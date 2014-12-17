Dill-Glazed Carrots

Fresh dill makes these carrots pop! Serve them with your favorite meatloaf or roast chicken.

By RuthE

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine carrots, water, butter, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a skillet; bring liquid to a boil. Cover skillet, reduce heat to medium, and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is evaporated and carrots are tender and glazed, about 20 minutes.

  • Remove skillet from heat and stir dill and honey into carrots.

Cook's Note:

No fresh dill? You can use 2 teaspoons dried dill instead. Just add it when you uncover the skillet, so it has time to soften.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 17.3g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 268.2mg. Full Nutrition
Keeli
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2019
I don't know who decided that carrots side dishes had to be covered in butter, honey, and sugar, but this recipe was a welcome relief. I've made this with both fresh and dried dill. Fresh is always better, but either way the pop from the vinegar and the hint of honey compliment the sweetness of the carrots just perfectly. Read More
Helpful
(1)

Elizabeth
Rating: 2 stars
02/13/2015
I didn't like the vinegar taste it gave the carrots. Also took a lot longer than the recipe stated. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Dawn
Rating: 3 stars
01/20/2015
I saw this in my new Feb/Mar 2015 issue of Allrecipes magazine today, and thought I'd give it a try. It was more than ok, less than good. I will make it again with these simple changes: I used dried dill and would definitely drop it to 1 tsp, not the recommended 2 tsp as suggested in the footnotes. Also, I'd add a bit more salt or use salted butter and 1 tsp honey as we like our carrots a bit more on the sweeter side. The cooking time on the carrots was pretty spot on. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Phillip
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2015
I also used dried dill. The previous reviewer might want to remember that when you substitute a dried herb, you do not use as much. In this case, 2 teaspoons instead of tablespoons. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Bake Until Golden
Rating: 3 stars
02/03/2015
This was really more of a 2-star for me but I give it a compensating third star because I don't love dill. I used 2 tsp dried dill instead of 2 Tbsp fresh and the carrots were almost furry. My goodness what a lot of dill!! Surprisingly not overpowering but still underwhelming. Read More
gaylmusic
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2017
I needed a side dish to offset the peppery/garlic pork tenderloin we had for dinner. This carrot recipe was just the ticket! It was a great pairing and I will make this again. Read More
texashermit
Rating: 4 stars
11/23/2017
Made this today for Thanksgiving Dinner. Followed the recipe and directions exactly and it was delicious. Read More
patata
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2016
Carrots are not a favorite in my house but these were really good. Will make again. Read More
