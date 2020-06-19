Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies
Best gluten-free sugar cookie going!
I use Cup4Cup flour. You can't tell the difference between regular and gluten-free sugar cookies with it!
Excellent cookie. These puff up a lot but still hold their shape. They don't break apart nor do they bend once cooled so they were ideal for holiday decorating. I left them covered with cheesecloth on the counter overnight and decorated the next day and packaged once the icing dried. They make great gift cookies. I didn't use the icing in the recipe but the cookis are great. Thank you tinybananadog for sharing this recipe.
we followed the recipe..made the icing too! Leaving the dough in the fridge covered over night did not harm the consistancy. Flour was needed everytime I rolled out the dough...we used cookie cutters. Iced with the cream cheese frosting and added sprinkles. The dough is easy to make, tasty and fun for the kids! Yum!
This recipe it was pretty easy, ingredient – wise; however I did use half gluten-free flour and half almond flour when making the dough, due to my supply. After the dough chilled for an hour, it was still very sticky and unmanageable. I would recommend leaving it in the fridge overnight. In addition, I did not have any more gluten-free flour to use to roll the dough out (only the almond flour). Well, that did not work at all because the dough was too soft. It was a giant mess so I ended up just making drop cookies. My recommendation is, for drop cookies that is, that the balls are spread very far apart. I think you should only have about six cookies per cookie sheet. I also put them in for longer than 10 minutes, more like 12 minutes. They came out nicely, at least the ones that didn't run together we're nice looking. The taste was very good. The recipe is overall a good recipe, but people who make this recipe should know there may be problems if the dough is not chilled overnight.
Maybe this would be a better recipe if the type of gluten free flour was specified?? Just made them, these cookies and my 1st attempt at gluten free cooking, and I did not like them. To me, and my friends, they resemble a grainy texture like corn bread and these cookies were not appealing. Since I have no knowledge of gluten free flour, I selected an all-purpose gluten free flour and I might have not picked the right kind for baking?? Please help, I'd like to know how I can make these better, going forward.
These came out pretty good! I actually left the dough in the fridge over night and it was fine. There are three things I did differently: 1. My cookies needed 5 more minutes in the oven and 2. I did not roll out the dough, I just made small balls and then flatten them with my hands. 3. I did not make the icing, instead I melted chocolate chips and used a spoon to put it on top of each cookie after they had completely cooled down. I will definitely make these again!
I made these as drop cookies 'cause I didn't want to wait for the dough to refridgerate. I used King Arthur glutenfree multi purpose flour. They spread nicely but not too much; I got 15 on a regular cookie sheet. The dough didn't taste very good, so I was hesitant about the cookies. I shouldn't have worried, they were amazing! Light and fluffy, but solid enough to decorate. I didn't make the icing, they were good enough on their own.
I used glutino brand gf all purpose flour. I made the dough ahead of time by about 4 days. Kept in the fridge np!! My friend is gf and asked 3 times after she took a bite if they were really gf. She and her 2 kids come over and make cookies with me every major holliday . Ive been meaning to try gf for her for a vwry long time. But the fear of them being bad stoped me. I'm glad I tried them for Valentine's day!!! Even my in-laws couldn't tell they were gf. They do have a texture diff. But nothing horrible. All in all I will be doing these again!!! And sending the recipe to my friend!
Made these cookies this afternoon with my 2-1/2 year old daughter and I used the Robin Hood Gluten-free flour and they turned out awesome! Going to decorate them tonite with the cream cheese icing recipe.
We made this with gluten free baking mix as that is what we had on hand. The dough was still quite soft after an hour but the kids couldn't wait any longer. We rolled it out and just scored it to break apart when baked. The edges that were thin got crispy and melt-in-your-mouth yummy. We are going to do it this way from now on. No frosting, just good!
Followed the recipe, except we didn't use icing (too much sugar at once for our kids). Cookies were delicious. I always sift my gf flour. These are easy and so yummy!
Loved it! Tried some starwars cookie cutters that I have and they kept the shape perfectly
Thank you thank you thank you! Finally, a delicious sugar cookie that doesn’t taste GF! I thought these were even better than non-GF sugar cookies. Soft, flaky and delicious! I liked to make them a little thicker. So yummy!
perfect! made it for my sister who can't have gluten of any kind :) best recipe i have found and will keep with me forever
So impressive! We made them with no sugar and used Trulia. So surprised they are gluten free! You cannot tell. Highly recommend this recipe!
These turned out good. My finicky gluten free son loves them. I used Bob's Red Mill 1 to 1 flour, stirred it with the dry ingredients and then sifted it into the wet ingredients. On half the batch I just sprinkled with some crystallized sugar prior to baking, the rest will be frosted and decorated later. (So my review is not for the frosting).
I used Namaste All Purpose Gluten Free flour replacing 1/4 cup with almond flour. The dough was a tad sticky when warm, chill thoroughly and work in small batches keeping unused dough refrigerated. It rolled nicely, cut nicely, held shapes nicely. Cookies were sturdy and frosted well. Texture was good, but a teeny bit dry. I think next year I'm going to try it with the America's Test Kitchen flour blend instead.
I am not super familiar with gluten free baking but took a shot on this. I used a gluten free flour, made of garbanzo beans. The dough smelled gross. Keep in fridge and then roll out in batches to help prevent dough from getting too sticky. However after baking they tasted okay not great. Again maybe another gluten free flour would make these better.
Really good, especially for being gluten free! I didn't use the frosting only because i had plenty of leftover in my freezer from birthday cupcakes but I have no doubt it was good frosting. Santa liked his cookies :)
I made it first with a gluten free flour mix, and they were great! I tried it again with my own mix, and they were okay but great with icing. I think it depends on the flour you use. Great cookies overall.
I think the GF flour I used was a bit denser than most so when I put in the fridge overnight as some suggested I had to warm it up to roll it out as it was hard as a rock.....but fine to roll once it warmed up. They turned out a bit crunchy and not the best tasting sugar cookies I have made. I will try once more with a different flour base.
these turned out perfect and held their shape really well. i used namaste gf flour.
Bit of an aftertaste. Other than that, the cookies were tolerable.
I made these for my dad who has to eat gluten free and he loves them! Sometimes GF baked goods are too dry or don’t have any flavor, these are not like that.
Very tasty, easy to roll out and cut out shapes. I didn’t use the icing, I just sprinkled with coloured sugar before baking. Turned out great!
These might be my favorite gluten-free cookies. I did not make the icing (since I didn't have all of the ingredients), but iced them with icing from my pantry and they were so good. The texture reminded me of the soft iced cookies you can buy at the grocery store.
I've made these twice and while I think they taste terrible, my gluten free friends thought they were delicious so take that as you will. I do find the dough to be a bit tricky to work with so I leave it in the fridge more like 3 hours to firm it up enough to roll it out and cut.
This is our go-to for sugar cookies
The cookies held together fine for me, but are just not that sweet (for a sugar cookie)! I will have to adjust a little bit next time. I refrigerated the dough overnight and it rolled easily. Use a good amount of flour so they don't stick to your counter, or roll on parchment paper
Loved this recipe! I sandwiched the cookies with strawberry jam for Valentine’s Day...cute. I used a baking stone and an aluminum baking sheet. The stone needed a longer bake time, about 5 minutes, and the cookies were softer. Aluminum sheet baked for the recommended time, and the cookies seemed crisper. Both were delicious. I did not use the icing recipe.
It’s hard to find a good gluten-free cookie recipe. These tasted pretty dry and more like a shortbread cookie. Not very sweet but could have potential! I might have to make some icing because they’re not very great🤣
I’m giving this recipe one star for one reason. The author says to use gf flour but does not say to use xanthum gum. On the cooks note, it says she recommends cup for cup gf flour. If you look at the ingredients, this is a gf blend with xanthum gum!! Xanthum gum is what holds the cookie together. This could be one reason why your cookies are spreading so much. I’m addition, the author did not specify what type of butter. I recommend unsalted since it does not cause spreading. Salted will make your cookies flat and wide. I made these with xanthum gum and gf flour:. They turned out ok. Not fantastic.
