Cake Mix Cookies

Rating: 4.71 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is my favorite recipe and it is great when you need to bring a treat quick! Takes no time at all and are delicious! These are my favorite cookies!

By rosebud15404

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix cake mix, eggs, and vegetable oil together in a bowl until well mixed; fold in chocolate chips. Roll cookie dough into 12 balls and arrange on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned around the edges, 7 to 9 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet 2 to 3 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool.

Cook's Note:

For different flavors of cookies, use different chocolate chips and cake mixes!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 18.1g; fat 9g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 124.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (27)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Mama H
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2016
Couldn't be easier! I only had vanilla cake mix, which was fine. Made exactly 24 cookies. I left them in a little longer because the edges didn't brown, but it didn't hurt. Moist, cake-like cookies. Great last-minute treat with tons of options for customizing and easy clean up! My eggs were jumbo and my oil was canola. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Gail Herbest
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2018
I made these this morning using lemon cake mix and white chips I doubled the recipe and added 2 teaspoons of baking powder ( only because I had read a recipe that added baking powder so thought I would give it a try)and 2 teaspoons of lemon extract I also put the dough in the refrigerator for about an hour, rolled them in powdered sugar and they turned out perfect, chewy in the middle and moist and did not taste like cake mix. I cannot wait to try different flavors. Great recipe thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Lynn Sheaffer
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2015
Made no changes...just perfect! Read More
Helpful
(6)
wattagurl
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2018
I ve been using Allrecipes forever and this is my first review because these cookies are AMAZING! I made them EXACTLY as directed and they came out PERFECT! Devils food cake mix with white chocolate chips. YUM! Will definitely be making these again as they are a huge time saver and they re delicious! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Mama_yama
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2015
Super super easy! I used chocolate cake mix with white chocolate chips. I added a tsp of baking powder to the mix. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Maria Rodriguez
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2020
This recipe is not only great for a quick treat, but also helpful for when you forgot all about a potluck you signed up for!! I've seen a lot of Cake Mix Cookie recipes, but I like this one because it calls for 15.25oz box of cake mix, which is usually what "dollar stores" carry, which is usually where I run to, when I need something at the last minute haha!! I lowered the oil to 1/3 cup, only because I prefer the taste/texture to the 1/2 cup. I've made these with various cake flavors and mix-ins (again, whatever is in stock at the dollar store). I've also used either a "kiss", or powdered sugar on top, in lieu of a mix-in. Any which way I've made them, they're always, quick, easy, low-cost, and a big hit with everyone!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
mamixula
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2017
Very easy! Hubby and the kiddos gobbled them up in no time! Read More
Helpful
(1)
lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/09/2015
These were a nice quick and easy cookie to throw together. I've had a box of yellow cake mix needing used and this fit the bill perfectly. Now they're never going to compete with a traditional ccc recipe but they are tasty nonetheless. I yield about 30 cookies scooped with my small (TBSP?) scooper. THANKS for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
MesaLinda
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2017
Simple & tasty. I used Triple chocolate cake mix 1/2 C oil. 2 lg eggs 2 tsp water & 1 C andes mint chips. Ten mins in 350 degree oven. I did drop by tsp & press down with little greased glass bottom. Exactly 24 cookies my husband loved. He did mention that it was plenty of mints too. I warned him too many would make him sick lol. He never listens! I will make again but with chocolate chips & walnuts. Read More
