Quark (Homemade Cheese)

Rating: 4.4 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I discovered Quark at a farmers market and instantly fell in love, but it's been difficult to find in stores. This recipe is a fine replacement for more expensive creme fraiche and pairs well with fresh fruit for dessert.

By Darin R. Molnar

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
16 hrs
total:
16 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 Cups
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring milk to a simmer in a saucepan; remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

  • Whisk buttermilk into milk; let sit at room temperature, 8 hours to overnight. Strain mixture through cheesecloth over a bowl in the refrigerator, 8 hours to overnight.

Cook's Note:

Be sure to let it cool to room temperature before whisking in the buttermilk or you will end up with a curdled, hot mess!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 11mg; sodium 82.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Gloria
Rating: 4 stars
06/26/2016
Made this cheese according to directions. After the recommended time I strained the thickened liquid but almost all drained through the cheesecloth. I've made cheese before so I thought it should at least have some solidity when draining the whey through the cheesecloth. I then left the mixture for two days at room temperature; then strained it through the cheesecloth and that did the trick! The taste is kind of bland so I added a little salt for flavor. Now it tastes like soft cheese - great on crackers with toppings like fruit or herbs. So I rated it four stars for taste and texture but only after doing my own thing. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

Moppel
Rating: 3 stars
04/06/2016
I am German, living in the US, and I was very excited to try this. I left it on the counter over night, and in the fridge all day. What I ended up with is sour cream. I followed the recipe exactly. So now here's my dilemma, how do I rate it? If I judge it as Quark, it's a complete failure and zero stars. If I judge it as sour cream, it gets a solid 4 stars, it's very good. Although I was not able to make Quark, I now know how to make my own sour cream. Not a total loss there. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Heidi Thompson Ebels
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2016
I fell in love with Quark on a recent trip to Germany. Not being able to buy it here at home I set out to learn how to make it on my own. This recipe turned out perfect. It tastes exactly like what I had in Germany. I will be making this again and again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Marty Dagostino
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2021
The first time I made this, it was for a cheesecake I planned on making, and it came out perfectly. However, I recommend that rather than letting the simmered milk cool to room temp before adding the buttermilk, you should add it when it is still slightly warm. The formation of curds is supposed to occur in order to get a desirable consistency. Read More
Helpful
(1)
paperswimmer
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2016
I followed the directions using homemade buttermilk ( i don't mean that I have a cow! I mean I've made buttermilk from a starter I've been using continuously for about a year) About 2/3 of the final product is whey but that's okay very useful stuff. I strained in cheese cloth squeezed a bit then hung the little ball over the sink. We've been eating it with salty flat pretzels tasty! For other purposes it might need a bit more salt or it could go the other way toward sweet. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sam I am
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2019
This recipe worked great with the only modification being that I had to let it stand longer after adding buttermilk. I live in cold climate and my buttermilk and milk mixture took two days to solidify properly. Also, make sure to drain off whey long enough to get authentic quark flavor and texture. Now I can be transported back to great memories of my childhood in Germany! Thank you for this recipe. I am already making my second batch. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Rob
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2021
Of all the recipes I've found to make quark this is the easiest and yields a great product. A word of caution: using ultra-pasturized milk from the store gives mixed results. I've been using powdered milk lately and the results so far are excellent! Read More
