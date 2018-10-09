Brigadeiro

4.3
366 Ratings
  • 5 225
  • 4 92
  • 3 27
  • 2 8
  • 1 14

There is a great Brazilian sweet that is like a bonbon and extremely scrumptious and delicious called brigadeiro! This is a great type of sweet that is loved here in Brazil! Try it! You can make it in the microwave too, just remember to stir every minute.

Recipe by ROMINA_BR

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
45 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine cocoa, butter and condensed milk. Cook, stirring, until thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest until cool enough to handle. Form into small balls and eat at once or chill until serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 8.2mg; sodium 29.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022