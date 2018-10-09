There is a great Brazilian sweet that is like a bonbon and extremely scrumptious and delicious called brigadeiro! This is a great type of sweet that is loved here in Brazil! Try it! You can make it in the microwave too, just remember to stir every minute.
Ok, this recipe should be better explained. This is an extremelly popular desert and very easy to make, but you do have to follow some tips: 1. Until when to cook? Until, if you tip the pan a little bit, the "dough" appears to be lose from the pan. To make it easier to roll them up, wait another 2 minutes after that. 2. You have to stir constantly the whole cooking time. Do not stop! 3. How to roll it: spray cooking oil in your hands (or butter/margerine). Take a teaspoon full of the dough and roll it, like you would do with clay. 4. After rolling: Roll the balls on chocolate sprinkles or on crystal sugar. Good luck!
To me, these were just "ok." Sort of like Tootsie Rolls, sort of like cooled but firm hot fudge, but different somehow. I'm not the best judge because my sweet tooth isn't super-crazy. We rolled them in coconut, crushed pecans, or crushed white chips, because it's what we had. Made for a project on Brazil my daughter had to do for her (sophomore) Global Issues class. She said she and her classmates loved them. Of course, give a little chocolate to a bunch of teenagers and most of them will say "mmm. yum!"
I've been making these at Holiday time every year since a friend came back from a year in Brazil in high school - many years ago. Everyone who tastes them asks for the recipe! I've found that it's kind of an art to get the timing right. I also found that a doubled recipe cooks better for me. Also, I get anywhere from 40-60 balls per can. My tips for making these are: 1. I use a combo of Nesquik and cocoa powder (proportionally about 2/3 to 1/3 Quik to cocoa for good, dark flavor). 2. The original recipe I was given called for 1/2 to 3/4 cup of Nesquik to 1 can condensed milk, but I've changed that to make it darker and richer: I use about 1/2 cup Quik and 1/4 cup or slightly less of cocoa for each can. 3. I start on medium heat (gas), and lower it to med/low. You can raise it a bit again near the end. I found the longer cooking time makes it more caramelly, and allows the chocolate to hold its shape better. Cook anywhere from 15-25 minutes for a double recipe. 4. In addition to watching for the chocolate to pull away from the pan when the pan is tilted, I also do the following to evaluate done-ness: a. put a little plate or bowl in the freezer and take out when cooking. Drop a blob of chocolate on the plate when near done. The chocolate should quickly solidify and stay solid - not run. b. To evaluate chocolate readiness, start lifting up a spoonful of it and letting it drop back into the pot. The blob should hold its shape fairly well (stay visible) and not immediately a
You cannot beat these for a simple, yet amazing looking, THREE INGREDIENT (which are staples, at that) treat! First, MANY MANY thanks to the top 2 reviewers who's tips made making these a breeze. I followed the following tips from them: A: KEEP STIRRING!!! B: You'll know when it's done. For real. 2 things will happen: it will thicken and start to "pull away" from the sides of the pan AND when you stir it will open a valley to the bottom of the pan. Keep stirring for 2 minutes after this happens. C: pour into a bowl sprayed w/PAM (cooking spray) D: Spray your hands w/PAM before trying to roll (I don't know how you'd begin to it otherwise) The "toppings" I used for rolling: sprinkles, colored sugar, almonds, coconut, crushed Nilla wafers. Toppings I plan to use in future batches: crushed pretzels, cocoa, 10X sugar [confectioners' sugar], crushed Oreos. This made 18 (-the one i ate) about 2/3 the size of a golf ball for me.
These went over really well at my church potluck. Unfortunately, even with the advice of others, I also experienced difficulty in the forming stage, even after having let it sit in the fridge for a time. But I think that had I given it a good 3 hrs in the fridge (until the ENTIRE blob was cooled, even the center), then it would have worked fine. Seeing how I was able to work half into balls pretty easily ntil I encountered some warmer gooier stuff, then returned it to the fridge and formed the other half later with no problems. I greased a melon ball roller (and my hands)which worked really well for scooping it up to roll into balls, then rolled in either cocao powder, icing sugar, crushed almonds or walnuts. They looked great, like truffles!! I put each into it's own very small muffin liner and kept refrigerated until served and they kept their shape perfectly. ***Made this again with the advice of a reviewer flatten between cling wrap and put in the freezer. Very easy to handle this way, forming went much faster this time. Thanks
I just made these...the flavor was great, but it was so sticky we could barely eat it. Can anybody tell me what I did wrong?
