Gluten-Free Teriyaki Sauce

Super easy gluten-free teriyaki sauce makes stir-fry taste amazing!

Recipe by Sarah Pryor

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk soy sauce, honey, lemon juice, onion, and garlic powder together in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 7g; sodium 665.1mg. Full Nutrition
