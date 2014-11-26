Coke® Jell-O® Salad

This light Jell-O® salad goes perfect with Christmas dinner. Yummy! Thanks aunt Agnes.

By Rachelle64

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 2 cups cola-flavored carbonated beverage to a boil in a pot; add gelatin mix and stir to dissolve completely. Remove pot from heat and let cool slightly, gradually stirring cherries, pineapple, and pecans into the gelatin mixture before it sets.

  • Pour gelatin mixture into a large bowl add remaining chilled cola beverage and stir.

  • Refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours; garnish with Cheddar cheese and creamy salad dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 48.6g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 3.9mg; sodium 130.1mg. Full Nutrition
