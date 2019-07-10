Holiday Cranberry Punch
My mother made this drink every Thanksgiving and Christmas. It is one family tradition I can't live without.
Delicious and easy. Followed the recipe exactly. This is a keeper!Read More
I did not like the film that the texture of the cranberry sauce left on the side of the pitcher. It wasn’t outstanding, flavor just okay. Won’t try this again, wasn’t worth the effort.Read More
I made this for a birthday party. Super easy and very flavorful. I did add the whole liter of Ginger Ale to the recipe. I think just 3 1/2 cups would have been way too sweet!
Delicious. Second time we adjusted and added the whole bottle of ginger ale. Added frozen fresh cranberries. Could also booze it up a little. Rum or vodka for sure.
Everyone LOVED it!
I've been looking for a great punch recipe for years and I finally found it. This one is the real keeper. So easy and its a good thing too because I had to fill the punch bowl twice. I made it with my own cranberry orange sauce.
I made this for a girl’s holiday night, and it was so yummy and festive. I was a little apprehensive when I saw it used cranberry sauce and so were my guests when I told them, so I was pleasantly surprised by how good it turned out (& how easy it was to make). I added white rum to make it even more festive!
Served for Thanksgiving with Diet Ginger Ale and everyone loved it!
This was a hit!! It’s delicious!
I think I added a little too much ginger ale, but I’ll definitely be making this again for Christmas!
Made this for a lady's gathering and it was enjoyed by all.
Was making this for the ladies and the guys loved it too. Might have been the vodka I added!
The Ingredients seem a bit odd but was a big hit!