It tastes quite good! I didn't even had time to roll and it was all gone :o) I was reading some reviews and one said that it tasted bitter. Well you have to use 100% unsweetened cocoa. And you don't need as much cocoa to give it a good chocolate taste. For who doesn't know, cocoa is a fruit (actually it is the powdered and dried cocoa seed). Don't ever use baking chocolate (there is not much pure cocoa on it!) I've tried to make Brigadeiro with no butter and it worked just fine. If it is too gooey simply cook more (30 min in low heat is ideal) and let it cool down. Cook until you see the bottom of the pan when you stir (never stop stiring or it will burn). You should be able to turn the pan upside down without any spills. A great use of Brigadeiro when it is gooey is to use it as a cake filling. Yummy! since it has no transfat, it is much healthier than using those shortening based cake fillings.
Oh, my god. This was awsome. I usually don't write reviews a lot, but this one, YES... I had to write it!!! It looked like professionally made chocolate, like Godiva chocolate, and tasted like better than those. I used some crushed nuts to mix in the dough, and used cocoa poweder (both unsweetened for adults and sweetened for kids), crushed nutes and confectionary suger to cover them. (black bitter ones, black sweet ones, nutty ones, and romantic white ones...etc:)) Oh, my God,,,,, this was awsome. Pls do try!! I honestly do do od think that people can not distinguish these from famous brand chocolate. (both tastes and looks) 10 stars. It deserves it.
I just prepared this in the mirowave and it worked fine! Just be careful of the bowl size because the heat made the fudge bubble over. Let it cool before rolling because otherwise it is a sticky mess! This is a very delicious recipe and easy to make.
The first time I made this recipe, I had never eaten a brigadeiro. I had just learned that our family would be moving to Brazil for 4 years, and eager to get into the spirit of it all I researched recipes and decided to make these. They were disappointing: dry, crumbly, too sweet. I couldn't imagine what the fuss was all about. I've now been here 3 years and eaten dozens. Here are my tips: 1. DO NOT OVERCOOK. Combine ingredients, cook over low-ish heat, stir constantly, and turn off the heat the very second the mixture comes together and pulls away from the pan when you tilt it. IMMEDIATELY turn out into a buttered bowl. It will seem undercooked and too liquidy; it's not. 2. Let cool to room temperature before proceeding. Butter your hands, roll and dip into sprinkles. They will be very mushy. The sprinkles and the mini paper cups are in fact what help the brigadeiro retain it's round shape. When you bite into them they should be soft and caramel-y but not chewy. Overcooking by even a minute will ruin them. 3. Sprinkles: chocolate jimmies are the most common here. You can do better. High-end brigadeiro places will roll them in Callebaut dark chocolate flakes for a "meio amargo" (bittersweet) flavor -- see photo of one I made today . Kids love rainbow sprinkles, but use the tiniest little ball ones. Pistachios ground to a powder make an AMAZING brigadeiro. Or serve them poured into mini shot glasses and topped with sprinkles, and serve with a tiny spoon.
This is a wonderful treat, as well as a quick and easy fix for the chocoholic out there. I had no problems, and am wondering if those who did might not have cooked it until it started pulling away from the sides of the pan. Thanks Romina. This is a delicious and quick treat.
This was super easy and super delicious! I rolled half of mine in nuts and the other half in chocolate sprinkles. You definitely know when these are done - the mixture firms up pretty quick in the pan. The only thing I'd say is to skip the step of buttering your hands - that made my balls to slick and nothing would stick to the outside of them. The mixture is slightly sticky, but not enough so it sticks to anything, other than some toppings! Delicious! I'd give it 10 stars! I plan on making these again and again and again!
This is a delicious and simple recipe. I use Hershey Special Dark chocolate cocoa poweder to give them the extra fudgy dark chocolate flavor. I also use a hand blender to mix everything together before cooking. This helps eliminate little balls of cocoa powder.
