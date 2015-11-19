Thanksgiving Bacon Stuffing

Rating: 3.73 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This stuffing recipe has been in my family for decades. How can you go wrong with bacon? Whether it be baked in muffins tins or right inside the turkey, this is sure to be a hit!

By Nickolasa

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12



Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat until cooked through but still slightly soft, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on paper towels, retaining bacon drippings in the skillet.

  • Melt butter in a separate skillet over medium-high heat; saute onion and celery until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir bacon and poultry seasoning into onion mixture.

  • Mix onion-bacon mixture and bread pieces together in a large bowl; fold in eggs. Spoon bread mixture into muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops are crispy, about 25 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

This recipe can be lightened up by using turkey bacon, chicken stock, and whole wheat bread. But if you are making it for Thanksgiving, I say just go for it!

If you think the stuffing is too dry after adding the eggs, you can add bacon drippings (or milk or chicken stock) until you get the right consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 65mg; sodium 877mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

Mike Burke
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2015
Came out good love the bacon idea Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

Beach Babe
Rating: 3 stars
12/03/2018
It was a little dry. I added additional broth which helped. Not sure if I'm going to make it again. Read More
Reviews:
Lynn
Rating: 4 stars
01/04/2016
Used stove top stuffing with bacon and made in muffin tins. Made ahead and warmed up just before serving. Read More
Helpful
(6)
bailey
Rating: 1 stars
11/17/2016
we cooked it for 20 minutes and it was chard black and burned Read More
Helpful
(1)
Dean La Barge
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2018
Taste was great! The muffins had 1 good bite each. The rest was dry. I added the bacon drippings after the eggs. It was my first attempt at any stuffing. Read More
Manda
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2019
My husband liked this dressing a lot and ate half of it himself. I did not put into the muffin pan instead placed it in a baking dish. It turned out really well. Will make again in the future. Read More
Elle Wilson
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2019
This has been our family recipe for generations it wouldn t be Thanksgiving without it. We call it Daddy s stuffing. Read More
adair
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2016
I made this yesterday and I must say it was delicious. I used green onions instead of regular onions and it was good as well. however I used store bought stuffing. don't know if making my own stuffing will make a difference. maybe next time. Read More
Bruce
Rating: 3 stars
05/01/2018
My raw mixed product (before baking) was very dry so I added an ingredient not in the original recipe: broth. That helped considerably but it's occurred to me that some imprecision in the recipe also might have contributed to the problem. The need for "two loaves of bread" needs more precise quantification. I used two bags of dry (some might say "stale") Arnold breadcrumbs which simply may have been too much volume or too arid an ingredient. I'd welcome any amplification how to improve directions for this recipe. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022