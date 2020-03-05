Easy French Toast Casserole
Delicious and decadent, simple spin on French toast. Got the idea from a bed and breakfast in the south. Add additional ingredients; we like blueberries and cream cheese, cinnamon apples, nuts, and dried fruit!
This was excellent but the temperature of the oven worried me. All other recipes for overnight French toast call for 30 to 45 minutes at 350 degrees. Since 450 seemed very high, I baked at 450 for 15 minutes and lowered temp to 350 and baked another 30 minutes. It was nice and crunchy on the outside and bread was NOT at all soggy. Great dish for company.Read More
The bones of this recipe are great! The issue is the cooking instructions given. Cooking any type of egg bake over 375 is going to give you a half baked dish. I made the dish as the direction say (except I added extra cinnamon to the egg mixture as well as the top). I also added fresh blueberries prior to baking. I lowered the temperature to 350 and baked it for a full hour. The result was a delicious bread pudding/french toast casserole. I hope this helps!Read More
This dish is amazing!! Everyone was full but couldn't stop eating it! The bonus is you can make it the day before and pop it in the oven just before serving. I used a sliced Italian crusty bread but it was too thin and not substantial enough so I'll stick to the crusty French loaf, sliced about 1" thick, and day old for better absorption without getting mushy. Great recipe! You won't regret it! Lorraine
This was very easy to make and surprisingly delicious! I forgot to assemble the night before, so I made it in the morning and let it sit for about 90 min, checking every 15-20 min and pressing the top layer down to ensure it absorbed the egg mixture. I cooked for 35-40 min, and it puffed up tremendously. It was still a little wet in the middle, so next time I'll probably reduce the heat to 425 or 400 and cook for 45-50 min. Seriously good, and an impressive presentation for little work! EDIT: The caramel on the bottom can burn if left in too long, even as the top looks fine. Next time I'll stick with 35ish min.
this is delicious! instead of preparing it in the pan the night before, I usually prepare it in a big bowl and leave it in the fridge overnight, stirring or shaking it whenever I walk by. In the morning I make the brown sugar/butter sauce while the oven is warming up (takes about the same amount of time) and put the bread into the pan at that time. it's really good - you don't need any syrup or anything!
Recipe Group Selection: 28, February 2015 ~ Loved it! Of all the French toast casseroles I've made, this one has been our favorite. I made a half recipe and put it in a 7" x 11" pan. Be sure to spray your baking dish with cooking spray as the caramel sauce on the bottom wants to stick to the pan. The bread was cook all the way through and not the least bit mushy in the middle. That is why we enjoyed this recipe so much. I served this with scrambled egg whites, fresh oranges and the 'Absolute Best Pancake Syrup' from AR. It certainly didn't need the syrup, but it was delicious, none-the-less, on this breakfast treat that will be a repeat in our house.
After reading all the reviews I made a few minor changes to avoid the sogginess and burning problems. Before placing it into the fridge for the night I mixed all the ingredients in the pan so the brown sugar/butter mixture was not just on the bottom of the pan but spread throughout the bread. This also helped make sure the egg mixture got to all sides of the bread. I used fresh challah and it looked very soggy but it all cooked well and puffed up nicely. I skipped the brown sugar on top and cooked it at 350 for 50 minutes. It was perfect and so easy! If you're concerned about using eggs, I used egg beaters and couldn't tell the difference.
This was ok. The flavor was great but the overall sogginess needs to be addressed. Only the top was crisp and firm, the innards were complete mush. I even dropped the temp to 350 and cooked for another 30 minutes trying to dry it out. Next time I will try cubing the bread a day ahead and let the bread dry out/get a little stale. Or maybe mixing it just ahead of the cooking. I don't know but the mush has got to go.
