Protein Packed Mac & Cheese

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This classic dish gets upgraded with Johnsonville! While many reach for the boxed stuff, this quick and easy recipe shows you how easy homemade can be. Take your favorite elbow macaroni, butter, flour, milk and American cheese to create a delicious meal that everyone loves. For the real treat, add in some Johnsonville Smoked Sausage for that extra hit of savory goodness. For you cheese lovers, Johnsonville Three Cheese Italian Style Cooking Sausage is the perfect match.

By From the Kitchen at Johnsonville Sausage

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in another saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.

  • Stir in flour until smooth; gradually whisk in milk.

  • Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened.

  • Add cheese; cook and stir until melted.

  • Stir in macaroni and sausage. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 31.7g; cholesterol 85.9mg; sodium 1122.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Darnell Peak
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2019
yes i will make again i made it with my mom #familytime Read More
achoo
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2019
Very delicious! although my noodles didn't cook all the way... But that didn't stop me from putting a five stars! By the way that was my own mistake! I would %100 recommend to anyone else! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022