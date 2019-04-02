Cocktail Wieners

Cocktail wieners are a sweet and savory treat for any get-together that will surely be a crowd pleaser. They're cheap and easy to make in a slow cooker with only three ingredients. I make this for any get-together, and it is always a hit. I was a little unsure at first about the grape jelly concoction, but I tried it and have never done it any other way. It is so savory with just enough sweetness. I always receive or overhear lots of agreement with the taste of the sauce. It always disappears at parties, and the next day I have cravings for these cocktail wienies. Try it for your next potluck, backyard BBQ, or any event!

By Loves2Experiment

10 mins
2 hrs
2 hrs 10 mins
10
10
  • Mix barbeque sauce and grape jelly in a slow cooker; add cocktail sausages and stir until well coated.

  • Cook on Low for 2 to 3 hours.

389 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 27.1g; cholesterol 59.2mg; sodium 1158.8mg. Full Nutrition
