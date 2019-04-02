Tim's Turkey Tortilla Soup

An easy and delicious spicy soup made with ground turkey breast. Control the spice level by the picante sauce you use (we like medium). Also works well with ground pork.

Recipe by JUSTINB

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir turkey in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Transfer turkey to a 5-quart pot.

  • Mix broth, picante sauce, cilantro, lime juice, and olive oil into turkey; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover pot, and simmer until flavors blend, about 40 minutes. Transfer soup to serving bowls and top with tortilla chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 20.8g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 51.9mg; sodium 1233.3mg. Full Nutrition
