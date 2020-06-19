Cashew Butter Cookies

Yummy! I used my 4-teaspoon cookie scoop to make 14 cookies from a half a batch of these! Eight of these fit onto a cookie sheet, and I baked them for about 12 minutes. I tried with the first ones to make the criss-cross with a fork on the top, but I prefer the meat tenderizer side to my mallet to make that design that I put on the second sheet of cookies. I did refrigerate them for a short time before baking them. This morning they are crispy on the edges and soft in the middle and make a yummy accompaniment to my morning coffee. Thanks, Katherine! I think the little girls in my life will ask for more of these!
Yummy! I used my 4-teaspoon cookie scoop to make 14 cookies from a half a batch of these! Eight of these fit onto a cookie sheet, and I baked them for about 12 minutes. I tried with the first ones to make the criss-cross with a fork on the top, but I prefer the meat tenderizer side to my mallet to make that design that I put on the second sheet of cookies. I did refrigerate them for a short time before baking them. This morning they are crispy on the edges and soft in the middle and make a yummy accompaniment to my morning coffee. Thanks, Katherine! I think the little girls in my life will ask for more of these!
Day 3 and the cookies are still soft. I am enjoying them right now with my cup of morning coffee. Truly a treat - I have not found a good cashew butter cookie recipe - most are no flour, no sugar, no egg - this hit the nail on the head all around - conservative with the not so good for you ingredients but not missing anything. I did substitute an over-ripe banana for one tablespoon of cream/milk. I added a little more flour to make up for this extra liquid. My cashew butter was the oily kind too and I did half flour, half almond meal - truly heavenly. Thank you for getting the ratios just right.
They were delicious!! I had cashew butter I needed to use up and this was the perfect way to use it. The cookies are crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. Absolutely addictive. My family and I loved them!
The dough was so soft I was afraid the cookies would spread all over the baking sheet and hesitated to put more than 6 on a sheet at a time. Bit they did not spread as I feared, they turned out perfect. Soft and delicious!
Leaving out all the white sugar entirely, using just the half cup of brown sugar mixed into the nut butter, I made what can now be my finest nut cookie! I used soaked, dehydrated walnuts processed into nut butter in the food processor.
Guess I'm just a peanut butter person. I had purchased some organic cashew butter that was bland so I thought putting it in cookies with sugar would do the trick. The cookies are easy to make. The baking time was almost 5 minutes longer than indicated but I'm guessing it was the parchment paper. If you like cashew butter, I'm guessing you will like theses. If you are a peanut butter lover like me... stick with peanut butter!
Made these yesterday and they turned out delicious. My husband loved them too. The only change I made was to add more vanilla. I added a tablespoon instead of a teaspoon because I like the vanilla flavor. I used a silpat and baked them for 11 minutes. This is a very basic recipe and I will definitely make them again!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.