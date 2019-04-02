Cocktail wieners are a sweet and savory treat for any get-together that will surely be a crowd pleaser. They're cheap and easy to make in a slow cooker with only three ingredients. I make this for any get-together, and it is always a hit. I was a little unsure at first about the grape jelly concoction, but I tried it and have never done it any other way. It is so savory with just enough sweetness. I always receive or overhear lots of agreement with the taste of the sauce. It always disappears at parties, and the next day I have cravings for these cocktail wienies. Try it for your next potluck, backyard BBQ, or any event!
I love these wonderful 'go to' football day appetizer! I like mine with a little KICK (pun intended) so I add about 3 teaspoons of lemon pepper! Gives it a great sweet/sour mix and the crowd seems to be pleased!
