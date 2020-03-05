Easy French Toast Casserole

This was excellent! I made a 10 x 13 pan using 20 oz. of french bread torn into bite size pieces and an 8 x 8 pan using a four-pack of gluten-free ciabatta rolls. I kept the rest of the recipe as given (except that I swapped out 1/2 the brown sugar for Splenda brown sugar and 1/2 the eggs for eggbeaters). I tossed the bread in the milk and egg mixture to be sure the bread was all soaked before I spread it on top of the butter/brown sugar mixture in the pans. Because I was baking both pans at the same time, and because I used more bread than in the original recipe called for, and because many of the comments said it was soggy, I baked it longer and at a lower temperature - covered at 400 for 25 minutes; then another 20 minutes uncovered at 425. I inserted a knife blade in the center to be sure it was done, and it came out dry. It was easy and tasted fantastic! Thanks for the recipe.