Easy Egg Tacos
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 315.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 17.8g 36 %
carbohydrates: 23.7g 8 %
dietary fiber: 2.8g 11 %
sugars: 1.5g
fat: 19.4g 30 %
saturated fat: 8.6g 43 %
cholesterol: 220.1mg 73 %
vitamin a iu: 1094.2IU 22 %
niacin equivalents: 4.3mg 33 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 20 %
vitamin c: 22.8mg 38 %
folate: 43.5mcg 11 %
calcium: 160.6mg 16 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 41.5mg 15 %
potassium: 339.2mg 10 %
sodium: 921.7mg 37 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 20 %
calories from fat: 174.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved