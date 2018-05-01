Amazing Fried Pork Chops!

1 of 108

Rating: 5 stars I made 4 minor changes and loved it. 1.) added 2 tablespoons of Franks Hot sauce to eggs & milk. 2.) used no-salt seasoning salt 3.) omitted oil in baking pan and 4.) placed chop on a rack over a baking sheet. Got a "Really Good Mom" review! Helpful (24)

Rating: 3 stars We need to differentiate between types of parmesan cheese. Powder is what you want to use here. I used some shredded cheese, I'm a higher quality ingredient guy and used the good stuff. The cheese burnt in the oven. I double dunked and breaded the chops. Good recipe. Going into rotation. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars VERY good, although I had to make a few adjustments and minor changes. I didn't have the correct bread crumbs, so crushed Italian- flavor croutons. I fried the chops (I only had 2, and adjusted seasoning accordingly)in an oven safe skillet, using bacon grease instead of olive oil. The seasoned salt I used was Slap Ya Mama Cajun spice, and I used it sparingly. I put the skillet in the pre-heated oven and the result was amazing. Plus - only 1 pan to clean! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Its very good. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making these for years and it's a family favorite. Great as written or if you use plain breadcrumbs you can change it up with your own preference of herbs and spices. Thyme, rosemary, paprika, almost anything works well with these. I've even made them using taco seasoning. (Omit the parmesan) I make a sauce by warming some sour cream with a little lemon juice and taco seasoning and serve them with rice and a vegetable. Delish! If you don't have bread crumbs, crushed crackers work well, just cut down the added salt. Depending on the thickness, once you brown the chops, they don't need much time at all to finish in the oven. I place them briefly on paper towels first to soak excess oil and don't use any additional oil on the baking pan. This is pretty much a no fail recipe as long as you don't over-bake them. IF you have any left over...they are great cold the next day! Thanks for posting the recipe! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Not a man of many words but this was awesome and the kids loved it!!!!! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I found this recipe just last night and since I had the ingredients required and read the reviews which raved I decided to give it a try. needless to say I am not disappointed. these where delicious. I did make some tweaks of my own and used the hot sauce idea as suggested by another user and I'm in love. will be making these again. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars I used a pound of pork chops and followed this recipe except for only using way less of the seasoning salt. They were on the dry side. Helpful (5)