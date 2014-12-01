Puff Pastry Shells

Rating: 4.8 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These are fairly simple to make, and once baked the real fun begins, as they can hold so many amazing fillings, both sweet and savory. The key is making sure your puff pastry dough is very firm, and very cold, preferably still partially frozen, before you start cutting it. You want nice clean cuts, because if you mash the layers of pastry together, your shells will not rise as high, and they can also bake into some strange shapes.

By Chef John

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Beat egg and water together in a small bowl.

  • Cut two rounds from each sheet of puff pastry using a 3-inch round cutter, forming 8 circles. Use a 2 1/2-inch round cutter to cut through 4 of the rounds. Place entire cut round on top of an un-cut round. Brush each with egg mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until puffed and golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1346 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 108.8g; fat 93.1g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 617.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2015
Watch the video before making these! I made these twice; once without watching the video and once after I'd watched it. Both times I used gluten free pastry and imagine this may be the reason they didn't puff as much as a gluten puff pastry would. Not fully understanding the technique, the first time I made them without the "cap" and re-rolled my pastry a bunch of times. I used about 4 or 5 "rings" on each whole circle base. The second time, I followed the method in the video and they came out with a cap, which I was able to remove like in the video etc. The directions here don't tell you what temperature either. The first time I made it at 175°C and the second time I put my oven at 200°C as mentioned in the video. The first time I didn't let them cool in the oven but let them sit on a cooling rack on the counter. For those working with metric cutters. I used a 9 cm and an 8 cm and this didn't work properly. Use cutters with a 2 cm diameter difference. Thank you Chef John for your recipe and THANK YOU to whomever did the video, this recipe wouldn't work without it. Not all of us are chefs and some of us certainly need the detailed instructions. Read More
Mrs McManamon
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2018
Loved how easy and stunning on a buffet will use again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Luc Giroux
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2019
video says to bake at 400 F. Read More
Helpful
(1)
WhatamIgonnaeatnext?
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2021
This was even easy enough for me to do. I needed puff pastry shells and no grocer had them. I made these a couple months ago and forgot to review them. I hand saved this. Thank you! Read More
Pamela Noga
Rating: 4 stars
01/16/2021
My shells still stanted a little and I was sure I had not pressed the layers ar any point. This was not a big deal and they were absolutely delicious. Read More
rhelmig
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2018
These were fun to make and they came out perfect. Being from Philadelphia I filled them with thinly sliced steak fried onions and peppers and then I poured cheese sauce over the top - a puff pastry cheesesteak! Read More
joeyblue
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2019
I watched the video well worth it. Chef John makes it so easy! I though mine had thawed too much so after cutting and egg washing them I popped them in the freezer for about 15 minutes and crossed my fingers...turned out beautiful! Thanks again Chef John for another great recipe! I'll be making these again many times! Read More
SugarCoder
Rating: 4 stars
06/12/2020
I baked it at 400 F. for 10 minutes (convection oven) and they turned out good. However, I used a muffin pan to bake them. Read More
