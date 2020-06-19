These date-nut balls are one of my very favorite treats to make for the holidays. Package up with some fudge, pecan tarts, and pecan tasties, and give to the neighbors. This way, my husband and I can have a few too.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
This is an easy recipe. It just takes a little time to chop the dates and nuts. Be sure to pack the mixture firmly into balls — I feel like I'm squeezing the life out of them. If you make them firm, it does make them better, in my opinion. It is also a messy task, but they are so good it is worth it.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 5g; cholesterol 8.9mg; sodium 32.8mg. Full Nutrition
Very good! One of several treats I put together as Christmas gifts this year. I remembered my mom always made these around Christmas so when I saw this recipe I had to try it out. They tasted so good and they're really easy to make. No baking involved! I used my Magic Bullet to chop up the dates and nuts so it was super quick.
I’ve made what we call Pecan Date Balls for about 25 years. This year I tried this recipe and it was a complete fail. No matter how hard I push and pressed, the mixture would not form into a ball, it just crumbled. My recipe calls for an egg, which helps bind the mixture. This recipe I tried today seemed to have far too much butter. The mixture was flavorless to me. I read back over this recipe thinking I may have missed something, but I didn’t. I’ll stick to my family recipe.
Very good! One of several treats I put together as Christmas gifts this year. I remembered my mom always made these around Christmas so when I saw this recipe I had to try it out. They tasted so good and they're really easy to make. No baking involved! I used my Magic Bullet to chop up the dates and nuts so it was super quick.
I’ve made what we call Pecan Date Balls for about 25 years. This year I tried this recipe and it was a complete fail. No matter how hard I push and pressed, the mixture would not form into a ball, it just crumbled. My recipe calls for an egg, which helps bind the mixture. This recipe I tried today seemed to have far too much butter. The mixture was flavorless to me. I read back over this recipe thinking I may have missed something, but I didn’t. I’ll stick to my family recipe.
nbi
Rating: 1 stars
11/29/2018
About 5 minutes into cooking the sugar and dates (on medium heat) I got worried, but was determined to follow the recipe. At 9 minutes i thought "this can't be right, it is going to be like toffee", and took it off the burner and stirred the other ingredients in. Tasted great while hot, but when I rolled it into balls and they cooled they became too hard to even bite into. It took serious boiling of water, vinegar and baking soda to get the cooled mess off my pan! Joyce do you really cook this for 10-15 minutes?
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.