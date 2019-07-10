Sinful Banana Pudding

4.6
28 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 2
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

No cook amaretto banana pudding

Recipe by Linda Page

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together pudding mix, milk and condensed milk until blended. Stir in lemon juice, amaretto and vanilla until well combined. Fold in whipped topping.

  • In a large glass serving bowl, layer pudding mixture, bananas and cookies. Chill until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
466 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 72.4g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 15.2mg; sodium 345.5mg. Full Nutrition
