Easy Creamy Artichoke Dip

Few dishes are so easy and taste so good as this one. This creamy artichoke dip improves with 12 to 24 hours in the fridge, allowing all of the flavors to meld. Delicious served cold with roasted veggies, carrot sticks, pita chips, or tortilla strips. If you like artichokes, this dish has your name all over it!
If you like artichokes and hummus then you should most definitely give this one a try. Super simple and packed full of flavor. I originally served this with a wheat cracker and I used raw veggies the second go around. Both were good but I thought the crackers were better. I honestly thought the Parm would make this entirely too salty but it did not. With that being said, I think tortilla chips would work very nice.
wow, fantastic dip that goes well with veggies or pita chips or corn chips! I was looking for a quick dip recipe for Christmas day and had limited amounts of mayo and sour cream on hand, so this recipe came to my rescue. I used marinated artichokes as that was all I had on hand and it turned out great. The parmesan cheese comes through strongly, so if you aren't a cheese fan this wouldn't be for you. Family members scraped the bowl on this dip!
