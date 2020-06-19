Walnut-Coconut-Applesauce Coffee Cake
One of my favorite coffee cakes, made even more delicious using Mott's® Natural Applesauce.
Found this recipe while looking around desperately trying to find a way to use the numerous jars of applesauce we keep getting from our neighbors! Just had some of this fresh out of the oven at the time of typing this... it tastes really good when it's hot! And the recipe is adaptable too, I had to omit the coconut and walnuts due to a lack of said ingredients, and had to substitute regular milk for the buttermilk for the same reason, but it still turned out amazing. Will definitely make again.Read More
This cake was very dense and nutty. I couldn't really taste the apple flavor. I even added King Arthur apple cider syrup. I made a glaze of apple cider syrup, confection sugar and cinnamon that helped with the lack of moisture. With only eggs and no oil or butter it wasn't as moist as most but certainly less fat content.Read More
This was really moist... & low in fat! I had no walnuts so substituted raisins and the whole family loved it!
Based on the posted picture of this cake, I thought it was exactly what I was looking for, and it was! Nice density. Moist. Chewy. Not too sweet. Not too cinnamon-y. Just made this on a snowy afternoon and ate it warm out of the oven. Perfect. I did not add the powdered sugar topping since I was not looking for anything very sweet. Good comfort food as is.
Great recipe that is easy to change up. Used pecans from our tree and left out coconut, since hubby is not a fan. Made Apple sauce from 3 apples no one was going to eat, and was just a little short on buttermilk, so I added about 1 ounce of sour cream as well. Cooked for 40 minutes and came out super moist and just a little sticky on top, like coffee cake should! Finger and fork lickin’ good! It was sweet enough without powdered sugar, but we did top with a little whipped cream instead.
I really liked this. I did not have walnuts or coconut, so I made it without those add ins. I did not make any other changes. This is very moist and dense. It has a very intense apple flavor that my kids did not love, however, I really liked the flavor.
New favorite! Not too sweet. Very moist!
Excellent recipe! Used sweetened coconut so cut down both sugars slightly but other than that made as is. Delicious!
This recipe produced a delicious cake with perfect moistness. I did not pack the brown sugar because I don’t like thinks overly sweet, and also because my coconut was slightly sweetened. This cake was the perfect vehicle for my homemade applesauce. I will definitely make it again.
It wasn't what I was expecting. I followed the recipe and it came out dense and rather blah. I won't make it agsin.
