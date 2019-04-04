Slow-Cooked Beef Loin Tri-Tip Roast

4.6
36 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 11
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A 2.24-pound beauty of a roast. I had read other recipes for cooking a roast in slow cooker, none of which sounded like my goal recipe. So here it is a new take on a slow cooking roast recipe. The roast is a 2.24-pound beef loin tri-tip seasoned roast. This one had very little fat.

Recipe by MYBADA

Gallery

Credit: Lynn Fix Koellermeier
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs 25 mins
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Coat the inside of a slow cooker with about 1 tablespoon olive oil.

    Advertisement

  • Coat the inside of a skillet with about 1 tablespoon olive oil and heat over medium-high heat. Cook roast in the hot oil until browned, about 5 minutes per side. Cook and stir onion in the hot oil during the last 5 minutes of browning the roast. Transfer roast to the slow cooker, reserving onion in the skillet.

  • Pour water over onion; crumble bouillon cube into water. Add garlic and adobo seasoning to onion mixture; cook and stir until onion is tender, about 5 minutes. Pour mixture over roast.

  • Cook on High until meat is cooked through and tender, about 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 47.2g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 139.4mg; sodium 253.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022