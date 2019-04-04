Winter Simmer Pot

It's been said that our sense of smell is deeply tied to memory. Set this simmer pot on your stovetop and the aroma will have you reminiscing about holidays past while you enjoy the present!

Recipe by The Gruntled Gourmand

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs 5 mins
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 8 cups water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add orange peel, apple peel, lemon peel, cinnamon sticks, vanilla, star anise, and pine sprig to the pot.

  • Reduce the heat to low and simmer for as long as desired, up to 8 hours or all day. Check the water level every 30 minutes, adding more water as necessary.