Just tried it and didn't have a lot of time. Mixed everything the night before and put it in the oven in the morning while getting ready for work. My friends at work LOVED it so much I had to send them the recipe, WONDERFUL dish
Recipe Group selection 28 Feb 15-- Only two of us would be eating this so I halved the recipe and used an 8 x 8 glass dish. Definitely grease your baking dish!! I prepared this the night before while I was preparing dinner. I had limited stove space so I used the microwave to melt the butter and sugar. I used some brown sugar that was rock-hard and it softened right up in the microwave. Because the casserole sat in the refrigerator all night in a glass dish, (I was worried a cold glass dish would shatter in a hot oven) I let the dish warm up a bit on the counter before putting it into the toaster oven. This recipe is quite good! No complaints here. I think it would be good with toasted pecans or even bacon for that "sweet~n~salty" flavor. Maybe next time! Also as mentioned in another review, this is good even without syrup.
I made this for Easter breakfast and it was perfect!! I followed the recipe exactly, without adding anything extra, and it was delicious as is (no syrup needed). Only difference was I think my loaf of bread was a little bigger (11 oz I believe) and it was a crusty Italian bread. This made my family very happy and I will definitely make it again.
Instant family favorite! The aroma in the kitchen as it bakes is lovely. Use quality spices and pure vanilla extract- can't go wrong. Delicious!
Caramel goodness! We truly enjoyed this dish! I cut the recipe in half since I was only serving two. Delicious, served it with a side of bacon and coffee. Great weekend breakfast. Recipe group selection 2/28/15.
Divine! Made it for a church breakfast (made 2 pans at once the night before), and it was a hit. Got lots of complements. Very rich; sugary and buttery. I loved the way the brown sugar carmelized to the bottom of the pans. I didn't have French bread, so I used Cinnamon swirl bread and omitted the cinnamon on top. Someone else had brought fresh blueberries, and my husband ate them with it and said it was great that way. I can also see adding pecans to the sugar/butter on bottom and/or blueberries or apple chunks mixed in with the bread. So quick and easy. It's a keeper!
It was good, but still a little soggy in the middle, which is always my fear with French toast overnight casseroles.
One of the best overnight French toast casserole I've ever had ! Sure, you can add this and that to it , as many reviewers suggested, but it wouldn't be "EASY French toast casserole" anymore. That's what I liked about it. Simple cubed stale bread, eggs and milk and the bonus caramel that makes this not need any syrup or any other toppings. My pan was 9 x 13, so I needed more like 11 oz of bread. I used a very stale French baguette and it soaked up all the milk/egg mixture. And I just used the microwave to make the caramel. Also, I only used 5 eggs (all I had ) and it worked fine. I will keep using just that much in the future. Last, I baked at 425 and it was set and perfectly golden brown in 30 minutes. The whole family loved it.
Delicious! Be sure to spray the casserole dish with baking Pam. I did not use the extra sugar to go on top of the bread. I didn't use all the liquid. I think I had 1/2 cup leftover of the milk and egg mixture. I drizzled it and let the bread absorb it. Will definitely make this a staple in our house. Thank you!
I am writing as the last remains of the casserole, still steaming, are being scooped up. This dish is a delish hit! I prepared this last night and it was so easy to make. I have guests visiting from far away and after days of sight seeing I was at a loss for breakfast ideas for this morning. I had some leftover bread from 2 days ago and decided to make French Toast Casserole. I am so glad I did! I made a half recipe and that was plenty for 6 adults. My guests were in love with this dish and asked for the recipe. We loved the crispy bits, and the caramel. We even made plans for the next time! We had whip cream on hand and maple syrup. Next time we'll serve it with vanilla sauce. Another suggestion is an apple compote with raisins and walnuts. I'm definitely going to make this again!
Delicious! I ripped up ciabatta buns that were a day or two old, instead of bread and cooked it about 40 minutes. the buns prevented it from getting mushy and i was able to use up my leftover buns. A crowd favourite
Recipe Group: Loved the ease of this recipe. Well, except for the part where I had to clean the pan! I cut the recipe in half and used my deep round casserole, so I used most of my 11 oz loaf. Turned out sweet and scrumptious, needs nothing but a side of fruit and a nice cup of coffee. Yummy, thanks for the recipe Heather!
