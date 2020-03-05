Pineapple Cinnamon Ham Glaze

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars I have made this recipe before, but much to my dismay this year, I couldn't find it! Finally I did online, and not a minute too soon! I got it all made and my glaze was the biggest hit of the Easter dinner! Everything tasted better with it, from the ham (of course) to the potatoes to the veggies. My only regret was that I didn't make a double batch, which I've done in the past. Well, now that I have it, I will put it in my own recipe book for future reference. 5 big stars for this recipe! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a base glaze recipe for a carver ham. One I could layer on for a nice sweet and spiced soft crust. This fit the basic ingredients I wanted. I added 1/8 teaspoon clove, used 2 tablespoons pineapple juice instead of crushed and added 2 tablespoons cornstarch in addition to the flour. The end result was very good. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I substituted balsamic vinegar for 1/2 of the vinegar in the recipe. It gave a nice caramel color and deliciously sweet, tangy flavor. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for Easter dinner. Huge hit. I won t be making ham again without it!

Rating: 5 stars I made this glaze exactly according to the recipe. It turned out great. Will definitely make this again.