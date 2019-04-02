Tim's Turkey Tortilla Soup
An easy and delicious spicy soup made with ground turkey breast. Control the spice level by the picante sauce you use (we like medium). Also works well with ground pork.
I doubled the recipient. Started by sautéing two onions and 4 jalapeños. I used left over Thanksgiving turkey, medium picante... Very tasty!Read More
Meaty turkey soup with amazing depth of flavor! I used hot picante sauce and this turned out great.
Excellent Added 1 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes; extra leftover turkey and about double the salsa.
5 stars for ease of preparation and 5 for flavor! Winner! I didn't have a jar of picante sauce, but I had just made a fresh salsa from this site. I pulsed the salsa in my blender for a couple seconds. Wow, did this turn out really good! Keep in mind that the soup will only be as good as the quality of picante sauce you use. This makes 6 small servings, so it's perfect to pair with a sandwich for lunch.
This is pretty tasty and very simple. As a starter it’s good, but it has little to stick to your ribs. I added corn and diced tomato which helped but it still needs something more if you want this as a meal.
No olive oil. Heavily seasoned turkey w taco seasoning. Served w crushed chips, cheese and pico.
Delicious. Added a 1/2 an onion, 1 jalepeno and a can of fire-roasted tomatoes. Hey, why not... Only soup that I can actually eat the whole thing during the week without having to freeze it. Really love it. Thanks Tim!
It was really good and easy. I was surprised how good it was. I used turkey frame stock and some left over turkey meat instead of the canned stock and ground turkey. Otherwise, I followed the recipe. Next time I might add some black beans or corn for a little extra pop.
This recipe was simple and delicious. The family loved it, I'll definitely make it again.
Wow so easy and delicious.
So good
This was the best soup I have ever made! I did change it up a bit because that's what I do. I added a can of rotel, a can of drained corn along with cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper. Topped with sour cream, tortilla chips and chopped avacado made it to die for!!!!
Amazing soup!
One of everyone's favorite recipes. We all loved it.
I made this exactly how the recipe is published. The whole family LOVES this soup!! I add sour cream and avocado slices to my bowl!
Easy, quick and tasty. I added a little cheese, avocado and left over corn chips. Husband was surprised and asked for seconds.....he's the family cook!
Surprisingly good! I didn't have high hopes for this one, but I had all the ingredients on hand and decided to give it a try. I'm glad I did! Next time I'll use homemade salsa since I think the flavor would be even better. I also don't think the oil Is necessary so I'll omit that next time. I garnished with sour cream, shredded cheddar, and avocado..
Excellent, one of my favorite soups ever! I am only making tortilla soup this way, it was so easy and very flavorful! I used my favorite salsa in place of the picante sauce just for my own personal taste preference.
Easy and delicious! All 4 of my kids liked it....that's rare.
Used salsa that I had and added spices and black beans and corn. Served with jalapeño tortillas and melted cheese. Was delicious!
Pretty good pretty easy pretty tasty however I used double the meat and still wasn’t very much food I guess you could say to feed more than one or two people?
I actually thought that this recipe was a little boring. But it had a good base. I sautéed red and yellow peppers and onion and some olive oil with salt pepper garlic powder cumin and chili powder. I didn’t have any picante sauce so I used a jar of my homemade tomato sauce from our garden. Added some chopped grape tomatoes. Added some leftover corn from Thanksgiving. And also added a can of pinto beans. Then I chopped up leftover turkey from Thanksgiving and added it in and let everything simmer. It was a little more hearty and substantial and it was very good.