I made this for "brinner" (breakfast for dinner) on a chilly fall night, with some scrambled eggs, sausage, and fresh fruit. It was super easy to make with ingredients that I mostly had on hand. I did not refrigerate overnight, so instead mixed the egg mixture WITH the bread in a big bowl and then added it to the 9x13 pan. Other changes I made: substituted half and half for the milk, omitted the vanilla and added 1tsp of ground nutmeg to a white sugar and cinnamon mixture I sprinkled over the top. It will burn on top if you don't watch it closely so be aware of that, too. Dished up and served with real butter and syrup. Delicious eggy cinnamony goodness!
It's OK if you don't prepare it the night before! (oops!) In the morning, I followed the recipe and placed the dish in the freezer for about 10 minutes while the oven was preheating. Also: I did not sprinkle the cinnamon on top before it went to the freezer. Instead...while it was in the freezer, I shook up brown sugar and cinnamon in a ziploc sandwich bag. I didn't measure. I used more cinnamon than the recipe calls for. Once the oven was ready I sprinkled my brown sugar/cinnamon mixture on top. This dish is amazing, even if you forget to prepare it the night before! The bottom is like a sticky bun! ANOTHER VARIATION: Another time I made this I forgot to buy french bread. I cut up leftover hamburger rolls and white bread loaf. Nobody noticed :)
No syrup needed! Throw some fresh fruit and powdered sugar on the top and you are ready to go.
This was delicious!... instead of regular butter, i used cinnamon and brown sugar honey butter. the only thing i would change is i would layer the butter and sugar mixture between the soaked bread rather than solely on the bottom.
I used only 5 eggs for this. Came out great.and use fat free half and half. Make sure u taste mixture is right for spices because u can always add more depending on flavor. The review that said soggy didn't cook long enough. Use your own judgement may take longer.
So easy and delicious! I did not let it sit for 8 hours. I prepared it and popped it right in the oven. Also added pecans on top. Brought it to a brunch, it was gone in 5 minutes! Received many compliments.
This was excellent! I made a 10 x 13 pan using 20 oz. of french bread torn into bite size pieces and an 8 x 8 pan using a four-pack of gluten-free ciabatta rolls. I kept the rest of the recipe as given (except that I swapped out 1/2 the brown sugar for Splenda brown sugar and 1/2 the eggs for eggbeaters). I tossed the bread in the milk and egg mixture to be sure the bread was all soaked before I spread it on top of the butter/brown sugar mixture in the pans. Because I was baking both pans at the same time, and because I used more bread than in the original recipe called for, and because many of the comments said it was soggy, I baked it longer and at a lower temperature - covered at 400 for 25 minutes; then another 20 minutes uncovered at 425. I inserted a knife blade in the center to be sure it was done, and it came out dry. It was easy and tasted fantastic! Thanks for the recipe.
Followed the recipe exactly and it was FAR too mushy. Taste was good, but texture overruled that. May try again but reduce milk/egg mixture.
Made this for the family and it smelled amazing! The problem was it turned out too soggy on the directions given, and honestly was a little "eggy". I think I'll use some of the recommendations on here and go with 5 eggs instead of six and cook 350 for 50 min - 1 hour.
I made this as directed with two exceptions. I used a loaf of 2 day old cinnamon bread AND, I had to cook it at 350 as other casseroles needed to be baked at that temp at same time for our brunch. Baked for about 50 minutes. No soggy center. Perfect!
I have to share this recipe every time I make it! I ran out of vanilla after a tsp so I substituted almond extract and it was even better!!
We make this all the time, my family LOVES it. Serve it with cream cheese and berries. OMG. This is our favorite early morning football breakfast. GO HAWKS!!
This recipe was awesome. Everyone at work loved it. I added cinnamon to the egg mixture and also sprinked on top before refrigerating. It was very delicious.
I made this with only minimal changes and it was great. I used a 12oz loaf of crusty day old french bread and one less egg. We were not in a hurry so we baked at 350 degrees for 1 hour and it turned out perfectly. The last time I tried to make one of these casseroles it turned out to be an eggy mushy mess, but this recipe was great and we will definitely use it again next Christmas.
