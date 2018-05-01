Amazing Fried Pork Chops!

Rating: 4.47 stars
90 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 55
  • 4 star values: 27
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

I'm telling you it's something about the Parmesan cheese that gets my family, especially my picky-eating husband, begging for me to make these! Take out of the oven and serve with mashed potatoes and corn on the cob. It's so good with the Parmesan cheese!

By Cherry87

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Pour about 2 tablespoons olive oil into the bottom of a deep baking pan to generously coat.

  • Whisk eggs and milk together in a bowl. Mix bread crumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, seasoned salt, and black pepper together in a shallow dish.

  • Coat the bottom of a skillet with about 1 tablespoon olive oil and heat over medium-high.

  • Coat pork chops in the egg mixture, allowing excess liquid to drip back into the bowl. Press each coated pork chop into the bread crumb mixture until evenly coated on all sides.

  • Place pork chops in the hot oil and cook until golden brown, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer browned pork chops to the prepared baking dish and top with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pork chops are cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

If you live in the south and know what Tony Chachere's(R) is, use it in place of seasoned salt!

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 35.7g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 25g; cholesterol 161mg; sodium 2565.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (108)

Most helpful positive review

Joan222
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2015
I made 4 minor changes and loved it. 1.) added 2 tablespoons of Franks Hot sauce to eggs & milk. 2.) used no-salt seasoning salt 3.) omitted oil in baking pan and 4.) placed chop on a rack over a baking sheet. Got a "Really Good Mom" review! Read More
Helpful
(24)

Most helpful critical review

SLCollier
Rating: 3 stars
06/16/2015
We need to differentiate between types of parmesan cheese. Powder is what you want to use here. I used some shredded cheese, I'm a higher quality ingredient guy and used the good stuff. The cheese burnt in the oven. I double dunked and breaded the chops. Good recipe. Going into rotation. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Reviews:
Kat
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2015
VERY good, although I had to make a few adjustments and minor changes. I didn't have the correct bread crumbs, so crushed Italian- flavor croutons. I fried the chops (I only had 2, and adjusted seasoning accordingly)in an oven safe skillet, using bacon grease instead of olive oil. The seasoned salt I used was Slap Ya Mama Cajun spice, and I used it sparingly. I put the skillet in the pre-heated oven and the result was amazing. Plus - only 1 pan to clean! Read More
Helpful
(13)
yohan
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2015
Its very good. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Darci
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2015
I have been making these for years and it's a family favorite. Great as written or if you use plain breadcrumbs you can change it up with your own preference of herbs and spices. Thyme, rosemary, paprika, almost anything works well with these. I've even made them using taco seasoning. (Omit the parmesan) I make a sauce by warming some sour cream with a little lemon juice and taco seasoning and serve them with rice and a vegetable. Delish! If you don't have bread crumbs, crushed crackers work well, just cut down the added salt. Depending on the thickness, once you brown the chops, they don't need much time at all to finish in the oven. I place them briefly on paper towels first to soak excess oil and don't use any additional oil on the baking pan. This is pretty much a no fail recipe as long as you don't over-bake them. IF you have any left over...they are great cold the next day! Thanks for posting the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(8)
ext4cdh
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2015
Not a man of many words but this was awesome and the kids loved it!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Ruby Lemos
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2015
I found this recipe just last night and since I had the ingredients required and read the reviews which raved I decided to give it a try. needless to say I am not disappointed. these where delicious. I did make some tweaks of my own and used the hot sauce idea as suggested by another user and I'm in love. will be making these again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
woodcook
Rating: 3 stars
04/14/2015
I used a pound of pork chops and followed this recipe except for only using way less of the seasoning salt. They were on the dry side. Read More
Helpful
(5)
contactcj
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2015
GREAT Chops and very moist! I used coconut oil instead of veg oil and it came out amazing!! Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(4)
