Protein Packed Mac & Cheese
This classic dish gets upgraded with Johnsonville! While many reach for the boxed stuff, this quick and easy recipe shows you how easy homemade can be. Take your favorite elbow macaroni, butter, flour, milk and American cheese to create a delicious meal that everyone loves. For the real treat, add in some Johnsonville Smoked Sausage for that extra hit of savory goodness. For you cheese lovers, Johnsonville Three Cheese Italian Style Cooking Sausage is the perfect match.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 31.7g; cholesterol 85.9mg; sodium 1122.9mg. Full Nutrition