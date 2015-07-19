1 of 35

Rating: 5 stars Super easy, super juicy, and oh so tender. I am not a huge fan of pork chops but nobody would have ever guessed that if they would have seen how quickly I inhaled these. I plan on using this on the venison and wild duck in my freezer. Thanks for sharing duboo! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Well, I'm glad it's no longer a secret. So simple, great flavor, and beautiful color to the chops when done. Will try this again on the grill and perhaps some chicken. Do marinate overnight or several hours. I added some fresh garlic. I did not taste much of the hot sauce, but then my drops may not have been big enough. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Virgil's Top Secret Pork Chop Marinade Haiku: "This was super good! And super easy to make, (but my chops were dry." By no fault of the recipe-submitter, my pork chops (that were the crazy thick ones from Costco, and that I'd marinated in this overnight) came out a bit dry - browned them fast over med-hi, then moved to the oven to finish baking, but just barely left them in too long. The marinade itself was delicious and imparted a deep, crusty brown color around the exterior of the chops, but I'm not sure that I like it quite as much as AR's "Pretty Chicken Marinade", which I also use on pork chops. But I'm glad that Virgil shared this b/c we still enjoyed it alot! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars OK so I only gave it four stars because I didn't have soy sauce and I will re-review the recipe once I can actually make it as directed. This is a great recipe! For some time now I've been trying to figure out how to use up an impulse purchase of raspberry infused balsamic vinegar. (Yeah... Don't ask). I uses it instead of the soy sauce and the results were truly outstanding. I look forward to trying this with the soy! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I made this marinade for some pork chops that went on the grill. The taste was just so, SO GOOD! Full of flavor but does not overpower the taste of the meat. Instead, it acts as a tenderizer. The meat is perfectly infused with layers of delicious flavor; beyond juicy and melt-in-your-mouth tender. I made this as written and the only thing different from the original recipe was that I did not marinate the chops overnight (did not have enough time); they actually marinated about 5 hours. Next time, I plan to give them more time to bask in this amazing marinade... That said, they were STILL incredible! You know how, when a meal is just really, really delicious and everyone is just basically SILENT through the entire meal; because to engage in conversation would be to interrupt "The Savor"? That was us when we sat down to these amazing chops! DEEEELISH!!!! The only sound was that of our silverware clinking! Today, I am trying the marinade with some steaks (also headed to the grill) and I will update my review after our meal. Enjoy with abandon, people! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars My go to marinade for pork chops is Stubbs. When I found myself with four lovely pork chops and no Stubbs I tried this marinade. I marinated the chops overnight and then broiled them. Fantastic! This is a lovely marinade recipe and I use it again. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you for this recipe. Exceptional flavor. I can actually make pork chops that taste great now. Made as written and I wouldn't change a thing. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars I downsized to two portions and marinaded loin chops for 8 hours. The result was moist and tender but the marinade flavor the soy sauce mostly was just too strong for us. I think this one is just a difference in taste. Helpful (1)