Slow-Cooked Beef Loin Tri-Tip Roast

A 2.24-pound beauty of a roast. I had read other recipes for cooking a roast in slow cooker, none of which sounded like my goal recipe. So here it is a new take on a slow cooking roast recipe. The roast is a 2.24-pound beef loin tri-tip seasoned roast. This one had very little fat.
This was simple & delicious! I used garlic powder instead of fresh garlic, & I didn't have Adobo spice, but it was perfect without it. I also added carrots and potatoes. The roast made its own gravy and it wasn't greasy. I didn't thicken the gravy, or add extra salt. The bouillon was enough. (I used "Better than Bouillon," which comes in a jar). I will definitely make this again.
I used the McCormick Brazilian Steakhouse marinade packs (2) for my 3.5lb roast a day in advance. I followed the recipe and found that even though I had a huge roast, my crockpot slow cooker set on high for 4 hours was way too long. At about the 3 hour mark I checked up on it and it was already way overcooked. I would recommend perhaps cooking it on LOW for 3-4 hours. Other than people being disappointed with the rarity of the meat (It was all well done), the flavor was fantastic and the recipe was fun and easy to follow. I would definitely try this again, but I would adjust the cooking temp and times.
This was simple & delicious! I used garlic powder instead of fresh garlic, & I didn't have Adobo spice, but it was perfect without it. I also added carrots and potatoes. The roast made its own gravy and it wasn't greasy. I didn't thicken the gravy, or add extra salt. The bouillon was enough. (I used "Better than Bouillon," which comes in a jar). I will definitely make this again.
I used the McCormick Brazilian Steakhouse marinade packs (2) for my 3.5lb roast a day in advance. I followed the recipe and found that even though I had a huge roast, my crockpot slow cooker set on high for 4 hours was way too long. At about the 3 hour mark I checked up on it and it was already way overcooked. I would recommend perhaps cooking it on LOW for 3-4 hours. Other than people being disappointed with the rarity of the meat (It was all well done), the flavor was fantastic and the recipe was fun and easy to follow. I would definitely try this again, but I would adjust the cooking temp and times.
This was good. I used a 2.5 pound roast and it only needed 3 hours to reach a medium internal temperature. I also used a bit more adobe seasoning than requested, rubbing the whole roast before browning. It came out tender and juicy. Thank you MYBADA for your recipe
This was delicious! Tri-tip is my favorite cut of beef for roasts and stews. I too added baby red potatoes and carrots (with roast on top) so I doubled the water and bouillon. Adobe seasoning made a nice flavorful broth. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
So simple, so easy, so perfection. For those that find themselves without beef bullion (because I didn't have any either): I used garlic salt sprinkled over the whole roast before searing. After I saute'd the onions I de-glazed the pan with 1 cup of water. I made sure to pour the liquid into the bottom of the slow-cooker but still pile the onions on top of the roast. The resulting gravy/broth from the roast was like Au Jus! It would make an amazing onion cream gravy if you want to take to the next level. The broth is pretty salty so be careful. The roast was seasoned perfectly.
Made adjustment only for cooking temp as my tri tip was only 1.90 lbs.. cooked 4 hrs on low.. used same exact ingredients. . Husband called it roast beef cotton candy... very tender. Great recipe as written.
This was my first time making tri tip in the slow cooker. I usually broil in the oven however I found my new favorite way to make it. This recipe is simple and delicious. The meat was so tender and packed with flavor. I substituted beef broth in place of the water for more flavor and it turned out great! Hubby was very happy!
I used a rump roast(close enough):It was very good. Following directions exactly for 2.5 lb roast. The meat was med well which is the way everyone here likes it. I strained some of the broth to make gravy. I sliced the beef and kept it warm in small amt of broth and onions in the slow cooker until it was time to eat.
Not usually a fan of trip tip roast (too hard and chewy when cooked appropriately), but this was great! Cooking it this way does mean that you're getting it well done - like a pot roast - but it was fabulous!
OMG- this is sooo good!!!! Didn't have the adobo seasoning so I used Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning and lots of granulated garlic, put the potatoes, carrots and onion under the Tri Tip, doubled the liquid to 1 cup ( I use Better than Bouillon- Beef) and cooked it on high for 3 & 1/2 hours and added mushrooms about half an hour before it was done and it was so yummy!!! The Tri Tip I bought had a lot of fat on it so I trimmed it and sliced the roast in three sections so it would cook faster and get the yummy seasoning throughout it. The result was like heaven- so tender and juicy!
Easy and delicious! I've made this multiple times. I don't have adobo seasoning, so I just add dashes of salt, pepper, oregano, and turmeric (some of the spices in adobo seasoning). I also double the onions just cuz I love them so much!
I made this roast today, followed all directions but used a healthy pinch of ancho Chile powder for heat vs milder adobo, also added big slices of Cremini mushrooms, and added a half cup each of chopped celery and carrots. Deglazed the skillet with some red wine before adding the water/boullion mixture. Looks great in the slow cooker, gravy tastes delish. Serving with roasted potatoes and fresh peas.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.