I heard about this recipe from 2 Brazilian men I know. They suggested doing something to make it sweeter so I used tips from other reviewers and used the 1 tbs butter, 1 14 oz can of sweetened condensed cream, and 3 tbs nesquick. It was delicious! I waited until it was super thick to start. I also sprayed my hands with the cooking spray to keep the stickiness to a minimum. I covered with all types of sprinkles, powdered sugar, and nesquick. I included a picture! It was a big hit!
I took these to a dinner party and they were a total hit! People couldn't believe how amazing they were! I am so glad I read the reviews before trying to make these or I think my first time would have been a disaster. Some of the key points to remember include: 1) cook/stir the mix in the saucepan for longer than you think. When you think it's done, heat a little longer. The mix has to get rather firm before taking you're done. 2) Transfer heated mix to bowl and put in freezer for as long as possible. I used an aluminum bowl without any oil and it came off fine. I left it in the freezer almost an hour, which was long enough for it to stiffen all the way through. 3) I sprayed my hands with PAM and it really helped prevent the mix from sticking while I was rolling the balls. 4) Double the recipe, as the original recipe only yielded about 15 balls for me. But I like big balls so...Make them smaller if you want more. I don't think you can have too much. Just refrigerate or freeze any leftovers for periodic treats or another dinner party. Definitely use a mix of toppings to roll your balls - the variety keeps it interesting and looks better when presented on a platter. I rolled some in powdered sugar, some in chocolate sprinkles, some in crushed Nilla Wafers, and some in coconut (my favorite!!!). Enjoy!
I made these for Thanksgiving and they are beautiful and yummy. I doubled the recipe, added an extra 2tbsp of cocoa and cooked on med/low for 20/25mins like another person suggested. It worked out great. I chilled over night and then formed the balls in the morning. I made a several different types, coconut, cocoa, powdered sugar, pecans, and almonds. Very elegant and beautiful, but really easy.
This recipe turned out better than I expected. The first 2 posts were instrumental in helping me. The taste is awesome and my husband nearly ate all of them. Perfect for chocolate cravings. We will be making these again and again and again and . . . .
These candies are so good! I saw the recipe a few weeks ago and had the opportunity to make it tonight. I used a can of sweetened condensed milk, a tablespoon of butter and 4 tablespoons of chocolate Nesquik powder as one of the Brazilian reviwewers suggested. I cooked it at just above the lowest setting on the stove for about 17 minutes, until it was very thick, then stuck the whole pan in the fridge for two hours. I found the candy very easy to roll into balls and didn't need to butter my hands. I rolled them in crushed Oreo cookies and put a peanut butter center in some. As it should happen, I didn't know how many it was supposed to make and ended up only making 8 from the whole pan! They were golf ball sized and just lovely. I'm looking forward to making these to give to friends at Christmas. I have several ideas for centers and things to roll them in: peanut butter (stick a glob of peanut butter in the fridge for a few minutes then roll it into balls, flatten a ball of the chocolate and wrap it around the peanut butter), maraschino cherries, those candy orange slices cut into thirds, caramels... And I plan to try rolling them in graham crackers, Christmas colored sprinkles and whatever else I can think of (they're sticky enough that it's probably necessary to roll them in something)! Also, I would describe the taste and texture of these as chocolate caramels.
Use Nesquick instead of cocoa powder for the traditional brazilian recipe. It gives the right consistency for the candies. Also roll in in chocolate sprinkles. This is the way people really do in Brazil.
I wouldn't call these fine chocolates but they are mighty fine tootsie rolls. ;o) They really do taste like gourmet tootsie rolls...although these have an addictive quality that tootsie rolls lack. Hubby ate 6 of them! I cooked mine until good & thick (it took right at 10 minutes...I think those who complained of it taking longer, either used too small a pan or doubled the recipe), poured/scooped it out into a greased 8" by 8" pyrex dish & allowed it to sit at room temp until it was cool enough to handle. It was still a bit warm & I was able to roll it into balls. I rolled some in chocolate sprinkles & some in crystal sugar...we thought the ones in the crystal sugar looked best & tasted best. I am putting this recipe in my Christmas candy folder but I won't be able to wait that long before having them again. Great recipe....thanks for sharing!
mmmm, I LOVE brigadeiro! I find it really helpful to cool this in the fridge before forming the balls. Also, you really want to roll these in chocolate sprinkles afterward to make brigadeiro. I made them for a party and just reformed the chilled balls really quickly before displaying them, they were perfect, just like I remember in Brazil. Very pretty dessert. Hint: I used Strawberry Nesquick to make them pink for the kids' valentines parties. They were great. I imagine you could use any of the flavors of powdered Nesquick.
