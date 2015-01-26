White Chocolate-Cardamom Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 169.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.4g 3 %
carbohydrates: 9.3g 3 %
sugars: 8.5g
fat: 14.4g 22 %
saturated fat: 8.8g 44 %
cholesterol: 39.3mg 13 %
vitamin a iu: 393.6IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
vitamin c: 0.2mg
folate: 1.1mcg
calcium: 53.2mg 5 %
magnesium: 2mg 1 %
potassium: 20.6mg 1 %
sodium: 23.5mg 1 %
calories from fat: 129.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved