color around the exterior of the chops, but I'm not sure that I like it quite as much as AR's "Pretty Chicken Marinade", which I also use on pork chops. But I'm glad that Virgil shared this b/c we still enjoyed it alot! Read More
Helpful
(7)
booooyaaaa
Rating: 4 stars
08/14/2015
OK so I only gave it four stars because I didn't have soy sauce and I will re-review the recipe once I can actually make it as directed. This is a great recipe! For some time now I've been trying to figure out how to use up an impulse purchase of raspberry infused balsamic vinegar. (Yeah... Don't ask). I uses it instead of the soy sauce and the results were truly outstanding. I look forward to trying this with the soy! Read More
Helpful
(3)
tamaelli
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2018
I made this marinade for some pork chops that went on the grill. The taste was just so, SO GOOD! Full of flavor but does not overpower the taste of the meat. Instead, it acts as a tenderizer. The meat is perfectly infused with layers of delicious flavor; beyond juicy and melt-in-your-mouth tender. I made this as written and the only thing different from the original recipe was that I did not marinate the chops overnight (did not have enough time); they actually marinated about 5 hours. Next time, I plan to give them more time to bask in this amazing marinade... That said, they were STILL incredible! You know how, when a meal is just really, really delicious and everyone is just basically SILENT through the entire meal; because to engage in conversation would be to interrupt "The Savor"? That was us when we sat down to these amazing chops! DEEEELISH!!!! The only sound was that of our silverware clinking! Today, I am trying the marinade with some steaks (also headed to the grill) and I will update my review after our meal. Enjoy with abandon, people! Read More
Helpful
(3)
LJOY
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2015
My go to marinade for pork chops is Stubbs. When I found myself with four lovely pork chops and no Stubbs I tried this marinade. I marinated the chops overnight and then broiled them. Fantastic! This is a lovely marinade recipe and I use it again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Janice
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2015
Thank you for this recipe. Exceptional flavor. I can actually make pork chops that taste great now. Made as written and I wouldn't change a thing. Read More
Helpful
(1)
linda2d
Rating: 3 stars
07/07/2015
I downsized to two portions and marinaded loin chops for 8 hours. The result was moist and tender but the marinade flavor the soy sauce mostly was just too strong for us. I think this one is just a difference in taste. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Diamond Dave
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2015
This marinade was a huge hit with my family. I didn't think ahead and only marinated for a couple of hours and threw the pork chops on the grill. They turned out so good they would of put a hump on a camel. Thanks for sharing Virgil. Read More
Helpful
(1)