My husband lived in Brazil for a few years so I decided I would make this for him as a surprise--what a hit! His only suggestion was instead of making them 2/3 the size of a golf ball, make them the size of whoppers so you can have more topping to chocolate ratio.
I love this recipe!!!!!!!!!!!! I usually make with 4 spoons of quick chocolate, 1 spoon of butter, and i can of sweet condensed milk. Mix no stop until you see the bottom of the pan. Let it cool, use a little butter on your hands and start rolling them. Drp them in a plate with sprinkle chocolates and place them in small paper cups. If this is too much work, just use to top your icecream!!!! yummmmm!!!
I made these for International Day at my old school. My class was Brazil, and they needed a good dessert to go with all the tasty food. I found this recipe, and cooked it up. It came it very rich and delicious! I am a total chocoholic, so I had to be careful not to eat them all up before I got to class! The only problem I had with these sweets was that, by the end of the day, they had flattened into this sheet of fudge on the pan. The kids still ate, though. They started ripping pieces off! LoL, good recipe, definitely would recommend it to all lovers of chocolate. Very easy, too.
I had absolutely no problems when I made these with my preschool class during our study of South America. The kids whisked together the milk and cocoa, then I added the butter and cooked the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly. It took about 10 minutes for it to get thick and pull away from the bottom of the pot. Then I cooked it for a few more minutes to let the caramel flavor develop. Next I scooped the mixture out into a bowl, spread it out a bit, and put it in the freezer to cool. It took about 30 min. to cool, then we were able to roll the balls. We did not need to coat our hands - it was not overly sticky. The kids got to choose which sprinkles they wanted to roll in. A big hit! ps - we used unsweetened cocoa only - the sweetness was perfect. Can't imagine wanting these any sweeter :)
I've been making Brigadeiros for a long time. I have a few suggestions. After the brigadeiro has cooled you should grease your hands with a little bit of butter. Even though it's feel disgusting it will help. Also after you've formed little balls roll them in chocolate sprinkles. If you dont like chocolate you can omit it and do the recipe the same way. Instead of rolling it in chocolate sprinkles you can roll them in coconut. This is what is called "beijinhos" (little kisses)
Sorry, I'm Brazilian and I don't speak English very well, but this recipe is to make Beijinhos, and not Brigadeiros. For brigadeiros, its necessary to substitute "3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa" to "2 tbsp chocolate powder", and roll over the balls in chocolate sprinkles. Aniway, congratulations to Romina for this recipe, very popular in Brazil too!
Pretty good. Mine turned out well. I kept the heat on medium-low and STIRRED CONSTANTLY. When it got nice and thick I put it in a buttered bowl and set it aside for about an hour. It balled up nicely and I dredged the balls in confectioner's sugar. They were good at room temperature but I liked them more chilled. I plan to try it again and add toasted coconut and a little vanilla. Heck, it's three ingredients--give it a try! Four stars.
I am really into chocolate and peanut butter, so I substituted peanut butter for half the butter. I also followed another users advice to use chocolate powder to make up for the lack of sweetness in the milk..I did two tablespoons of hot chocolate mix and one and a half tablespoons of cocoa powder. Now I just wish I had something to roll them in, like sprinkles of some sort. They turned out great, though!
Easy to make! The pictures shows brigadeiros covered in coconut, nuts, and sugar. The Brazilian bakeries I have visited consistently coat the chocolate balls in brown chocolate sprinkles. Then, they are served in tiny cupcake paper cups or aluminum foil cups. The recipe came out just like the ones I tried to replicate in Brazil! Only issue I had was rolling the chocolate balls...I could not get the chocolate to cool enough so that I could handle it. I waited 45 minutes with the mixture on a cooling rack. And when that didn't work, I put it in the fridge for 30 minutes. It was very messy and was a messy cleanup, but as good as they tasted I am definitely going to use this recipe again.
