Struffoli are little balls of dough with a sweet honey glaze and nonpareil sprinkles. My grandma always made them for Christmas, but since she can't do it anymore, I came up with my own variation that she loves because they are a little bit sweeter than the traditional bread-like ones. Also, they have to be formed into a tower... It's tradition!
Directions
Cook's Note:
Canola can be substituted for vegetable oil.
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 97mg. Full Nutrition
Good recipe. The only thing I changed was to put the dough balls after frying right into the sauce pan of honey mixture. Also added nonpareils to honey mixture...easier than sprinkling onto the pile of struffoli later.
You don't add hazelnuts to your struffoli? Try it sometime, it adds a great crunch and it's fun trying to figure out which are the dough balls and the nut's! Also spray a glass with nonstick cooking spray and build your struffoli around the glass then pull the glass out and you have a wreath! Add your sprinkles and enjoy! I can't wait to make this.... mmm!! P. S. Also add the juice of half a lemon to the honey and sugar mixture
I had to add more flour than the recipe called for. About 1/2 cup total. They came out excellent.
Jane Prestigiacomo Gramza
Rating: 3 stars
12/07/2016
Started making this. Read the reviews, thought I'd give it a try here is what's wrong... I tried adding more flour and I've gotten to the point where I have added already 4 cups of flour and my mixture is still way too sticky to even try and make dough balls, so either I don't have good ingredients or something is seriously wrong with this recipe. I gotta find a better recipe at this point.
