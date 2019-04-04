Whipped Cream Filling

Sweetened whipped cream filling. Use to fill cakes, pastries, and pies. Also can use extracts to flavor whipping cream. Gelatin must be warm when added to whipping cream. Recipe can be doubled.

By Cathy

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 min
total:
11 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whip cream with confectioners' sugar until soft peaks form. Dissolve gelatin in water over low heat. Remove from heat, allow to cool slightly, then whip into cream until stiff peaks form.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 11g; cholesterol 40.8mg; sodium 11.6mg. Full Nutrition
