Sallie's Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole
Quick and easy side dish.
I took this to a neighborhood potluck and it was a big hit! The only change I would make next time would be to adjust the amount of butter that goes in the crushed crackers - and maybe use crushed corn flakes in place of the crackers. I wanted the topping to be more crunchy, and while it did brown up beautifully, it didn't have the crunch I was hoping for. Nevertheless, it was delicious! I will definitely make it again.
This was so easy to prepare. I would recommend cutting it back to a half recipe if you aren't feeding an army, but it was loved by all!
I made this for gaming night with the girls. It was a huge hit and they requested me to bring another batch for tonights game. I also mixed some softened cream cheese in with the rest.
I like using cheese crackers, like cheezits. Tastes amazing
Super easy and very tasty. Best kind of comfort food. I made it exactly as written. Next time I might sprinkle some ranch dressing powder on it and use sharp cheddar for a little more bite.
We made this as a side dish to our Christmas ham and it turned out wonderfully. The only change I made was to use corn flakes instead of crackers. Because I needed my oven to prepare the ham, I made the potatoes first and covered them with foil to maintain the heat whIle i msde the remainder of dinner. This was a mistake because sealing in the heat caused the topping to lose its crunch so next time I will plan better :) Thanks for sharing this yummy and super easy recipe!
This was amazing and easy to make. My kids are ultra picky and they all LOVED it :)
We used this recipe for a large dinner party (70 guest) the conversion was spot on! We changed out the topping to crushed corn flakes, but otherwise follow the recipe. We will be using this recipe again.
I cut the recipe in half and baked in an 8x8 dish for an hour. Tasty, cheesy, and easy to make.
YUMMY!!
Was a hit at Thankgiving . Barely had enough
I added fresh sauteed garlic and onions in mine and like some of the other reviews, I much prefer the crunch of the cornflakes instead!
This is good, but rich. I did not put any onion in because my hashbrowns actually had some onion in. I used reduced fat cheese and sour cream. I put half the cheese in it and topped it with the rest, because I like that brown cheesiness. I did not put any crackers on top. I did not add the butter but I did butter the dish because I didn't want too many calories. I did not add salt but did put pepper in it. It was pretty good overall, but a little more soupy that I thought it would be. I would probably reduce the sour cream by 1/2 cup if I made it again and see how that goes.
kids love it and ask for it quite often.
I made it for a work pot luck everyone like it and went quickly
Great without cheese as well. I have a family member that's allergic to cheese and this is a great recipe!
This is great as is! Every time I go somewhere people ask me to bring this! So good!
Typical hash brown casserole. The buttery cracker topping added a nice touch, but not very crunchy.
I have made this before and it is quite good. This time I used this as a base cut the recipe in half, mixed in mushrooms that I cooked in the melted butter, covered it with leftover coffee roasted pork loin and the blueberry sauce I had cooked it in. Cooked all as directed and 15 minutes before it finished sprinkled on some Colby Jack that browned as it finished. Wonderful, thanks for the inspiration.
I hadn't made this kind of dish in years. This recipe looked good and received good reviews, so I tried it. I made just 1 change. I used about 1/3 of a cup of sharp cheddar on top just before added the cracker topping. I got raves and was sure to share my recipe with the change.
I made it as shown and we loved it!
I added ground chicken, which I browned before adding it to the other ingredients.