*This recipe makes such a delicious and creamy fudge! Very simple...I suggest using a stainless steel pot and make sure to stir frequently! I rolled some into walnuts (the best!), as well as coconut flakes, marshmallows, etc. Very smooth!*
Mmmm Delicioso! Brought these to my church's adult Christmas party potluck. HUGE hit! I was asked for the recipe by several, and someone brought home the 10 that were leftover. Following other reviewers, I cooked my chocolate (1/3 cocoa, 2/3 NesQuik) til it pulled away from the sides of the pan, and when I lifted the spoon, it stayed clumped rather than runny, about 15 minutes - constantly stirring. Poured into greased brownie pan, stuck in freezer for 30 min, used a melon baller to grab the candy and roll in my hands. They were little balls, about the size of a nickel if it was rounded, since I needed so many. I should have doubled the recipe, stuck about 3 in little candy cups. I decorated by rolling in red and green crystal sugar, and multicolored sprinkles - one of each in the cups would have been cute...As it was, I just arranged randomly in white tupperware to show off the colors. Very sweet candy, delicious, very easy; the kids want me to make more to bring to their Nana's for our Christmas dinner. They were disappointed that there was nothing left to bring home for them!
I am Brazilian and these are my favorite since I was a child. I have taken this same recipe and turned it into a cake topping as well, just cook it a little less so it doesnt set so hard then pour it over a hot chocolate cake. It is delicious either way. :)
5 stars for simple 3 ingredients, easy to make and lots of fun, especially for kids to help. Toppings I have tried include, coconut, cocoa powder, crushed up shortbread, various sprinkles, and chocolate sprinkles, powdered sugar. Excellent! And I was suprised they are not so sickening sweet as I had anticipated. For those who need help with the Metric Conversion.... 14oz is roughly 400 ml (396 actually).
INSANELY good. I used Nesquick and cooked it right at ten minutes. Then, I let the mixture cool in a greased pan until it was room temperature. I rolled it into balls with no problem! Then I proceeded to eat almost all of them by myself. There should be a warning with this recipe that states, "Product is easily eaten and highly addictive." But you only live once, so eat these and ENJOY! I feel like I missed out for my whole life by not being Brazilian!
Delicious and Easy to make! I've been giving them as little gifts to my friends. really like them rolled in coconut flakes and chocolate sprinkles. plain granulated sugar is ok but many people like the crushed Nilla wafers. I'm going to try crushed pretzels next!
Yum!Yum!Yum! My kids said "mom, those fudgy balls are delicious!" Definately read other reviews and follow their tips. I used Nestle baking cocoa powder and they turned out great. Not too chocolatey and not too sweet. My kids liked the balls rolled in crushed graham crackers or powdered sugar best. They decided they did not like the ones rolled in regular sugar because they didn't like the gritty feeling while chewing the sugar. They are going to school for a Valentine's day party so we made them for a trial run. So easy that we will without a doubt be making them again.
Great recipe! I combined a few previous reviews and added vanilla and cinnamon to the chocolate. Then I used a melon baller sprayed with non-stick spray to form a small half circle of chocolate. Then I covered them in either powdered sugar, or cocoa mixed with sugar and cinnamon. They looked great and tasted even better! It was an easy recipe, as long as you heat the mixture long enough so it's not too gooey; and refrigerate at least an hour before shaping into balls to decorate. Thanks for this recipe!
I am from Brazil and can testify that this is a very authentic candy in Brazil, mostly served at kid's parties but always enjoyed by kids and adults alike in most gatherings. Pay special attention to the comment by Blandina because it is simple and you can't go wrong if you follow it. If you roll them while it's too warm it will be difficult and more time consuming. I also agree that Nesquik is better. If you are presenting them at a party you should roll them in some kind of sprinkles ( I like the colored kind or chocolate) and put them in the tiny paper cups. In Brazil we have a variation that excludes the chocolate and you add coconut (the more powdery kind) and essence like almond or vanilla and after done, roll them in coconut flakes and just for looks add a clove on top before putting them in the paper cups. Enjoy!
