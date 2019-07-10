Roast Beef Horseradish Sauce

This was a really great spread. I have made horseradish dipping sauces before but never with dill. The fresh dill took it to a whole new level. I used it on Boar's Head roast beef sandwiches w/ Swiss, sliced cucumber, tomato, & lettuce. Fabulous! It made quite a bit now I am trying to think of what to make tomorrow to use the rest! Thank you for sharing! :-)
It is a really great base to start with. It tasted nice just the way it is. However, I am a family that loves garlic and spice. So I added just a tsp of garlic powder and a 1/2 tsp of paprika. Oh and I made this for my fried mushrooms
This was delicious, although I did not measure anything and probably was 50/50 on the mayo/sour cream, using a cup of each, and I did add just a teaspoonful of dijon mustard. Serving this with roast beef tonight, but this reminds me of the sauce they serve with grilled salmon at one of my favorite restaurants! The better the quality of the horseradish, the better this sauce will be.
I used @50/50 of the sour cream/PLAIN yogurt (no mayo! Don't like it), using @ 3/4 cup each, added just 1 tsp of dijon mustard. Served this on roast beef sandwiches, but will try serving with grilled salmon next time. Use the best quality of horseradish you can buy! Can also try adding a little garlic powder & paprika.
