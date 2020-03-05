Tonkatsu Sauce

Rating: 4.36 stars
55 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 38
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 2

My husband loves Tonkatsu and uses this sauce on more than just Tonkatsu. It's great for coconut shrimp and for dipping umeboshi pork rolls. Keep leftover sauce refrigerated . . . if there is any.

By CherylKob

9 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir ketchup, soy sauce, brown sugar, mirin, Worcestershire sauce, ginger, and garlic together in a bowl. Let flavors blend for at least 1/2 hour.

Cook's Note:

This is ready in half an hour, but is even better if you let it sit in the refrigerator for a full day.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 403.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (55)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2015
Used this as a dipping sauce for chicken and pork potstickers. Didn't have any mirin, so I substituted dry sherry which worked out great. I will be trying this with chicken tenders soon, but we actually enjoyed this sauce with the potstickers better than our typical peanut or sweet & sour dipping sauces. It has just the right balance of sweetness and tang, and mixes up in minutes with ingredients I always have on hand. I can see this being used on many, many things, just flat out tasty! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Mr. Victor
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2016
This recipe is my favorite sauce of all time! I use it for Chicken Tonkatsu and as a replacement for BBQ sauce because it just tastes better. I do not use alcohol in cooking so I sub the Japanese sweet wine with prune juice and it does great. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Shii
Rating: 2 stars
02/10/2018
Had my doubts going in and they proved correct. I had all the ingredients at home and used precise measures. Ended up tweaking it with alot more soy sauce and powdered mustard and simmered in a pan until nice and dark, then put it through a sieve and cooled. For my own taste I added sriracha as well. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Shlemar
Rating: 2 stars
01/13/2017
I tried this out when I couldn't find any tonkatsu sauce in my local grocery stores. It was okay if used sparingly but had a weird aftertaste that we really weren't feeling. I eventually found my way to an H-Mart and bought some Bulldog brand tonkatsu sauce and use that liberally on all my breaded and fried meats instead. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Joe Chiarelli
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2016
Very good flavor seem authentic to me! Read More
Helpful
(2)
mommyluvs2cook
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2016
This sauce was amazing with my katsu chicken! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kim Wyatt
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2016
Tasty! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Christina Sandas
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2016
Did everything just like it says and my honey who's fav is tonkatsu when we go out said it was perfect! Read More
Helpful
(1)
BriBoy Chicago
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2016
Yummy! Just like what I get at Hawaiian Grill! Read More
Helpful
(1)
