Toasted Marshmallow Cupcakes

17 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Chocolate cupcakes with an irresistible toasted marshmallow topping. Have a try!

By Dian Hazwani

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 12 muffin cups with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl; stir in warm water, eggs, milk, butter, sour cream, and vanilla extract until batter is smooth. Fill each muffin cup halfway with batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of a cupcake comes out clean, 15 to 18 minutes. Cool cupcakes for about 5 minutes.

  • Turn on the oven's broiler.

  • Place 1 marshmallow vertically in the center of each cupcake.

  • Place cupcakes back into the oven and broil, watching the whole time, until marshmallows are golden brown and slightly puffed, 10 to 30 seconds. Press marshmallows into cupcakes to cover the whole top using the back of a spoon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 47.7mg; sodium 262.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/21/2022