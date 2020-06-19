Struffoli

Struffoli are little balls of dough with a sweet honey glaze and nonpareil sprinkles. My grandma always made them for Christmas, but since she can't do it anymore, I came up with my own variation that she loves because they are a little bit sweeter than the traditional bread-like ones. Also, they have to be formed into a tower... It's tradition!

By Jess

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Struffoli:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Beat eggs, 1/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup vegetable oil, and vanilla extract together in a bowl; stir in baking powder. Slowly stir flour, about 1 tablespoon at a time, into egg mixture until a soft dough forms. Roll dough into small balls.

  • Heat 2 cups vegetable oil in a large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) or until you see little waves on the bottom of the saucepan.

  • Working in small batches, fry dough balls in hot oil until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes per batch. Transfer struffoli to a paper towel-lined plate using a slotted spoon.

  • Heat honey in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Slowly mix 1/2 cup sugar, a few tablespoons at a time, into honey until sugar is melted and glaze is smooth, about 5 minutes.

  • Transfer struffoli to a large bowl and pour glaze on top; toss quickly to evenly coat before glaze hardens.

  • Arrange struffoli into a tower shape or Christmas tree shape on a serving plate. Sprinkle nonpareil sprinkles over struffoli.

Cook's Note:

Canola can be substituted for vegetable oil.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 97mg. Full Nutrition
