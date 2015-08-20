Vegan and Gluten-Free Broth Powder

Rating: 5 stars

Just stop wasting money on store bought bouillon especially GF varieties! This is a much healthier choice in comparison to store bought cubes/granules. Excellent recipe for a quick GF bouillon substitute which worked extremely well for us in a variety of recipes tonight. I used it as a bouillon sub in Dry Onion Soup Mix (by Faye Watkins) which was needed in Rempel Family Meatloaf (also from this site). It also worked well for making a vegetarian gravy (sorry recipe is in my head). I had 2 cups of this author's Vegan Stock and needed more stock/liquid for the gravy (http://allrecipes.com/recipe/237980/gluten-free-vegan-stock-for-the-slow-cooker/). The ratio of 1 tbsp powder to 1 cup water was perfect. Also tested using it as a bouillon sub for the Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes (by BWAYE) we usually make at Thanksgiving. It worked great and I'll never spend money on rarely used bouillon ever again! Thank you for this recipe Buckwheat Queen!