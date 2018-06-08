Sallie's Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole

Quick and easy side dish.

By Sallie Arch

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a glass 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Combine potatoes, cream of chicken soup, Cheddar cheese, sour cream, 1/2 cup melted butter, onion, salt, and pepper together in a bowl; spread into the prepared baking pan. Mix crushed crackers and 1/2 cup melted butter together in a bowl and sprinkle over potato mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling and browned on top, 60 to 90 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 75.5mg; sodium 737mg. Full Nutrition
