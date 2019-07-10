Easy Creamy Artichoke Dip

4.5
11 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Few dishes are so easy and taste so good as this one. This creamy artichoke dip improves with 12 to 24 hours in the fridge, allowing all of the flavors to meld. Delicious served cold with roasted veggies, carrot sticks, pita chips, or tortilla strips. If you like artichokes, this dish has your name all over it!

Recipe by Laura Kelso

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, and garlic in a blender until smooth; transfer to a serving bowl. Stir lemon juice, salt, and pepper into the dip.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 12.1mg; sodium 335.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022