I am not good at making these - 2 tries, 2 fails but my co worker uses this recipe so its likely my fault. PLEASE NOTE: toxic for dogs! I feel it is WELL worth noting somewhere in the recipe that although this is great project for families, etc - these cookies are SUPER toxic to dogs!! After leaving my failures on the counter in a hurry I came home to a dog who was drinking excessively & getting sick. After googling "dog poisoning and salt dough" I had NUMEROUS results of families who were not as lucky as I and the treatment can be somewhat extreme if the dog is small and ingested a lot of salt. I was fortunate my dog is not small, had access to plenty of water and rid her stomach of most of it's contents or it could have been very bad. Please consider adding this warning to the recipe - I don't want to deter anyone from making them - just feel they should know to keep away from dog's reach - even when hung on the tree. Thank you!

