White Chocolate-Cardamom Sauce

A nice sauce that's not too sweet. Goes well with citrus desserts. I like to use it with my kumquat cake. Has a nice taste of autumn.

By pastryram91

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour heavy whipping cream into a saucepan and bring to a low simmer over low heat; add cardamom, vanilla bean seeds, and the vanilla bean pod to the simmering cream.

  • Remove saucepan from heat and stir white chocolate chips into the cream; stir continually until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth.

  • Return saucepan to low heat. Cook the sauce, stirring frequently, until thick, 10 to 20 minutes. Strain through a very fine mesh strainer into a bowl.

  • Let sauce cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 39.3mg; sodium 23.5mg. Full Nutrition
