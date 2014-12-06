Chipped Beef Cheese Ball

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Spread on crackers.

By Carolyn

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cream cheese, chipped beef, celery, onion, and celery salt together in a bowl; form into a ball. Sprinkle paprika over cheese ball.

Cook's Note:

Chipped beef can be found in the cold-cut area of the grocery store.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 53.8mg; sodium 381.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Rating: 4 stars
04/17/2017
Made as written and this turned out good. I really liked the crunch the celery gave it. Next time I will add some chopped black olives. Read More
