Puppy Chow Trail Mix
Servings Per Recipe: 30
Calories: 265
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.6g 9 %
carbohydrates: 34.1g 11 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
sugars: 15.9g
fat: 13.3g 20 %
saturated fat: 5.3g 27 %
cholesterol: 8.4mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 362.7IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 5mg 39 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 22 %
vitamin c: 3.2mg 5 %
folate: 121.2mcg 30 %
calcium: 66mg 7 %
iron: 5.5mg 30 %
magnesium: 52.6mg 19 %
potassium: 163.1mg 5 %
sodium: 226.2mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 28 %
calories from fat: 119.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved