Ingredients

Cookies:
Icing:

Directions

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl. Beat white sugar, 3/4 cup butter, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract together in a bowl using an electric mixer; beat in eggs, 1 at a time, until mixture is smooth. Mix butter mixture into flour mixture and form dough into a ball. Wrap ball with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Roll dough onto a lightly floured surface and cut into shapes using cookie cutters. Arrange cookies on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges begin to brown, about 10 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet briefly before removing to a wire rack to cool, 8 to 10 minutes more.

  • Beat cream cheese, 1/4 cup butter, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth. Slowly beat confectioners' sugar into cream cheese mixture until icing is smooth; spread onto cooled cookies.

I use Cup4Cup flour. You can't tell the difference between regular and gluten-free sugar cookies with it!

