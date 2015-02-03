Puppy Chow Trail Mix

Rating: 3.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Yummy puppy chow and trail mix ingredients all mixed together. Great for an after-school snack or to put out at a party. Everyone will enjoy.

By amber

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 servings
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Puppy Chow:
Trail Mix:

Directions

  • Cook and stir chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter together in a pot over low heat until melted, about 5 minutes. Place cereal squares in a bowl and pour chocolate mixture over cereal and stir until evenly coated. Add confectioners' sugar to coated cereal and stir to coat. Allow puppy chow to cool.

  • Mix puppy chow, peanuts, marshmallows, sunflower seeds, chocolate pieces, and raisins together in a large bowl.

Cook's Note:

Corn cereal squares (such as Corn Chex(R)) can be used in place of the rice cereal squares, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 8.4mg; sodium 226.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Cynthia Lee
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2019
Very healthy with all the sunflower seeds nuts and raisins Read More

Aspen Lum
Rating: 1 stars
03/28/2018
I am looking for trail mix for DOGS! Read More
Karen Drake
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2020
I made this but used a gallon sized zip lock bag with the powdered sugar to coat it, I tried just mixing some in but it didn't work well. Also I ended up using half a bag of powdered sugar. I only added peanuts and M & M's and it's great. Another change I made was used semi sweet chocolate chips instead of milk chocolate simply because thats what I bought. I would recommend this recipe, tastes yummy Read More
Ryno's mom
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2016
Sticky and messy but everyone loved taste Read More
House of Aqua
Rating: 2 stars
12/18/2016
I decided to make this recipe since it was faceless and didn't have a review yet. I've made Puppy Chow numerous time and had all of the main ingredients and gave this recipe a go. I found the chocolate peanut butter mixture to be too thick and there wasn't nearly enough powdered sugar. Typically you mix the chow in a paper bag with a lot of powdered sugar to coat the cereal. I highly recommend doing that and increasing the powdered sugar to 1 cups if you are thinking about making this recipe. I still had to pick apart the pieces after shaking it with powdered sugar - again - because the chocolate peanut butter mixture was too thick causing them to stick together in large clumps. Read More
Cynthia Lee
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2019
Very healthy with all the sunflower seeds nuts and raisins Read More
