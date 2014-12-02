Easy Egg Tacos

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Serve these fun and easy tacos with your favourite toppings for the full taco treatment that kids love.

By Egg Farmers of Ontario

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 tacos
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Topping:

Directions

  • In medium non-stick skillet, heat oil over medium heat; saute red and jalapeno peppers and garlic for 2 minutes or until softened. Add ham and chili powder; saute 2 minutes or until heated through. Remove to bowl; cover to keep warm.

  • In a small bowl or measuring cup, whisk eggs, salt and pepper.

  • Melt butter in the same skillet on medium heat; add eggs and cook, stirring gently, until set but still soft, about 2 minutes.

  • Spoon eggs on each tortilla, top with ham mixture, cheese and onion. Serve with salsa and/or coriander, if desired.

Variation:

Substitute cooked black beans or your favourite beans for the ham to create a vegetarian version.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 220.1mg; sodium 921.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Reviews:
Tracey
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2016
You are right these taste good Read More
Helpful
(1)