Added raisons and candied pecans
This was ok..the bottom was a little to sweet for us. Over all the flavors were good. Cover dish during cooking with tin foil and remove 5 minutes before cooking is complete to brown the top. I would mixthe bread and egg mixture too before cooking.
I love this recipe extremely my family and I would for now on enjoy our holiday mornings with this amazing recipe good work :)
Made it exactly. And flipped it like others suggested after I was done. I cleaned dish immediately so didn't have the sticky residue. I liked the idea of flipping and letting the sauce drip down throughout casserole. Got many compliments.
I've made this exactly as written. Both times the pan was scrape clean by the breakfast eaters. Make sure to make it the night before and you are good to go!
This dish is absolutely divine! Very filling too. I didn't put it in the fridge overnight just made it like the frying pan version and it still tasted delicious. I did sprinkle extra brown sugar and cinnamon on top. Had to adjust the temp. since my oven cooks hotter, baked it until it came out crunchy brown on top and crispy at the bottom. The eggs should set once cooled and since I made the whole recipe, lots of yummy leftovers??
This is an absolute must for Christmas morning! Super easy and everyone raves about how wonderful it is?? IF you have leftovers (never happens in my house) it does reheat well in the microwave.
This is my go-to recipe for when I have overnight guests! Though I have tweaked it accordingly from others' feedback. I hate soggy French toast so I don't make it the night before. I gently fold the bread pieces into the egg mixture in a mixing bowl and dump it into the pan over the caramel sauce, so the sauce stays in the bottom. I always add more vanilla and cinnamon (just eyeballed). I bake it on 400 for 35-45 minutes, checking it when it gets close to the end, and about 5 minutes before intake it out, I sprinkle a streusel mixture on top (butter/flour/brown sugar) and broil it, so the top gets extra crunchy. It's delicious and leftovers, if any, reheat great!
I used a little less milk and didn't let it sit over night. I baked it at 350 for about 45 mins. It wasn't soggy or dry. It was delicious and was a hit with everyone! I will definitely make this again!
I had a bunch of leftover croissants from a family gathering and used those to make this. It was really very good! I had to cook mine a bit longer to get rid of all the extra "juice", about 10-15 more, but about half way through I had to add foil so the top wouldn't burn. So perhaps that was why the extra cook time. Also, I forgot to add the brown sugar sprinkle on top but it didn't need it. I will definitely make this again!
This recipe is delicious! The only change I would suggest is to mix the brown sugar/butter sauce in with the bread and eggs at the same time instead of spreading it on the bottom first! This change made the recipe taste like bread pudding and avoided the sticky bottom part that you try to scrape onto your cut piece of casserole! I also baked it for 15 mins at 450 degrees then lowered the temp to 350 for the remaining 30 minutes. These small changes made a huge difference!
great way to use stale leftover bagels. I melt the butter & sugar (both reduced by about half for a smaller glass dish) in the bottom of the pan, and add some cinnamon, before adding the bread bits & mixing in the egg/milk/vanilla mixture. Then i make sure to move it all around enough that the bread really soaks up the mixture. Put in the fridge & let it rest overnight for a quick cook/meal the next morning. For our oven, the halved version is ready in about 25 minutes. The edges get crispy, but I like that, at about 30.
I decreased the milk to 1 1/2 cups hoping to avoid it being mushy and used the whole loaf of french bread and it turned out perfect.
It was delicious. I added only 1/3 cup of brown sugar and it was perfect. I’d definitely make this again.
This was excellent--and simple to make. I made one as directed in the recipe, and another one dairy-free (with soy milk, and I left out the sugar/butter mixture in this one). This was a great Easter brunch item.
Made this casserole for a family brunch for 12 people. It was a HIT! Made it exactly as the recipe is written! I've made some french toast casseroles in the past that are very dry and needed syrup, but this one was very moist ! Thanks!
