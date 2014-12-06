Pluto Bar

Pluto bar has coconut with bar chocolate on top, then salted nuts for flavor, with caramel on top, covered with milk chocolate.

By Calvin Cooper

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sprinkle coconut in a straight line on a piece of parchment paper. Cover coconut with dark chocolate pieces and nuts. Drizzle melted caramel over chocolate-nut layer. Pour melted milk chocolate over the entire bar. Cut bar into even squares and refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
562 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 75.3g; fat 31g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 288.7mg. Full Nutrition
