Used this as a dipping sauce for chicken and pork potstickers. Didn't have any mirin, so I substituted dry sherry which worked out great. I will be trying this with chicken tenders soon, but we actually enjoyed this sauce with the potstickers better than our typical peanut or sweet & sour dipping sauces. It has just the right balance of sweetness and tang, and mixes up in minutes with ingredients I always have on hand. I can see this being used on many, many things, just flat out tasty!
This recipe is my favorite sauce of all time! I use it for Chicken Tonkatsu and as a replacement for BBQ sauce because it just tastes better. I do not use alcohol in cooking so I sub the Japanese sweet wine with prune juice and it does great.
Had my doubts going in and they proved correct. I had all the ingredients at home and used precise measures. Ended up tweaking it with alot more soy sauce and powdered mustard and simmered in a pan until nice and dark, then put it through a sieve and cooled. For my own taste I added sriracha as well.
I tried this out when I couldn't find any tonkatsu sauce in my local grocery stores. It was okay if used sparingly but had a weird aftertaste that we really weren't feeling. I eventually found my way to an H-Mart and bought some Bulldog brand tonkatsu sauce and use that liberally on all my breaded and fried meats instead.
Very good flavor seem authentic to me!
This sauce was amazing with my katsu chicken!
Did everything just like it says and my honey who's fav is tonkatsu when we go out said it was perfect!
Yummy! Just like what I get at Hawaiian Grill!