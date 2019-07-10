Sinful Banana Pudding
No cook amaretto banana pudding
this is THE BEST banana pudding EVER! i made this for valentines day and it was a hit! note: plan to make it a day ahead because the flavors intensify the next day. ANOTHER KEEPER! thanks.Read More
The amaretto taste is too overpowering.Read More
This recipe is "Slap your Mamma Good" I've never made this recipe because I'm afraid I'll make it every night. My girlfriend always makes this for birthdays around the office. It's the best banana pudding in existence. I'd give it ten starts if I could.
Very easy pudding to make and also very tasty. I used white chocolate liqueur instead of amaretto which gave it a great chocolate/ banana flavor. Will try this recipe again using coconut pudding and banana liqueur to see what that combination tastes like.
This was a super easy and delicious recipe!! Next time I do it, I think I'll put a double layer of banana in the middle because one layer just wasn't enough. I might also toss in some more amaretto! It was very good, definitely try it out!
I JUST LOVE THIS- TAKE IT TO WORK ALL THE TIME, AND ITS GONE IN 15 MINUTES- VERY EASY TO MAKE. I ADD FRUIT,LIKE STRAWBERRIES AND BLUEBERRIES TO THE TOP.
I found this banana pudding to be absolutely amazing! The only thing that I changed was substituting the amaretto for Bailey's and it was just wonderful. My husband is a sucker for pudding, and he said that this is by far his favorite!
This recipe is great just as it's written. I made this for my Christmas party and had several people ask me for the recipe. I wouldn't change a thing!
This bananna pudding is fantastic! I have served it several times always getting rave reviews. The amaretto is the key, also 5 banannas is the perfect number!
This was a little too sweet for my taste, but the kids thought it was fantastic.
I used sugar free pudding, skim milk, fat free condensed milk, and hazelnut liqueor. This was really good. My family loved this on Easter. Quick and easy to make...Thanks for the recipe!
This was amazing! I made it for a Christmas Eve potluck and made one with bananas and one without for the folks in my family that are not banana fans. The pudding itself is just fantastic. I think next time I will make each dessert individually so the pudding stays longer (goes brown due to sliced bananas).
This made a wonderful dessert for company. I made it a day ahead as suggested in other reviews and used White Chololate Liqueur and a touch of Baily's in place of the Ameretto (I didn't have any). This was very rich and a big hit. Will definitely make this again, although only when expecting alot of company as it makes a huge batch.
Very good pudding! Took it to the office party, and everyone loved it. People were actually asking me for the recipe!!!!
Very very good banana pudding! My family absolutely loved. My mom told me to get it away from her, lol. I used 3/4c kalua because thats what I had on hand. If you like a more lemony taste, soak your lemons in some lemon juice beforehand...mmmm...and lastly I substituted french vanilla for one of the reg pudding mix. A winner in our household!
Ideas good, but very sweet.
This was a hit with my family. I have made it several times for various events. It is highly requested. Based on the guests, I have made it with and without the Amaretto. Either way it is great!
This recipe was very easy to make. I used French vanilla pudding instead of regular vanilla, and the pudding was very rich. Many people liked to have a bowl of the pudding (minus the bananas) and mix in some "mini" vanilla wafers. The batch I made was gone in ONE day and EVERYONE had to have the recipe! I would highly recommend this dish for any type of event.
I live in the South and native Southerners tell me that this is the BEST banana pudding they have ever had. I get asked to make it for every potluck, BBQ and get together I go to. I use DiSarono liquer.
Too sweet - I love all the flavors but I think the next time I'll switch out the condensed milk for regular milk.
SUPER bussin what can I say, I love bananas and pudding so I was a BIG fan!! however I couldn't find the decorations on top. I'm quite frustrated because this was for my sons birthday, they loved it none the less, but I feel like I could've done better. I feel like such a failure. any who most of them loved the taste, but Jackson was allergic to bananas and Josh said the pudding was too squishy. Josh is hard to please though so don't take it personal ;).
Excellent! A big hit at a potluck.
Fun recipe and always a hit. The more Amaretto I put in, the more people seem to like it....but don't go crazy!
Yummy but very sweet!
I have used this recipe for years with and without alcohol. Always a hit!!!
