Holiday Ham Glaze

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Tried several premade recipes and all were too simple or just didn't taste good. Decided to make my own from scratch being I learned how to do things like this while getting my chef certification. Baste onto ham roughly every 10 to 20 minutes for at least the last hour of cooking time. For a more encrusted glaze, start basting the ham sooner.

By Akhanuhusky

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir brown sugar, lemon-lime soda, orange liqueur, cloves, allspice, salt, and black pepper together in a saucepan; bring to a simmer and cook until glaze is reduced by 1/4, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into another saucepan. Bring mixture to a simmer again and cook until glaze is about the consistency of maple syrup, about 10 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 46.6g; sodium 33.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022