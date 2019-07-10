Roast Beef Horseradish Sauce

This is an amazing dipping sauce for roast beef. It's got a kick to it, but it's creamy and delicious. Garnish with additional fresh dill, if you like.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
27
Yield:
3 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

27
Original recipe yields 27 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir sour cream, mayonnaise, horseradish, dill, lemon juice, and salt together in a bowl until smooth.

Cook's Note:

For a zippier sauce, use more horseradish. Use the best horseradish you can find. Try to find one that has the fewest ingredients (i.e. without corn syrup or sugar).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 68.1mg. Full Nutrition
