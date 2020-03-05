Easy French Toast Casserole

593 Ratings
  • 5 456
  • 4 95
  • 3 17
  • 2 15
  • 1 10

Delicious and decadent, simple spin on French toast. Got the idea from a bed and breakfast in the south. Add additional ingredients; we like blueberries and cream cheese, cinnamon apples, nuts, and dried fruit!

By Heather Bogle

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
150 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 French toast casserole
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease a 9x12-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Stir 1 cup brown sugar and butter together in a saucepan over medium-low heat until butter melts and sugar dissolves into butter, 2 to 4 minutes. Pour into prepared baking dish and spread a 1 1/2- to 2-inch layer of bread pieces over the top.

  • Beat milk, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a bowl; pour milk mixture over bread into the baking dish and move bread as necessary to ensure all bread is absorbing liquid. Sprinkle cinnamon over the top. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Remove and discard plastic wrap from baking dish and sprinkle remaining brown sugar over the top of the bread mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until browned and bubbling, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 48.1g; fat 17g; cholesterol 174.9mg; sodium 352.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022