Gluten-Free Teriyaki Sauce
Super easy gluten-free teriyaki sauce makes stir-fry taste amazing!
This is a good base recipe, especially if you don't like the cornstarch thickened versions. Adding rice vinegar instead of lemon juice gave this a better flavor. I would also suggest adding a garlic clove instead of powdered and a chunk of fresh ginger. This recipe works exceptionally well with coconut aminos instead of tamari sauce. Keep this recipe in your kitchen pantry collection. You'll be very happy with the versatility. Thank you for sharing.
Pretty good. A word to the wise, don't double the recipe... ;)
It can be tough eating gluten free. I lucked out with this recipe. I made some additions per other reviews such as adding brown sugar. The recipe with the added brown sugar and chopped garlic came out really good. The next time I make it, I will add corn starch that was also recommended by someone else.
Made this exactly as the recipe says, and it was delicious! Exactly what I needed to spice up meals for my gluten-free girl.
I double the recipe and add 6TBS is of brown sugar and warmed in the microwave for 30 seconds
I have made this before but what I also do is put it in a sauce pan medium heat, with corn starch and seasoning to taste with fresh ginger for a more authentic style. I pretty much cook it until it has the consistency that I like.
This was a very good teriyaki sauce that worked well with the Pork Loin roast stuffed with Spinach that I made this evening.
Very easy, pretty tasty :)
