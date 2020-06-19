Walnut-Coconut-Applesauce Coffee Cake

4.5
12 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

One of my favorite coffee cakes, made even more delicious using Mott's® Natural Applesauce.

Recipe by Deb C

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Combine applesauce, white sugar, brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a bowl. Whisk flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon together in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture to the egg mixture, alternating with buttermilk just until batter is moistened. Fold coconut and walnuts into batter; pour into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean, 45 to 55 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Dust coffeecake with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 63.2g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 31.8mg; sodium 355.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022