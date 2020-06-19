Toasted Marshmallow Cupcakes

I made these with the suggestion to warm the marshmallows in the microwave before placing them on the cupcakes. I definitely would NOT recommend this, as they became a big sticky mess and made the cupcakes look the same. The recipe itself actually made closer to 2 dozen cupcakes, so I was able to try something different with the second batch. These came out the CUTEST by using the jumbo marshmallows and cutting them in half. They take a bit more than the 10-30 seconds to brown but it doesn't seem to dry out the cake by keeping them in just a tad longer. Lightly press them down with the back of a spoon and you're good to go! I made these for a baby shower and stuck a piece of graham cracker in to make them seem more like a s'more cupcake. Overall very tasty and cute!