Yum! This is great. I found this recipe by accident while trying to figure out how to use up a can of sweetened condensed milk. I'm glad I did. The balls are gooey with the consistency of an old fashioned caramel. Will definitely make this again.
I made these using Nesquick, left the mix in the fridge for about 20 minutes, then sprayed Pam on my hands and on a spoon to help with the rolling process. They came out great, and were a huge hit at a dinner party. Tasted like they did when I was a kid in Brazil!
I was sooo excited about making this, because of the simplicity and the ingredients in it. Unfortunately, it did not turn out that great for me. It cooked in less than four minutes, and the texture was very grainy. Maybe I should have sifted the cocoa b4 adding? After it had cooled however, it was sooo easy to roll, and really fun to make. I just had to spray my hand with a bit of oil, and used a melon baller to get them out of the pan. The taste was okay, but maybe I'll cut down on the cocoa next time, and sift!! The family didn't like them much at all. I might make them again however, just for me and the kids, using nesquick maybe? I love the idea of them, they just didnt turn out great for me. I will try differently and see if they turn out better next time.Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is a good one. We lived in Brazil for years, and we tried different cocoa powders, which did give them different tastes. A great alternative is to eliminate the cocoa, add a tsp of almond extract at the end of the cooking stage, roll them in flaked coconut and then put a whole clove in them for decoration. These were sold in every pastry place in Rio. My favorite!
YUMMY!! I had a craving for sweets and there wasn't much in the house, so my five-year-old and I decided on these. I used 3 TBS chocolate Ovaltine, around 1½ TBS cocoa powder, and the butter and sweetened condensed milk. It took around 13 minutes to thicken up, then I let it cool in the pot for 30 minutes and then poured it onto a buttered plate. It went into the fridge for around an hour, then I rolled them into 20 balls and coated them in granulated sugar. They were very similar to a Tootsie Roll and had a caramel-like texture. Thanks for sharing, Romina!
Yes, I'm also Brazilian living in the US and 10 minutes is not even close to how long you must cook this w/ the condensed milk available here. It's more like 30-40 mins. You have to keep stirring or it will burn. The pot w/ the condensed milk can go directly onto the stovetop but it has to be a very low flame. My mom and I made this many times but it does take a bit of time. It is however DELICIOUS! Best to make it w/ a friend so you can divide up the task of stirring. Oh and the last tip - you really can't be sure it's cooked enough until it's cooled a bit because that's when you really can tell how much it's thickened. If it's too hot to handle or too sticky to handle even on your buttered hands then it needs to cook longer.
This makes sweet, caramel-y chocolatey good stuff! I confess it did not ever get poured out of the pan. I kept picking off little pieces of it, burning my fingers in the process. I finally just put the pan in the fridge and finished it off straight from there. I do think sweetened condensed milk is plenty sweet though, so I wouldn't want to use Nesquik. I promised myself not to ever make this again.
Ah, even Luiz Fernando loved this one! My family, those little sweeties, prefer adding Quick rather than unsweetened cocoa. I do find that it takes more than 10 minutes of cooking to get the proper consistency, but Luiz assures me that his other mom, back in Brazil, actually pours a more liquid product into small cups and serves them with spoons at their family gatherings. Thanks for the recipe!
These were good and easy to make. Everyone enjoyed them and were surprised that we made them. I originally used the Eagle Brand recipe which called for coffee crystals. My husband is not a fan of coffee and we tried these as an alternative. They both ended up being good. We rolled some of them in toffee bits and others in chopped walnuts.
I made these for a Memorial Day cookout and everyone loved them. I have a few tips though. I added a tablespoon of powdered sugar to the mixture and I cooked it longer than it called for. I think I cooked it about 15 minutes. The trick is to look thick in the pot and when stirred, you should be able to see a line in the bottom of the pot where the spoon went through the mixture. I rolled mine in colored sugar and sprinkles left over from Valentines Day. They were very pretty. I sprayed my hands with Pam and picked up a small amount of the candy between my right index finger and thumb and dropped it in the center of my left hand. Then they were easy to roll and you only got your two fingers sticky instead of both of your hands.
