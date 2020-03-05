Broccoli and Chicken Stir-Fry

1 of 882

Rating: 5 stars There is simplicity and depth of flavor packed in every single bite. It felt like I was eating gourmet Chinese food from P.F. Changs. I vow to never order this as takeout EVER AGAIN! Even the kids said it tasted better than Chinese food. I pretty much followed as is and I have ZERO complaints. This will be a go to staple in my home. Off to make a second batch! Helpful (123)

Rating: 4 stars To be honest, I made this recipe b/c I didn't have any sherry in the house and was looking for a quick and easy recipe my 10-yr old daughter and I could do together. I prepared ingredients as instructed but I did a few things differently: 1. I removed the chicken from the wok as soon as it was cooked so that it wouldn't get dry, and then I put it back int the wok once the broccoli had cooked for a few minutes (had turned a slightly emerald/deep green). 2. I put in most but not all of the soy sauce mixture (into which I had also add fresh garlic/ginger and not powdered). 3. I only added about half of the cornstarch/water mix. I suggest adding a little at a time — if you are cooking at a med high/high heat you will be able to tell when you have enough. These little changes really helped and allowed for moist chicken, crunchy but well cooked broccoli and a not-too goopy sauce! Helpful (78)

Rating: 2 stars Easy to prepare. Too salty! Next time I will try low sodium soy sauce Helpful (39)

Rating: 4 stars I would have given this 5 stars but I made a few changes. I used 1/3 cup of low-sodium soya sauce. I did not use any oil for frying. I cooked the chicken in a small amount of water, let the water cook off and then seasoned it. I added a touch of onion powder and cayenne pepper to the soya sauce mixture. I also added minced garlic and ginger to the soya sauce mixture. Once I mixed up the chicken with the sauce I added hot sauce (since I love my food spicy). It came out great. My boyfriend could not stop stealing pieces from the pot. I will definitely add this to the rotation! Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars I'm made this for dinner and loved it! I'm not a salt person so it was a little too salty and I found it to have a bit too much sauce, so I will cut the sauce by about a 1/3, but loved it! Will be demoing this for my students tomorrow. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is great. A little too salty for my taste. Next time I will try low sodium soy sauce/more water. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars Made this last night and it was yummy. Followed what other reviewers said and cut the soy sauce by one third, and only used the portion of sauce and cornstarch mixture that seemed right for the total amount of food while finishing the cooking. But first I cooked the chicken and onions with some minced garlic, then set aside the chicken pieces do they would not over cook, added and fried the broccoli, and added then back the chicken before adding the sauce and corn starch. And, because I love red bell pepper and had one, I added it in a 3/4 inch dice. Another variation I may try in the future--add whole cashews near the end. Would go perfectly in this. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for dinner tonight. Fantastic! I usually use premade sauces and have trouble with the amount of salt, but this was so great, I used low sodium soy sauce and had no issues. I added some bean sprouts and water chestnuts, left out the onion. I love how versatile this recipe is. A keeper for sure. Helpful (13)