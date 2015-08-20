Vegan and Gluten-Free Broth Powder

This is a base bouillon. Not wanting to use commercial seasonings that have hidden MSG and other additives, I have researched some alternatives. Many recipes include other spices and herbs that may or may not be right for all dishes. This is a base recipe that can be adjusted to your likes and preferences but suit most savory soups and stews. Make sure your products are gluten-free when purchasing because some yeasts are not certified as such.

By Buckwheat Queen

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend yeast flakes, parsley, onion, garlic, celery seed, and dill together in a blender until mixture is a fine powder.

Cook's Notes:

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 year.

Use about 1 tablespoon of broth powder per 1 cup of water to make broth. Use 1 teaspoon per serving as an accent flavor in a main dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
28 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 0.4g; sodium 3.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

SZYQ1
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2017
Just stop wasting money on store bought bouillon especially GF varieties! This is a much healthier choice in comparison to store bought cubes/granules. Excellent recipe for a quick GF bouillon substitute which worked extremely well for us in a variety of recipes tonight. I used it as a bouillon sub in Dry Onion Soup Mix (by Faye Watkins) which was needed in Rempel Family Meatloaf (also from this site). It also worked well for making a vegetarian gravy (sorry recipe is in my head). I had 2 cups of this author's Vegan Stock and needed more stock/liquid for the gravy (http://allrecipes.com/recipe/237980/gluten-free-vegan-stock-for-the-slow-cooker/). The ratio of 1 tbsp powder to 1 cup water was perfect. Also tested using it as a bouillon sub for the Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes (by BWAYE) we usually make at Thanksgiving. It worked great and I'll never spend money on rarely used bouillon ever again! Thank you for this recipe Buckwheat Queen! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Rosalind
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2020
Absolutely love this recipe. Healthy, gluten-free, can make in bulk! Makes a wonderful gravy as well as added seasoning. Read More