This Casserole was AMAZING!! I did change a few things because I was not prepared for the recipe and was looking for a way to use our Sandwich bread that got smashed. =( So I used Sunbeam Texas Giant bread, smashed, lol. I didn't have enough milk so I used coffee creamer (Coldstone Sweet Cream). Which I believe made it a little on the sweet side for me(not a big sweet eater). I followed everything else to a T. I even added 4oz of cream cheese as the recipe suggested. (This broke up the sweetness quite well from the creamer). We live in Texas, and my cook time ended up being 25 minutes. This Casserole was beautiful and my 3 kids loved it!! We will be keeping this one for sure!!
Thank you for sharing this recipe. After 50 minutes the center was soggy so I cooked it 10 more, the edges got crisp but the center was still too soggy for me. The flavor, however, is fabulous! But I think I'll stick to French toast on the griddle.
Its a good basis to start, not enough milk and sugar. I sprinkled nutmeg and cinnamon ON bread before pouring egg wash over. I added frozen berries then when fresh out oven drizzled homemade maple syrup (yes, I make my own) and it helped, but it needs more umph.
Mine turned out excellent but I adjusted the recipe as it is flawed. 8oz of bread is too little for that much liquid which is why many ended up with slop. I doubled the bread (used my leftover sliced baguette from New Years that was in the freezer). I had to work to get 16 oz. to absorb the liquid. Then I used convection bake at 375 degrees for 40 minutes. With those adjustments it was perfect.
One of the easiest and delicious breakfast casseroles I have ever made! I doubled the recipe for work and followed recipe to a T except did not sprinkle more sugar on top...doesn't need it! I used two loaves of skinny crusty French bread and was concerned about the amount of liquid and appearance a bit soggy after leaving it in fridge overnight. Don't worry! It plumped up nicely and came out perfectly with a nice crunch on top if you cook it at 350 degrees for one hour in a larger aluminum throw away pan (since I doubled the recipe)! At least half of the employees asked for the recipe. I brought syrup but hardly used as it really doesn't need it. Enjoy!
I melted the butter and brown sugar in the microwave. Used French bread cut into approximately 1 1/2 inch slices. The next morning the egg/milk mixture was completely sucked up in the read and I was worried about it being too dry while it was cooking (and I went back to bed). But I didn't cover it and after 30 minutes took it out and it was completely fine. Great tasting but very sweet. The extra brown sugar on top definitely isn't necessary. This is great served with a fresh fruit.
This recipe is a keeper. I made a few changes and variations. The first batch I made, I chopped up three apples and took some raisins and made a compote and added it in to the bread mixture. I made a little extra of the carmel sauce and I layered it in the casserole instead of putting it all on the bottom. The second batch I made, I decreased the egg by one and I added pecans in the mixture and on top. I also put about 1/8 cup of brown sugar into the egg mixture. I also cooked it for 10 minutes at 425 and the remaining 20 minutes dropped the oven down to 350. The recipe came out perfect!
I'd been hearing so many rave reviews about French Toast Casseroles that I decided to make 2 different ones for a brunch we had planned this morning. I made it as written except for adding a little extra cinnamon to the brown sugar mixture, and making it about 2 hours before baking. I did press the bread down a few times, to make sure it was all saturated. Although this was edible, it was too custard-like for most palates and was the one that didn't get slicked up like the other. I won't be making this one again.
Good flavor but bread on top didn't soak up enough milk/eggs and was burning while bottom was soggy.
I lost this recipe for a while and thank goodness I found it again. This is my favorite recipe of all time I think. I could eat the whole pan. Warm, cold it doesn't matter. I actually use Healthy Life low carb wheat bread and it is delicious. I substitute almond extract for vanilla extract. I also use a lot of cinnamon in the egg mixture as well as on top. This morning I put a spoonful of pumpkin cream cheese on top before heating in microwave for breakfast.
This is such a great go-to recipe. I use it a lot EXCEPT, I think there is way too much fat with that much butter and cut it back to 1/3 cup. I also poured the brown sugar sauce over the bread after I added the egg mixture. It go all brown and crispy when I baked it. Yum!
