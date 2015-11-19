Cake Mix Cookies

Couldn't be easier! I only had vanilla cake mix, which was fine. Made exactly 24 cookies. I left them in a little longer because the edges didn't brown, but it didn't hurt. Moist, cake-like cookies. Great last-minute treat with tons of options for customizing and easy clean up! My eggs were jumbo and my oil was canola.
I made these this morning using lemon cake mix and white chips I doubled the recipe and added 2 teaspoons of baking powder ( only because I had read a recipe that added baking powder so thought I would give it a try)and 2 teaspoons of lemon extract I also put the dough in the refrigerator for about an hour, rolled them in powdered sugar and they turned out perfect, chewy in the middle and moist and did not taste like cake mix. I cannot wait to try different flavors. Great recipe thanks for sharing!
Made no changes...just perfect!
I ve been using Allrecipes forever and this is my first review because these cookies are AMAZING! I made them EXACTLY as directed and they came out PERFECT! Devils food cake mix with white chocolate chips. YUM! Will definitely be making these again as they are a huge time saver and they re delicious!
Super super easy! I used chocolate cake mix with white chocolate chips. I added a tsp of baking powder to the mix.
This recipe is not only great for a quick treat, but also helpful for when you forgot all about a potluck you signed up for!! I've seen a lot of Cake Mix Cookie recipes, but I like this one because it calls for 15.25oz box of cake mix, which is usually what "dollar stores" carry, which is usually where I run to, when I need something at the last minute haha!! I lowered the oil to 1/3 cup, only because I prefer the taste/texture to the 1/2 cup. I've made these with various cake flavors and mix-ins (again, whatever is in stock at the dollar store). I've also used either a "kiss", or powdered sugar on top, in lieu of a mix-in. Any which way I've made them, they're always, quick, easy, low-cost, and a big hit with everyone!!
Very easy! Hubby and the kiddos gobbled them up in no time!
These were a nice quick and easy cookie to throw together. I've had a box of yellow cake mix needing used and this fit the bill perfectly. Now they're never going to compete with a traditional ccc recipe but they are tasty nonetheless. I yield about 30 cookies scooped with my small (TBSP?) scooper. THANKS for the recipe!
Simple & tasty. I used Triple chocolate cake mix 1/2 C oil. 2 lg eggs 2 tsp water & 1 C andes mint chips. Ten mins in 350 degree oven. I did drop by tsp & press down with little greased glass bottom. Exactly 24 cookies my husband loved. He did mention that it was plenty of mints too. I warned him too many would make him sick lol. He never listens! I will make again but with chocolate chips & walnuts.