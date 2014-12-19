Quick and Easy Butterscotch Haystacks
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 292.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.6g 11 %
carbohydrates: 22.9g 7 %
dietary fiber: 1.4g 6 %
sugars: 20g
fat: 19.1g 29 %
saturated fat: 9.3g 47 %
niacin equivalents: 3.7mg 29 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
folate: 15.9mcg 4 %
calcium: 9.5mg 1 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 33.1mg 12 %
potassium: 192mg 5 %
sodium: 137.4mg 6 %
calories from fat: 171.8
