Rating: 5 stars Used this as a dipping sauce for chicken and pork potstickers. Didn't have any mirin, so I substituted dry sherry which worked out great. I will be trying this with chicken tenders soon, but we actually enjoyed this sauce with the potstickers better than our typical peanut or sweet & sour dipping sauces. It has just the right balance of sweetness and tang, and mixes up in minutes with ingredients I always have on hand. I can see this being used on many, many things, just flat out tasty! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is my favorite sauce of all time! I use it for Chicken Tonkatsu and as a replacement for BBQ sauce because it just tastes better. I do not use alcohol in cooking so I sub the Japanese sweet wine with prune juice and it does great. Helpful (6)

Rating: 2 stars Had my doubts going in and they proved correct. I had all the ingredients at home and used precise measures. Ended up tweaking it with alot more soy sauce and powdered mustard and simmered in a pan until nice and dark, then put it through a sieve and cooled. For my own taste I added sriracha as well. Helpful (5)

Rating: 2 stars I tried this out when I couldn't find any tonkatsu sauce in my local grocery stores. It was okay if used sparingly but had a weird aftertaste that we really weren't feeling. I eventually found my way to an H-Mart and bought some Bulldog brand tonkatsu sauce and use that liberally on all my breaded and fried meats instead. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Very good flavor seem authentic to me! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This sauce was amazing with my katsu chicken! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Tasty! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Did everything just like it says and my honey who's fav is tonkatsu when we go out said it was perfect! Helpful (1)