A cookie cut out recipe that actually worked.
Used Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free 1 to 1 Baking Flour and since we are gluten-free-casein-free, substituted ghee for butter. These were amazing! We didn't make icing - they were delicious enough without. We refrigerated overnight. As I would be rolling it out and cutting, the dough would soften too much, so I left it in the fridge and brought out small portions at a time. We are high altitude and our baking time was closer to about 15 mins.
I made these cookies today - but the baking time is off. They took at least 15 minutes - but more like 17. However, they turned out well and my ladies group where I took them loved them. I made them into hearts and sprinkled with red sugar.
These were very good. I followed the recipe except I didn't make the icing because I was asked to leave them plain for decorating later. Super easy to make. They stayed a nice light color when baked and didn't spread.
Love this reciie
If I could rate this recipe a "0" I would. I followed the recipe exactly and the cookies just didn't come together.
Wow, very impressed with this easy basic one. Lovely flavor, light, almost like a shortbread cookie. My dough was very sticky even after chilled over night so added lots of flour in the rolling out process. Next time I will sprinkle with sugar before baking and skip the frosting. Too sweet, overkill.
I followed the recipe exactly like it reads. They were wonderful. I couldn't tell any difference between this and my old favorite recipe from 1974 that I have been using.
These are as good as the deli cookies I go to. Will definitely make these again
These were great, but I did need to refrigerate them overnight. After 2 hours, the dough was still so sticky I could not work with it. I used Pamela’s Gluten Free Pancake and Baking mix and my family loved them. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of Almond extract, but that is just a personal preference.
This recipe was super easy and the cookies turned out great. I used half butter/ half margarine and brown sugar. My dough was a little sticky, which made it hard to roll out, but I think I didn't put enough flour in. Next time I will be more careful with my measurements!
This is a win
This is a great GF sugar cookie recipe! I made these in CO, without ingredient modifications and was really pleased that I noticed only a small amount of puffiness/spreading ... common results if a recipe is not converted for high altitude! I did bake each sheet for 13 minutes, as each cookie was made of a top/bottom with date filling. See pics; the baked cookie (pic with cookie jar) shows very little spreading.
I tried this recipe and found that the cookies were a little too dry and salty for my liking. I tried again with a couple of tweaks, adding 1/2-cup of cream cheese to the batter mix and left the added salt out. This made the cookies softer without losing that sugar cookie crisp.
This was my first time using a stand mixer, and first time making baked goods from scratch. I followed the recipe as closely as I could. The main thing I did differently was that instead of rolling the dough out and using a cookie cutter, I used a tablespoon and just scooped little balls of dough. This led to them looking like tiny biscuits, but they were soft and tasty. The frosting was tasty, too, but I'm still working on my cookie frosting technique, so it was a little thick on top. Regardless, the flavors and texture were satisfying.
I made the cookies, as written, using Bob's Red Mill gluten free baking powder. I didn't have problems with stickiness, and it rolled out fine, even with me not being patient enough to cool for a full hour. I used the gf flour on the counter and roller. I used cookie cutters and they held shape fine while baking. I was nervous, since this was my first attempt at gf cookies for my gf daughter for Christmas cookies. The gf flour suggested using xanthan gum, but I didn't have any. The dough tasted terrible before baking. I sprinkled some with colored sugar to avoid frosting them all, but the unfrosted cookies had a slight corn bread taste; the frosting cut that, and they were excellent. I'm only rating the cookie recipe, since I used my own frosting recipe. I will use this again.
I need a little more practice, cookies taste good but not quite looking like the pictures!!
Made just as written. They really are delicious. Very slight difference in texture, but hold shape and no one will know they are GF unless you tell them.