I made it for co-workers and they loved it. Thank you.
Made this for a group of 5 visiting "bikers" and they loved it. Made just a few minor changes. I used half & half in place of the milk only because I needed to use it up. Also, the top started to brown too quickly at 450 so I lowered temp to 350 after 15 min and baked an additional 15 minutes. This created a nice crunch to the top and the inside was set but not mushy. Also, I used a 14 oz loaf of Challah bread. Served with syrup on the top.
I used challah as opposed to French bread. This recipe is super-delicious and easy!
Loved all the flavours. Started with thick slices of stale cinnamon raisin bread. Used Saigon cinnamon. Sprinkled a few frozen blueberries around the perimeter of the triangle slices. Put sliced maple syrup, strawberries and whipped cream on the table. Everyone had seconds. Guests who don’t bake asked for recipe.
This was the most delicious breakfast dish ever! The brown sugar/butter crust in combination with the bread that soaked in the milk/vanilla mixture overnight made this fabulous! The only change I would make is to take it out of the oven maybe 2-3 minutes earlier. The crust started to burn in a couple of spots, but it could have been the glass pan that I used. It was still utterly delicious and easy! My entire family enjoyed it, picky kids and all!
I followed the basic instructions but since I was making this for my works Breaksgiving and my family is selfish I used more bread and did one cream cheese and apples and the other pecans and drizzled with maple syrup. As a finish I made a loose caramel sauce of butter , brown sugar and a splash of milk. I'm giving 4 stars because I don't know what they'll think. I sampled the family's and it was on point with the additional sauce. Without it it seemed flavorless. If I had it to do over. I'd add bourbon to the egg mixture, and to the Caramel topping. That would be 5 star!
It's good! Let my bread sit out for 24 hrs, and I didn't have any problem with soggyness. Reminder to self for next time, listen to the recipe, 1 inch pieces. Maybe try less butter next time.
I haven't had the opportunity to try but it looks super easy and awesome! I am responsible for breakfast for 50 at church in 2 weeks and I am making this - can't wait to post about it later!
Substituted 1/2 a cup milk with 1/2 cup Irish cream! Wow it was wonderful! Great for Sunday brunch with family!
Only change I made was adding the bread to the liquid, soak and then pour into pan. I have made this 4 times and everyone loves it.
I made it according to the directions. It came out throughly cooked through and super sweet. If I make it again I would reduce the sugar.
Pretty much stuck to the recipe. I used freshly baked french bread, bananas and raisins. I only soaked it all for about 3-4 hours, which was perfect. It looks really pretty with powdered sugar on top. Highly recommend.
This was a big hit! I followed the recipe exactly as written and it turned out perfect. The only slight change I made was to mix in the cinnamon into the egg mixture (instead of sprinkling it on top) and I also put in a little nutmeg. I made this for 8 adults and everyone loved it - next time I will make two pans because it disappeared a little too quickly!
My family loved this!
The one star was ONLY because the temperature in the recipe is WAY to high. It should be baked on about 350F. First time I made it the top burned well before it was cooked through.
Very good. Easy and delicious. This went over well with a houseful of holiday guests. I had to use Italian bread since French was not available at the store. I was worried that fresh Italian bread would be too soft so after cubing the bread I toasted it lightly under a low broiler before assembly. I used the other ingredients listed and followed the method exactly with exception of a slightly lower oven temp and 55 min baking time. I used a stainless pan (I would never use a glass pan above 375 and would fear a cold glass pan in a hot preheated oven might shatter). I covered the pan tightly with foil and cooked at 400 for 15 minutes. Then I turned up to 425, removed foil and cooked uncovered for about 20 minutes. It puffed up beautifully but was browning too much so I reduced the temp to 375 and tented loosely with foil again for the last 10-15 minutes. It was perfect. It had a crisp exterior and a soft interior but not mushy or burnt at all. I'll do this again for holiday breakfasts. Easy but delicious enough for a special occasion.
