Brigadeiro

I've been making these at Holiday time every year since a friend came back from a year in Brazil in high school - many years ago. Everyone who tastes them asks for the recipe! I've found that it's kind of an art to get the timing right. I also found that a doubled recipe cooks better for me. Also, I get anywhere from 40-60 balls per can. My tips for making these are: 1. I use a combo of Nesquik and cocoa powder (proportionally about 2/3 to 1/3 Quik to cocoa for good, dark flavor). 2. The original recipe I was given called for 1/2 to 3/4 cup of Nesquik to 1 can condensed milk, but I've changed that to make it darker and richer: I use about 1/2 cup Quik and 1/4 cup or slightly less of cocoa for each can. 3. I start on medium heat (gas), and lower it to med/low. You can raise it a bit again near the end. I found the longer cooking time makes it more caramelly, and allows the chocolate to hold its shape better. Cook anywhere from 15-25 minutes for a double recipe. 4. In addition to watching for the chocolate to pull away from the pan when the pan is tilted, I also do the following to evaluate done-ness: a. put a little plate or bowl in the freezer and take out when cooking. Drop a blob of chocolate on the plate when near done. The chocolate should quickly solidify and stay solid - not run. b. To evaluate chocolate readiness, start lifting up a spoonful of it and letting it drop back into the pot. The blob should hold its shape fairly well (stay visible) and not immediately a