This salt dough recipe is much like Play-Doh but can be baked to a permanent finish. The dough can be mixed with food coloring before modeling or painted afterward. Great for making Christmas ornaments for the tree!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Line a baking sheet.

  • Combine flour and salt in a bowl. Add water, a few tablespoons at a time, mixing well after each addition. Knead dough for 10 minutes. Wrap and let rest for 20 minutes.

  • Transfer dough to a floured work surface and knead until soft and pliable. Roll out to a thickness of 1/8 inch; cut desired festive shapes with cookie cutters. Transfer onto the prepared baking sheet; use a toothpick to make a hole in each ornament for hanging.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until dry and hard, about 2 hours. Allow to cool completely before decorating.

Tips

Yield will vary based on the size of the cookie cutters you use.

