Cashew Butter Cookies

These cashew butter cookies are a yummy alternative to peanut butter cookies for those with peanut allergies.

By Katherine

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix flour, baking soda, and salt together in a small bowl.

  • Beat butter, white sugar, and vanilla extract together with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Add cashew butter, brown sugar, egg, and milk to the butter mixture; beat until smooth. Gradually add flour mixture and mix until just incorporated into a dough.

  • Roll dough into 1 1/2-inch balls and arrange onto a baking sheet. Lightly press a fork into the top of the balls to make a crosshatch pattern.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes.

Cook's Note:

For softer cookies, bake for 9 to 11 minutes. Remove while the cookies still look slightly raw; they will set a little more while they cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 107.1mg. Full Nutrition
