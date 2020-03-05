Broccoli and Chicken Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.26 stars
700 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 389
  • 4 star values: 201
  • 3 star values: 44
  • 2 star values: 33
  • 1 star values: 33

Made up. Serve with rice.

By Jeri

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, and red pepper flakes together in a bowl to dissolve sugar into the liquid. Mix water and cornstarch together in a small bowl; stir with a whisk until cornstarch dissolves completely.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat. Fry chicken and onion in hot oil until the chicken is no longer pink in the center and the onion is tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir broccoli with the chicken and onion; saute until the broccoli is hot, about 5 minutes. Push the chicken and vegetables mixture to the side of the skillet.

  • Pour the soy sauce mixture into the vacant part of the skillet. Stir the cornstarch slurry into the soy sauce mixture until the color is consistent. Move the chicken and vegetables back into the center to the pan; saute until the sauce thickens and coats the chicken and vegetables, about 5 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 33.4g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 3307.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (882)

Most helpful positive review

Mommy Martin
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2016
There is simplicity and depth of flavor packed in every single bite. It felt like I was eating gourmet Chinese food from P.F. Changs. I vow to never order this as takeout EVER AGAIN! Even the kids said it tasted better than Chinese food. I pretty much followed as is and I have ZERO complaints. This will be a go to staple in my home. Off to make a second batch! Read More
Helpful
(123)

Most helpful critical review

Della M.
Rating: 2 stars
06/04/2015
Easy to prepare. Too salty! Next time I will try low sodium soy sauce Read More
Helpful
(39)
Amy Margolin
Rating: 4 stars
12/10/2015
To be honest, I made this recipe b/c I didn't have any sherry in the house and was looking for a quick and easy recipe my 10-yr old daughter and I could do together. I prepared ingredients as instructed but I did a few things differently: 1. I removed the chicken from the wok as soon as it was cooked so that it wouldn't get dry, and then I put it back int the wok once the broccoli had cooked for a few minutes (had turned a slightly emerald/deep green). 2. I put in most but not all of the soy sauce mixture (into which I had also add fresh garlic/ginger and not powdered). 3. I only added about half of the cornstarch/water mix. I suggest adding a little at a time — if you are cooking at a med high/high heat you will be able to tell when you have enough. These little changes really helped and allowed for moist chicken, crunchy but well cooked broccoli and a not-too goopy sauce! Read More
Helpful
(78)
Della M.
Rating: 2 stars
06/03/2015
Easy to prepare. Too salty! Next time I will try low sodium soy sauce Read More
Helpful
(39)
jubi1lee
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2016
I would have given this 5 stars but I made a few changes. I used 1/3 cup of low-sodium soya sauce. I did not use any oil for frying. I cooked the chicken in a small amount of water, let the water cook off and then seasoned it. I added a touch of onion powder and cayenne pepper to the soya sauce mixture. I also added minced garlic and ginger to the soya sauce mixture. Once I mixed up the chicken with the sauce I added hot sauce (since I love my food spicy). It came out great. My boyfriend could not stop stealing pieces from the pot. I will definitely add this to the rotation! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Kelseymechelle
Rating: 4 stars
04/08/2015
I'm made this for dinner and loved it! I'm not a salt person so it was a little too salty and I found it to have a bit too much sauce, so I will cut the sauce by about a 1/3, but loved it! Will be demoing this for my students tomorrow. Read More
Helpful
(18)
ebony
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2015
This recipe is great. A little too salty for my taste. Next time I will try low sodium soy sauce/more water. Read More
Helpful
(16)
gina.o
Rating: 4 stars
10/03/2016
Made this last night and it was yummy. Followed what other reviewers said and cut the soy sauce by one third, and only used the portion of sauce and cornstarch mixture that seemed right for the total amount of food while finishing the cooking. But first I cooked the chicken and onions with some minced garlic, then set aside the chicken pieces do they would not over cook, added and fried the broccoli, and added then back the chicken before adding the sauce and corn starch. And, because I love red bell pepper and had one, I added it in a 3/4 inch dice. Another variation I may try in the future--add whole cashews near the end. Would go perfectly in this. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Christina Hicks
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2015
I made this for dinner tonight. Fantastic! I usually use premade sauces and have trouble with the amount of salt, but this was so great, I used low sodium soy sauce and had no issues. I added some bean sprouts and water chestnuts, left out the onion. I love how versatile this recipe is. A keeper for sure. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Vannessa Franco
Rating: 4 stars
01/17/2015
I use this recipe as a base and added sliced carrots and sesame oil to this. It was a hit at my home and I would even consider trying the original recipe in the future and adding more than 3 cups of broccoli since I added three to my two chicken breast measurement and it was not enough :/ other than that I loved it! Read More
Helpful
(12)
