Red's Potato Salad

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe was used in family's catering business for over 40 years; even today it receive lots of compliments.

By SFLOOKOUT

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
50
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

50
Original recipe yields 50 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until fork-tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, cool, and cut into quarters.

  • Stir potatoes, diced egg whites, whole egg yolk, celery, green onions, and minced radishes together in a large bowl. Add mayonnaise, pickle relish, mustard, chives, mustard-mayonnaise sandwich sauce, parsley, kosher salt, basil, and white pepper; carefully stir until well-combined and coated. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until flavors blend, 8 hours to overnight.

  • Garnish potato salad with radish roses and egg slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 42mg; sodium 152.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
06/08/2015
Despite a great ingredients list we still found this a little on the blah side. I used fresh herbs rather than dried and increased the amount accordingly for substituting one for the other. We re thinking perhaps cutting the potatoes into smaller chunks would give them a better coating of all that other good stuff and less like eating hunks of plain undressed potato. Some sort of all-purpose seasoning salt would be good too. Still as this recipe s first reviewer I must say that with some tweaks to adjust for personal taste this is a good basic potato salad with the potential to be great. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Elon
Rating: 4 stars
05/24/2020
Don’t let the claim of “50 servings” stop you from trying this recipe. I changed the recipe to 20 servings and my family of 4 had one serving left over. We like potato salad. I didn’t include, celery, parsley or chives because I didn’t have them. And I used 3 large russet potatoes instead of 16 small ones. Also I used 3 radishes and 3 eggs in the salad and didn’t do the radish rosettes or egg on the top, though I might have for taking it to a potluck. Also I included garlic salt, and a bit more sweet relish for flavor and crunchiness. I made it a day in advance since potato salad is usually better the 2nd day. It was similar to the potato salad I grew up with but more tasty. I’ll probably make it again, after I try some of the other potato salad recipes here on Allrecipes. Read More