Gluten free desserts can be very difficult. Finding good substitutes for flour, and learning how to get quantities right is especially annoying. We’ve always had a rough time with homemade gluten free cookies. They’re always a little bit to dry, or will never cook right. It’s really a hit or miss situation. I was scrambling to find a good recipe for some gluten free Christmas cookies and came across these. The second I tasted the dough I knew they were going to taste AMAZING. But I was still nervous about how they would bake. You don’t want a super flat and crunchy cookie, but you don’t want it to start sending and breaking in your hand. When I pulled them out of the oven, I was nervous because they looked under cooked and to puffy. After ten minutes, they cooled down and flattened. We used our family icing and glaze recipe and they turned out great! I really think these are the best gluten free cookies I have ever had. Perfect!
Tasty base cookie, frosting is terrific. Subbed caramel flavour for vanilla in the frosting to change it up. Dough was a little crumbly but I'm new to gluten-free baking.
Our whole family loved these GF cookies and the delicious cream cheese frosting!
Must have done something wrong. The dough was a sticky mess after combining all ingredients. Refrigerated overnight and the dough was still too wet and sticky to either make drop cookies or cut out with cookie cutters. Used Bob’s Red Mill GF flour which usually works well for us, but the raw dough smelled terrible. Baked as one huge cookie and texture and flavor did not improve much. Will try different recipe next time.
Some of my family members eat gluten free. This cookie recipe tastes really good and is easily rolled out to make cookie cutter cookies. I have made it with half white sugar/half coconut sugar and all coconut sugar for the cookies. Both batches were really good! I did not frost the cookies. I liked them plain.
It was pretty bad. With gf you’ve got to be more specific because there’s soo many options out there for flour substitutes. I used half almond flour and half arrowroot flour. Wayyyyy to much butter.
I love this recipe because it’s so easy! These cookies are amazing and I was really impressed because they taste just like the cookies with wheat flour! I am currently making them again! Me and my three year old had a lot of fun making Halloween cut out cookies and they hold the shape very well! Thank you we will enjoy this recipe forever
I used this dough for regular sugar cookies and for raspberry jam thumbprint cookies, and it worked wonderfully for both! If rolled out thinly enough, they have the taste and texture of a great, wafer/ Moravian sugar cookie, but if baked in a thicker, or more balled shape, you get the fluffy texture for a frosted sugar cookie. I’ve already received requests for more of this cookie to try different frosting combinations!
I may make it again. Perhaps I might put in some ginger or cinnamon for more flavor
Excellent recipe! Worked perfectly with the cup-4-cup flour. I rolled them out to a 1/2 inch and was able to get 20 medium sized cookies. The cookies are fluffy and soft two days later.
Excellent cookies! Tasty and nice to work with for a roll out dough. My daughter has celiac's disease and she can be quite a critic. She likes them! I did not make the icing as I didn't have cream cheese on hand. I'll definitely be making them again!
Love them. The bake perfectly in my area of Kentucky for 11 minutes. Makes about about 25 large cookies or 40 small one. Amazing taste as well as texture
These sugar cookies were dry and gritty. I used Robin Hood gluten free flour and followed the directions to the letter. I wouldn’t make these again.
Could have mentioned the challenges of baking with g/f dough. Also could have mentioned to grease the cookie sheet. What a mess.
I love this recipe!! My cookies turned out beautiful in appearance and taste!! The recipe was so easy yet had enough steps to make it fun and an enjoyable process. The texture and taste is delicious!! Ps, if your cookie dough seems a bit sticky, one you refrigerate and throw some flour on top to cut them into shapes, it turns into a great consistency (for me at least lol). Thank you for this great recipe I love it!!
I made it with almond flour and it was very sticky and not really the normal texture of sugar cookie dough. Added xanthan powder to bind it and it worked. I stuck it in the fridge for about 2 hours and the dough rolled out fine and cut fine. It took about 20 minutes to bake and came out looking fine. The only issue is that it leaves like a residue in your mouth after eating. I am not sure why, so if anyone could give a suggestion as to why, that would be great. Thanks!
