Date-Nut Balls

These date-nut balls are one of my very favorite treats to make for the holidays. Package up with some fudge, pecan tarts, and pecan tasties, and give to the neighbors. This way, my husband and I can have a few too.

Recipe by Joycie52

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen balls
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir dates and white sugar in melted butter until thick and golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat.

  • Stir crispy rice cereal and pecans into hot date mixture. Let cool until easily handled, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Form mixture into small balls with your hands.

  • Pour confectioners' sugar into a resealable plastic bag; add date-nut balls, seal the bag, and lightly shake until well-coated.

Tips

This is an easy recipe. It just takes a little time to chop the dates and nuts. Be sure to pack the mixture firmly into balls — I feel like I'm squeezing the life out of them. If you make them firm, it does make them better, in my opinion. It is also a messy task, but they are so good it is worth it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 5g; cholesterol 8.9mg; sodium 32.8mg. Full Nutrition
