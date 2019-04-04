Winter Simmer Pot
It's been said that our sense of smell is deeply tied to memory. Set this simmer pot on your stovetop and the aroma will have you reminiscing about holidays past while you enjoy the present!
It's been said that our sense of smell is deeply tied to memory. Set this simmer pot on your stovetop and the aroma will have you reminiscing about holidays past while you enjoy the present!
Although this soup smelled really amazing, the cinnamon sticks were too difficult to chew...even after simmering all afternoon. Will have to try it with powdered cinnamon next time.Read More
Next time I would reduce the amount of vanilla.Read More
Although this soup smelled really amazing, the cinnamon sticks were too difficult to chew...even after simmering all afternoon. Will have to try it with powdered cinnamon next time.
No changes~ Make it every year~ I certainly hope LMullins was joking about eating this ):
Great aroma therapy!!
I did not make any changes and I would make it again. Coincidence or not my house sold.
LMullins, don't think you are supposed to eat it. it's more of an aromatherapy kind of thing. love this!
Great smells. Wonderful recipe!
Perfect for a small crockpot!
Easy and perfect. I had a smaller pot so I have to fill it more often.... and I used my dried rosemary stems in addition to the pine to give a complex aroma in the house.... its' wonderful
Next time I would reduce the amount of vanilla.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections