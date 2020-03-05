Pineapple Cinnamon Ham Glaze

Rating: 5 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I have tried for years to find a really good ham glaze. After many attempts I have finally created a recipe I really love. It makes enough to glaze a 10 to 15 pound ham.

By Stephanie S (Steph)

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon together in a bowl. Stir vinegar, water, honey, and mustard together in a saucepan; add brown sugar mixture and whisk until blended. Turn heat to medium-high, stir crushed pineapple into mixture, and bring to a boil, whisking constantly, until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

Cook's Notes:

Pineapple juice can be substituted for the water in the glaze if desired.

Bake ham as directed. Thirty minutes prior to end of baking time, remove ham from oven and score in a diamond pattern. Pour glaze over ham, place back in oven, and bake for final 30 minutes. (Optional: baste with glaze runoff and drippings several times).

Grill 1 can sliced pineapple until just brown. Garnish finished ham with grilled sliced pineapple and 1 small jar maraschino cherries using toothpicks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 21.8g; sodium 10.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (8)

Read More Reviews
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
rnjanette
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2016
I have made this recipe before, but much to my dismay this year, I couldn't find it! Finally I did online, and not a minute too soon! I got it all made and my glaze was the biggest hit of the Easter dinner! Everything tasted better with it, from the ham (of course) to the potatoes to the veggies. My only regret was that I didn't make a double batch, which I've done in the past. Well, now that I have it, I will put it in my own recipe book for future reference. 5 big stars for this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Darby4ever
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2018
I was looking for a base glaze recipe for a carver ham. One I could layer on for a nice sweet and spiced soft crust. This fit the basic ingredients I wanted. I added 1/8 teaspoon clove, used 2 tablespoons pineapple juice instead of crushed and added 2 tablespoons cornstarch in addition to the flour. The end result was very good. Read More
Helpful
(2)
angie
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2018
Delicious! I substituted balsamic vinegar for 1/2 of the vinegar in the recipe. It gave a nice caramel color and deliciously sweet, tangy flavor. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
mantuamom
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2018
I made this for Easter dinner. Huge hit. I won t be making ham again without it! Read More
Tom
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2018
I made this glaze exactly according to the recipe. It turned out great. Will definitely make this again. Read More
Peter Wincapaw
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2018
I made exactly like the recipe excellent! This will be my go to for ham glaze from now on! Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022