Everything was soggy but the very top. The bottom was nothing but butter. After baking it an extended amount of time I mixed it all around and baked it some more but it was still so soggy. This was a big disappointment because of it having so many good reviews.
I have made French toast casseroles before, but this one needs tweaked. Followed the directions to a T and the brown sugar burned on the bottom. 450 degrees for a half an hour ends up burning the bottom. Beware! Either scale down the brown sugar or turn the heat way down.
Was better the 2nd tie around with a few modifications. I mixed the brown sugar and butter in all of the bread mixture and not just on the bottom. Make sure to mix the egg/milk mixture soaking all of the bread. I sprinkled more cinnamon and brown sugar on the top before baking. Baked at 425 for 15 minutes then turned down to 350 for 30 minutes. Perfect, slightly crunchy on the outside and moist in the middle. Very flavorful. Served with blueberries and strawberries on the side.
Excellent. I made it for New Year's Day brunch. It was a hit. A few changes, I used Pepperidge Farm cinnamon swirl bread but cut it in halves. I made 3 layers and I put frozen mixed berries between the layers. It's all gone :)
So so good, I let the French bread loaf sit out for almost a week, it absorbed the milk/egg/vanilla like a champ. My husband and family loved it.
Made this for my family's annual Christmas brunch this year. It was a huge hit! I did add about 3/4 cup toasted pecan pieces to the butter/brown sugar mixture. We loved that addition. Easy dish to make ahead. I would suggest baking at 400 degrees rather than 450. It browned a bit more than I wanted, and I took it out of the oven after only 25 minutes.
Very easy, very delicious, and I've already made it a second time.
I made this for a brunch. I liked that all the prep was the day before so I just popped it in the oven that morning. It was a hit. they only change I made was that I I kept foil on it for the first 15 minutes, took off the foil and put a thin layer of maple syrup on it, put it back in without foil until done
I made this and it was delicious. It disappeared so fast. I see that some people have a problem with it being soft in the middle, but I did not have this problem. I think that oven temperatures vary and that is why this problem is present. I cooked it on 350 for one hour, but checked it after a half hour and it came out so good. I will definitely be making this again.
I made it dairy free using Margerine instead of butter and almond milk. It was still awesomely delicious!
Delicious! I make this the night before and then pop it in the oven in the morning for an easy breakfast. We make this every Christmas. I use half milk and half heavy cream. I also usually make 1.5 times the liquid for enough bread to fill up a pan, just enough to wet all the bread. I also use any type of bread and it always is delicious.
very good - family enjoyed it. I will make again but think I will reduce the brown sugar and butter on bottom
Very good. My 97 year old mother even had a second helping. I wold definitely make this again.
I served this at a ladies group breakfast. Although I doubled it and the dishes were not identical everybody seemed to love it. One dish had canned fried apples topping it, plus blueberries and pecans. The other dish actually had more liquid and I left out the apples. I probably cooked it longer too. Both were wonderful. I don't think this recipe can be messed up.
Try it-you'll like it.
I made this and it was soooo good!!! And for my family, I now have to make 2, because 1 gets eaten too fast.
After I baked it, I sprinkled the cinnamon as directed and then drizzled a little (probably 2 tablespoons) over that. Took it to a Sunday School breakfast and it was a big hit. I will definitely make it again.
Easy breakfast for busy weekend/holiday! my only problem was the caramel sauce on the bottom burned. no problems with soggy bread, just burnt caramel sauce. flavor was good otherwise. I followed the recipe exactly with 1 exception, I substituted half the milk for heavy cream (I always use cream in my French toast and omelets). we used a fresh loaf of Italian bread, not dried or crusty, but a nice fluffy loaf that was diced. It soaked up most of the mixture in 5-10 min. Next time I will reduce the heat to 350-375 and cook a little longer.
Pleasantly surprised! Whole family loved it and that’s rare!
Wow!
Excellent I used 2 1/2 milk so the bread would all be covered. I also used a whole loaf of cinnamon raisin bread.
yum. Used challah bread. Would make again.