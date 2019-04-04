This salt dough recipe is much like Play-Doh but can be baked to a permanent finish. The dough can be mixed with food coloring before modeling or painted afterward. Great for making Christmas ornaments for the tree!
Perfect and basic salt dough recipe. I know there are people who look for a recipe and want it to be perfect as is. If you are experienced with baking, you will understand that you have to add your water slowly. Your climate affects how much water goes in to dough. For example, I needed to add a bit extra, but I don’t fault the recipe. Also, as for it burning when you bake it, maybe your oven runs hotter or maybe you rolled your dough thinner than the OP, although it seems like it would be difficult to burn anything at 250 degrees. It’s always best to check a few minutes early.
Just saying, this is your basic salt dough and it is a perfectly fine recipe. Thank you OP
I am not good at making these - 2 tries, 2 fails but my co worker uses this recipe so its likely my fault.
PLEASE NOTE: toxic for dogs! I feel it is WELL worth noting somewhere in the recipe that although this is great project for families, etc - these cookies are SUPER toxic to dogs!! After leaving my failures on the counter in a hurry I came home to a dog who was drinking excessively & getting sick. After googling "dog poisoning and salt dough" I had NUMEROUS results of families who were not as lucky as I and the treatment can be somewhat extreme if the dog is small and ingested a lot of salt. I was fortunate my dog is not small, had access to plenty of water and rid her stomach of most of it's contents or it could have been very bad.
Please consider adding this warning to the recipe - I don't want to deter anyone from making them - just feel they should know to keep away from dog's reach - even when hung on the tree. Thank you!
Perfect and basic salt dough recipe. I know there are people who look for a recipe and want it to be perfect as is. If you are experienced with baking, you will understand that you have to add your water slowly. Your climate affects how much water goes in to dough. For example, I needed to add a bit extra, but I don’t fault the recipe. Also, as for it burning when you bake it, maybe your oven runs hotter or maybe you rolled your dough thinner than the OP, although it seems like it would be difficult to burn anything at 250 degrees. It’s always best to check a few minutes early.
Just saying, this is your basic salt dough and it is a perfectly fine recipe. Thank you OP
This turned out fantastic. I have no clue why this doesn’t have 5 stars (unless some fool leaves a poor review because they let their dog eat a SALT ornament). Honestly though, if you’re an adult that doesn’t need someone to help you wipe after the toilet, you’ll love the simplicity of this dough. Very malleable. I made some Christmas ornaments and then a hecken Shenmue sculpture.
I am not good at making these - 2 tries, 2 fails but my co worker uses this recipe so its likely my fault.
PLEASE NOTE: toxic for dogs! I feel it is WELL worth noting somewhere in the recipe that although this is great project for families, etc - these cookies are SUPER toxic to dogs!! After leaving my failures on the counter in a hurry I came home to a dog who was drinking excessively & getting sick. After googling "dog poisoning and salt dough" I had NUMEROUS results of families who were not as lucky as I and the treatment can be somewhat extreme if the dog is small and ingested a lot of salt. I was fortunate my dog is not small, had access to plenty of water and rid her stomach of most of it's contents or it could have been very bad.
Please consider adding this warning to the recipe - I don't want to deter anyone from making them - just feel they should know to keep away from dog's reach - even when hung on the tree. Thank you!
I use this recipe for every holiday so the kids have something to do. I substitute 3/4 c water and 1/4 white paint so it is really white and the colors are bright. Like someone said before, always mix water in slowly. This is the best.
As a substitute teacher, I used this recipe with a group of 5th graders. Teacher left instructions (and apologies in case more was needed!); could not have been any easier. Kids got to work on their projects and had a good time constructing with the dough. We didn't bake it, instead we let everything air dry. If I were to try to dry it out more quickly, I would probably put it in a warm oven after the oven was turned off! Good luck!
Love this recipe! I have made it for a few years now and we make a special Christmas ornament for our tree. My kids love playing with the leftover dough, it makes great homemade play doh! It’s quickly becoming one of our favorite traditions! I would add though that it doesn’t need to be kneaded hardly at all. As long as the ingredients are well mixed together, you can just roll it out on a floured surface with a rolling pin and you’re good to go! It couldn’t be easier!
This recipe is perfect! Add in your water in smaller increments and stop adding when your dough is the consistency of play dough.
Want your decorations to smell amazing? Add in some Cinnamon to the dry ingredients and mix as directed. Really smells great! Just make sure no one tries to eat them :)
I made the CUTEST mushroom top earrings out of this recipe's dough! Absolutely add in water with small splashes and mix in between, I needed just 2/3 of the water. If you're going to color it, color the WATER and then add it. You're going to need a LOT of food dye and it'll make the dough sticky if you add it after. So definitely make colored water first. But after that lesson to be had, this recipe is super easy and fun! Thank you!
I used pink Himalayan salt so it gave it a pinkish tint. Bake it for the whole time and flip or you will have darker patches. Used food coloring to change the tint. Loved it adding it to family recipe book.
I have tried a few doughs to make ornaments usually with fail. This one will be my go to in the future it worked for rolling out and using cookie cutters as well as for molding a shape. It dried hard without cracking and stayed pretty flat. My son made a polar bear ornament.
The PERFECT salt dough recipe! I use it for everything from diy doll cookies, to props for photos, to ornaments and keepsakes! Simple and quick, for a quick hack add a few drops of vanilla in with the cup of water for a very faint scent (this will fade eventually but is fun while it lasts). If painting on it do NOT glob paint on or it will soften the dough again and youll have to wait for it to dry out again, but it will harden again once dry.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.