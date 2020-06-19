Toasted Marshmallow Cupcakes
Chocolate cupcakes with an irresistible toasted marshmallow topping. Have a try!
I had a little difficulty with the marshmallows. This might be because the marshmallows weren’t fresh enough, who knows? They didn’t spread easily and I didn’t care how they pressed into the cake. I rectified this on the second broiled batch by microwaving the marshmallows for 40 seconds on power level 4, and then flattening them slightly before putting them on the cupcakes. It worked great. The cake itself has wonderful flavor and texture, so the combination of the toasted marshmallow and chocolate cake is a winner.Read More
The toasted marshmallows just didn't taste as good as frosting to me, but it was a cool idea in case you're in too much of a rush to make frosting!Read More
This was a big hit with the ladies in my knitting group tonight. I was specifically looking for a recipe to use up some marshmallows I'd been gifted, so I liked the topping. I will definitely repeat the cupcake with other toppings in the future as I don't usually indulge in them and the basic recipe is so chocolatey good!
this was an amazing recipe. Everyone was so excited to dig in. So chewy and delicious. Love it
I made these with the suggestion to warm the marshmallows in the microwave before placing them on the cupcakes. I definitely would NOT recommend this, as they became a big sticky mess and made the cupcakes look the same. The recipe itself actually made closer to 2 dozen cupcakes, so I was able to try something different with the second batch. These came out the CUTEST by using the jumbo marshmallows and cutting them in half. They take a bit more than the 10-30 seconds to brown but it doesn't seem to dry out the cake by keeping them in just a tad longer. Lightly press them down with the back of a spoon and you're good to go! I made these for a baby shower and stuck a piece of graham cracker in to make them seem more like a s'more cupcake. Overall very tasty and cute!
The cake is great. It translates to vegan and gluten free really well. It's a really deep chocolate cake. Kind of dark.
I didn't make any changes and I would surely make it again. My boyfriend and I made them for us and his family.
Make sure you rotate the cupcakes when they are in the oven on broil so that they get evenly browned
I cut the marshmallows up before putting them on top, which helped spread them out. However, the addition of marshmallows just makes this a messy treat, but fun nonetheless. I thought the flavor of the cupcake was very good.
This recipe was quick and easy! Our grandchildren loved them! I made 1.5 recipes - it made 24 cupcakes and a cake in a loaf pan that when baked, was half way up the sides & I added marshmallows to that also.
**Tip: put those large marshmallows on the cupcakes right away when they come out of the oven and then SLOWLY place them back in then oven, under the broiler as instructed.
Everyone loved these! I made them for a neighbor's birthday, and then again at the request of my kids. They are fluffy, flavorful, and look fancy. I didn't feel fancy smooshing a marshmallow with a spoon, but they got great reviews from other neighbors for looks and taste.
This is a great recipe! I was looking for something where I didn’t have to fuss with frosting and this was perfect! I added a teaspoon of instant coffee to the warm water for even deeper chocolate flavor. I also didn
Great recipe!!! I made them as mini cupcakes, so cooked them for 8 minutes at 350°F. They turned out perfectly and were super easy to take out of the tins. Instead of marshmallows I used regular buttercream frosting. I just put little dollops on each!!
This is the PERFECT combination of decadent dark chocolate, which is not overly sweet topped with and sweet toasted marshmallows.
Oh my goodness it was fantastic! I did use jumbo marshmallows instead of normal ones but they were just as fantastic.
