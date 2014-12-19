Quick and Easy Butterscotch Haystacks

Rating: 4 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Easy desserts that will please everyone! Peanut butter can be creamy or crunchy.

By sing1015

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen haystacks
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butterscotch chips and peanut butter together in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl in 30-second intervals, stirring after each melting, for 1 to 3 minutes. Stir noodles into butterscotch mixture and spoon mixture into muffin cups; cool until set.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 19.1g; sodium 137.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Amy June
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2016
So easy! Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Carrie C.
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/08/2015
As written this recipe came up a little short. If you only use 1\2 cup of the chow mein noodles, they are drowning in the peanut butter/butterscotch mixture. I added a whole can of the chow mein noodles and that was much better. This recipe is very versatile, you can add anything you would like to this. I added mini marshmallows and dug around for some chocolate chips but had none :( maybe next time. Read More
Helpful
(5)
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Carrie C.
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/08/2015
As written this recipe came up a little short. If you only use 1\2 cup of the chow mein noodles, they are drowning in the peanut butter/butterscotch mixture. I added a whole can of the chow mein noodles and that was much better. This recipe is very versatile, you can add anything you would like to this. I added mini marshmallows and dug around for some chocolate chips but had none :( maybe next time. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Amy June
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2016
So easy! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kimmisi
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2019
I just finished spooning these out and can t wait to try one. Based on other reviews I reduced the peanut butter to 2/3 cup (I wanted a stronger butterscotch flavor) and used about 1.5 cans (5oz each) of chow mein noodles. That made a good consistency; not too dry or soupy. They smell amazing. Read More
Advertisement
Guyla Mawson
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2019
Super simple recipe! Definitely need to at the very least double the chow mein noodles. I used an entire 12 Oz bag of La Choy chow mein noodles and the mix was still soupy. They taste amazing!! Read More
Shari Stewart Burger
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2019
Planning on making these this week for a dinner meeting. Like the different options you can make with these cookies. Sure they will be a hit! Read More
mrbennett
Rating: 1 stars
01/06/2020
Way too soupy Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022