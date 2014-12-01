Puff Pastry Shells

Watch the video before making these! I made these twice; once without watching the video and once after I'd watched it. Both times I used gluten free pastry and imagine this may be the reason they didn't puff as much as a gluten puff pastry would. Not fully understanding the technique, the first time I made them without the "cap" and re-rolled my pastry a bunch of times. I used about 4 or 5 "rings" on each whole circle base. The second time, I followed the method in the video and they came out with a cap, which I was able to remove like in the video etc. The directions here don't tell you what temperature either. The first time I made it at 175°C and the second time I put my oven at 200°C as mentioned in the video. The first time I didn't let them cool in the oven but let them sit on a cooling rack on the counter. For those working with metric cutters. I used a 9 cm and an 8 cm and this didn't work properly. Use cutters with a 2 cm diameter difference. Thank you Chef John for your recipe and THANK YOU to whomever did the video, this recipe wouldn't work without it. Not all of us are chefs and some of us certainly need the detailed instructions.