Pineapple Cinnamon Ham Glaze

I have made this recipe before, but much to my dismay this year, I couldn't find it! Finally I did online, and not a minute too soon! I got it all made and my glaze was the biggest hit of the Easter dinner! Everything tasted better with it, from the ham (of course) to the potatoes to the veggies. My only regret was that I didn't make a double batch, which I've done in the past. Well, now that I have it, I will put it in my own recipe book for future reference. 5 big stars for this recipe!