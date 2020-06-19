Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies

This recipe it was pretty easy, ingredient – wise; however I did use half gluten-free flour and half almond flour when making the dough, due to my supply. After the dough chilled for an hour, it was still very sticky and unmanageable. I would recommend leaving it in the fridge overnight. In addition, I did not have any more gluten-free flour to use to roll the dough out (only the almond flour). Well, that did not work at all because the dough was too soft. It was a giant mess so I ended up just making drop cookies. My recommendation is, for drop cookies that is, that the balls are spread very far apart. I think you should only have about six cookies per cookie sheet. I also put them in for longer than 10 minutes, more like 12 minutes. They came out nicely, at least the ones that didn't run together we're nice looking. The taste was very good. The recipe is overall a good recipe, but people who make this recipe should know there may be problems if the dough is not chilled overnight.