Red's Potato Salad

Despite a great ingredients list we still found this a little on the blah side. I used fresh herbs rather than dried and increased the amount accordingly for substituting one for the other. We re thinking perhaps cutting the potatoes into smaller chunks would give them a better coating of all that other good stuff and less like eating hunks of plain undressed potato. Some sort of all-purpose seasoning salt would be good too. Still as this recipe s first reviewer I must say that with some tweaks to adjust for personal taste this is a good basic potato salad with the potential to be great.

Rating: 4 stars

Don’t let the claim of “50 servings” stop you from trying this recipe. I changed the recipe to 20 servings and my family of 4 had one serving left over. We like potato salad. I didn’t include, celery, parsley or chives because I didn’t have them. And I used 3 large russet potatoes instead of 16 small ones. Also I used 3 radishes and 3 eggs in the salad and didn’t do the radish rosettes or egg on the top, though I might have for taking it to a potluck. Also I included garlic salt, and a bit more sweet relish for flavor and crunchiness. I made it a day in advance since potato salad is usually better the 2nd day. It was similar to the potato salad I grew up with but more tasty. I’ll probably make it again, after I try some of the other potato salad recipes here on Allrecipes.