Awesome recipie! Loved it!! Immedietly after rolling them i rolled them all in different things such as: coconut, scor bits, grahm cracker crumbs, finely chopped nuts, hot chocolate powder, and mocha coffee powder mix. This made them look really fancy, and tasted even better. *When rolling into balls, use a very thin layer of butter or margerine to grease hands. Also, i found the review by BLANDINA extremely helpful and made it way easier and better, minus the part about them needing sweeter cocoa powder. :)
Super easy to make. I was expecting something like truffles, but this comes out like a chocolate flavored caramel. I left half the batch regular and rolled in cocoa powder and chopped cashews. The other half I mixed toasted coconut into the "dough", then rolled balls in toasted coconut. I bet this would be delicious dipped in chocolate, too! Great recipe!
This stuff is awfully addicting! When I am going to make little balls, I pour the hot brigadeiro onto a plate and stick it in the fridge to let it cool. I also butter my hands before rolling them. I have made them once by pouring them into small plastic shot cups, which turned out fantastic. They taste good with chocolate sprinkes or you can roll them in Nesquik powder. YUM!!
My older son actually made these for a class project on South America. Super easy to make (my son is 12 and needed no assistance) and a big hit with his 7 year old brothers. Fun dish to make with them since they can do most of the steps on their own.
I prepared it in the microwave, and it worked just fine. I cooked it at 40% power for ten minutes, stirring every minute or so. After it cooled it was definately sticky but rollable. It tasted very good, although it was a little on the sweet side. For a quick candy it is definately worthwhile!
These were very yummy but way too similar to Dulce de Leche. Brazilian brigadeiros have a different twist. They were great though, and the only difficulty I had had to do with the fact that I didn't cook the mix enough and had a hard time putting it into balls. I baked it over again and let it cool in the fridge for a while and it worked out perfect.
This was very tasty. but I did have problems rolling. I set in the fridge overnight and they were very hard. Left them out for a while on counter and they were softer but extremely sticky almost like caramel. But very tasty
These were so good and so easy. Im going to make these for my sisters halloween party. yum yum
tried this recipe, and it was very sitcky. i froze it, to try and make it not gooey, but it didn't work. then, it sounded like a good recipe, but i had to drown my hands in oil and butter, just to make the sticky balls workable. when i finally ate one, it tasted bitter.
These are great and fun to make! The recipe is spot on about how many it makes, I got 21 little balls of chocolate goodness from it. I did greese a plate and put it in the freezer for a while to get the cocolate to harden, next time it will be between two sheets of plastic as it stuck to the plate. Also discovered that instead of rolling this in something you can wrap it around pieces of fruit and whole nuts to make delicious suprises! I used strawberries, almonds and peanuts and then rolled the balls in icing sugar! They were a HUGE hit.
ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC! One of the easiest and most delicious recipes I've gotten from this site. I stirred the mixture constantly, and it turned out so well. For the cocoa, I used Ghiradelli chocolate powder (chocolate and sugar) to enhance the sweetness a bit, per the advice of my friend who is Brazillian. I then put the cooked mixture in a glass bowl to stop the cooking process, and place in the fridge to chill a bit. I then rolled into small balls and rolled in chocolate sprinkles. These look like they were difficult to make, but were actually very simple. Thank you for a truly outstanding recipe!!
It is very simple. The secret here is let it cook until starts boiling and the bottom is coming off from the pan. Do not let boil too much or it will become too sticky (I like but most people don't). Another is to switch the cocoa/nesquick for Carnation Hot Chocolate powder. It gets delicious this way. When the dough is cool, you can make small balls (put a bit of butter in our hands to make it easy) and cover in anything you want: sugar/crushed walnuts/sprinkles/dark chocolate powder. It will look like a truffle and will be a hit in any party!
My son had to prepare a recipe from any Latin American country to share with his World Studies class. He chose this because it would be easy to share (no utensils or slicing and serving needed). He used part chocolate milk drink mix, and relied on the tips so many reviewers have shared to prepare it. Since his class is nut-free, he rolled some in chocolate sprinkles, and some in silver sugar. They were simple to make, and turned out really well. I was worried they would be sickly sweet, but they were about the same as any other candy. The consistency of the finished product reminded me of a Tootsie Roll. Fun recipe to make, too. Thanks for sharing.
