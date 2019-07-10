Holiday Cranberry Punch

My mother made this drink every Thanksgiving and Christmas. It is one family tradition I can't live without.

Recipe by Amber Carroll

Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend cranberry sauce in a blender until smooth; add orange juice and lemon juice and blend again until smooth.

  • Combine cranberry mixture and ice in a pitcher. Slowly pour ginger ale into cranberry mixture and gently stir to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 39.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 36mg. Full Nutrition
