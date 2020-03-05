Applesauce Bran Muffins

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Applesauce replaces oil in this old recipe for healthy bran muffins. Great for breakfast or a snack.

By Dottie Worthington

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • Mix bran cereal and buttermilk together in a bowl; let sit for 10 minutes.

  • Beat brown sugar, applesauce, egg, and vanilla extract together in a bowl until smooth; stir into bran cereal mixture. Stir flour into bran cereal mixture until batter is well mixed; fold in walnuts and dried cranberries. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in a muffin comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer muffins to a wire rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 4g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 188.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Roger Beshears
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2019
I used both cranberries and walnuts. may try truvia baking blend next time Read More

Most helpful critical review

BOOKMARKER
Rating: 3 stars
09/28/2019
8.12.16 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/240548/applesauce-bran-muffins/ ... Just made these. They're good. I added 2T oil. They stuck to the wrappers, but maybe tomorrow they'll be easier. Funny that allbran has sugar & fiber one doesn't. I used allbran & these were sweet enough, could lessen it even. These aren't obvious cereal-based & aren't so healthy-tasting that they'll go uneaten (I hope)! Oh, I didn't have sr flour - subbed w 1 1/2t powder & 1/2t salt. These didn't knock my socks off, but I am glad I made 'em. Wrappers came off easier later in the day. 'Might need fruit to be a five star muff. :) Oh, these have dried crans. Maybe more, fresh, or a different fruit would do the trick. Read More
Helpful
(1)
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
BOOKMARKER
Rating: 3 stars
09/28/2019
8.12.16 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/240548/applesauce-bran-muffins/ ... Just made these. They're good. I added 2T oil. They stuck to the wrappers, but maybe tomorrow they'll be easier. Funny that allbran has sugar & fiber one doesn't. I used allbran & these were sweet enough, could lessen it even. These aren't obvious cereal-based & aren't so healthy-tasting that they'll go uneaten (I hope)! Oh, I didn't have sr flour - subbed w 1 1/2t powder & 1/2t salt. These didn't knock my socks off, but I am glad I made 'em. Wrappers came off easier later in the day. 'Might need fruit to be a five star muff. :) Oh, these have dried crans. Maybe more, fresh, or a different fruit would do the trick. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Wondering Tig
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2015
I made no deviations of this recipe. The muffins came out moist and not too sweet. I might add a little more sugar next time. Not crazy about cranberries so will use something different like raisins or no fruit at all in the future. A good recipe! Read More
Roger Beshears
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2019
I used both cranberries and walnuts. may try truvia baking blend next time Read More
Advertisement
Timeflies
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2016
I made some changes out of nesecity. I did not have applesauce used Apple juice. Added some goji berries and flax seed and some oatmeal. It was a good recipe to start with. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022