This is my second time making these and they always turn out the way I remembered however it only gets 4 stars because its so messy to make. I fuond that letting it sit on the heat longer (12 mins) and letting it cool for about 30 mins gets it to the right consistency, however there was so much chocolate stuck to the pan this time. I think next time I'll scoop it out and put it in a glass bowl before letting it cool and hopefully that will eliminate the waste.
Made these for my daughter's 3rd grade research project on Brazil. I read the recipe and reviews here as well as at Cooks and did them my own way. Instead of 3 Tbsp cocoa as listed here I used the other recipe's suggested 1 cup of cocoa. In addition to that I added about 1/4 cup liquid Nesquik chocolate syrup. I did this because one reviewer on this recipe suggested it because this version wasn't quite sweet enough like in Brazil. She seemed to know the real thing. It never really bubbled or boiled for us and didn't even exactly pull away from the sides of the pan but it did begin to clump together in one thick blob so that's when I took it off the heat. ***Please note that you should not use a whisk to stir. It's too thick. Just use wooden spoon or heat safe spatula. I placed it between two pieces of wax paper, flattened and chilled in refrigerator. Then we made them into balls easily with our hands buttered. They were sooooo good and taste almost like brownies with a softer tootsie roll texture. We used chocolate sprinkles, finely chopped pecans, coconut, and powdered sugar. This will probably become a regular treat we make. Thank you Brazil! I hope ours are close to the real thing.
Fantastic. I read over 100 reviews and came up with some changes. Instead of 3 tbsp. cocoa I used 1/4 cup Toll House Cocoa, and 1/2 cup sugar free Nestles Quik and Fat free sweetened condensed milk. I also Sifted both the cocoa and Nestles Quik into the sweetened condensed milk and stirred in really good before putting on Medium heat. It was ready right at ten minutes. Refrigerated for one hour and used the melon baller tool to scoop out of bowl. I did remove from pan and put in bowl.I put on some gloves to roll balls and then rolled in crushed slivered almonds. Will diffinitly make again. They are delicious.
Lovely! Kids love these! It could be a tad too sweet/milk-like for the adults! But I liked it all the same! Just remember to sift your cocoa powder and definitely mix pronto so as to avoid clumping of the cocoa powder! If you are upto improvising as against the traditional brigadeiro, I would suggest adding some ground nuts too...but just a little. Also, make them into small balls. As other reviewers suggested, rolling them in nuts/sprinkles/colored sugar/sweetened desiccated coconut are all splendid ideas! :)
Great dessert! I cooled it in the fridge for a while, then rolled them in powedered sugar. Very easy to make!
Ladies, you are making it all too difficult. Rather than attempting to roll, spoon into tart pans, cool in frig. When ready to serve scoup out with soft spatula onto small plate. I put XXXX sugar on the plate and a wedge or two of fresh Pineapple. This is a WONDERFUL, easy, inexpensive dessert. A very small amount (teaspoon full) goes a long way. Try the tart pans and I think you will be much happier.
FANTASTIC but TIME CONSUMING. Since good things come to those who wait, go the extra mile and consider really jazzing it up. Melt dark or milk chocolate (barks work well b/c they harden better), dip the balls into the chocolate and completely submerge them, then cool and harden on wax or parchment paper. Melt white chocolate and with a fork 'spatter' the white chocolate on top and you have a gourmet looking candy that is out of this world!
These taste really good..but Im not sure I cooked it long enough because even tho they held their form after cooling, they never did get past the light gooey stage..is this normal? How firm are they supposed to be?
I'm only giving this four stars for the cooking method...I find that cooking it on low for 30 minutes (stirring constantly!) gives it an even, smooth texture and taste. But cooking it for 12-15 on medium heat is okay too. It's condensed milk--you can't go wrong with condensed milk! :D
amazing! very chocolate-y. though they are hard to roll, its worth it in the end! =) greasing your hands with butter or pam frequently is essential. when i first made these i used the info from a review on page 5, the user name is BLANDINA. very very helpful.
I grew up in Brazil and remember all the birthday parties with these delicious treats! I felt so lucky to get the recipe from my grandmother before she passed. The only difference to this recipe from my grandmother's is that she would also add in a tablespoon of strong coffee. This gives it a wonderful extra bit of flavor. My favorite treat of all time.
