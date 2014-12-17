Dill-Glazed Carrots

I didn't like the vinegar taste it gave the carrots. Also took a lot longer than the recipe stated.
I saw this in my new Feb/Mar 2015 issue of Allrecipes magazine today, and thought I'd give it a try. It was more than ok, less than good. I will make it again with these simple changes: I used dried dill and would definitely drop it to 1 tsp, not the recommended 2 tsp as suggested in the footnotes. Also, I'd add a bit more salt or use salted butter and 1 tsp honey as we like our carrots a bit more on the sweeter side. The cooking time on the carrots was pretty spot on.
I don't know who decided that carrots side dishes had to be covered in butter, honey, and sugar, but this recipe was a welcome relief. I've made this with both fresh and dried dill. Fresh is always better, but either way the pop from the vinegar and the hint of honey compliment the sweetness of the carrots just perfectly.
I also used dried dill. The previous reviewer might want to remember that when you substitute a dried herb, you do not use as much. In this case, 2 teaspoons instead of tablespoons.
This was really more of a 2-star for me but I give it a compensating third star because I don't love dill. I used 2 tsp dried dill instead of 2 Tbsp fresh and the carrots were almost furry. My goodness what a lot of dill!! Surprisingly not overpowering but still underwhelming.
I needed a side dish to offset the peppery/garlic pork tenderloin we had for dinner. This carrot recipe was just the ticket! It was a great pairing and I will make this again.
Made this today for Thanksgiving Dinner. Followed the recipe and directions exactly and it was delicious.
Carrots are not a favorite in my house but these were really good. Will make again.