Whipped Cream Filling
Sweetened whipped cream filling. Use to fill cakes, pastries, and pies. Also can use extracts to flavor whipping cream. Gelatin must be warm when added to whipping cream. Recipe can be doubled.
I filled eclairs with this and they were excellent. The only change I made was to increase the sugar to 4 Tbsps as when I tasted it before I whipped it, it was not quite sweet enough for my sweet tooth. Even with the increase of the sugar it wasn't terribly sweet but we liked it better. This is definately a keeper!Read More
I thought I followed the directions to a 'T', but the gelatin just sat in chunks inside the whipped cream, so the whipped cream, besides turning all watery at room temperature, held bits and pieces of nasty unflavored gelatin. But, I'm sure some people succeeded with this recipe, so the low rating can be attributed to the lack of specific directions as well as the blandness of the cream overall (disregarding the chunks)Read More
Thank you for having this recipe. I have been looking for this recipe on line for an hour! I have made this before and it is great. You can also dissolve the gelatin in the microwave. Karynn
I used vanilla and almond extract for flavor. I also used splenda. I whipped a bit more after I notice the soft picks then I stopped to make the gelatin. The tricky part is to keep the gelatin from getting hard, which I did by putting a bit more water and keep stirring before putting it into the whipping. After a few seconds when it wasn't hot I put it in the cream and immediately beat it. It worked and It was a great topping for my key lime pie.
I think this is a great base recipe. The texture was great, but I thought it could've been a tad sweeter. I probably added closer to 3 tablespoons of confectioner's sugar. I also made a green tea version and added a tablespoon of green tea powder - it was EXCELLENT! I felt it could've used slightly more gelatin to maintain its texture, especially if you are making a dessert ahead of time and not something that's eaten right away.
I used this for a frosting on a lemon filled spongecake roll. It turned out perfectly and I didn't have to worry about plain whipped cream turning watery on me.
This is a really light and fluffy pastry cream. It is perfect for a rolled chocolate cake or filling in just about anything! I will keep this recipe on hand and use it forever!
This turned out great, I will add a little more gelatine next time. I also added more powered sugar, because I like it a little sweet.
Great recipe and easy to adjust. used 3.5T of powdered sugar because the cake was already sweet. let the gelatin sit in cold water for at least a minute. then microwave for a minute at a time, stirring each time until it is liquid. let it sit until its only warm. :)
I used this as reg whipped cream since I have the hardest time getting it to peak. It thickend up nicely in the fridge. Served on top of cheese cake with strawberry sauce and chocolate shavings.
I used this to top my key lime pie, and it held up great for several days. I did this through a piping bag without any problems. I would also recommend increasing the powdered sugar. One word of caution is when buying the cream; I first bought ultra-pasteurized heavy whipping cream and it would not whip. The second time I bought just regular heavy cream and it was perfect. I did some research online and multiple sites state not to buy ultra-pasteurized as this causes the cream to lose the ability to whip.
Very good and easy to make! It went well with my sweet potato and pumpkin pies. I will add a little vanilla next time! I don't have fancy decorating utensils, so, I used a sandwich bag. I filled it up and cut a little from the bottom corner... MASTERPIECE! Thanks for the recipe!
This held up perfectly. I put it on top of a Tres Leches Cake and it was absolutely beautiful and stayed that way. Tasted great too!! Thanks.
This is a fantastic cake frosting for those who like a light, creamy, delicious, not-too sweet, not-granular tasting (which is the problem with most buttercream frostings) icing on their cakes. This would be perfect for cupcakes too. Make sure you don't overwhip the frosting! Heed the instructions to whip the cream until soft peaks form, and then add the gelatin, and finally continue whipping until stiff peaks form. If you overwhip, you start to lose the air, and there's no way of saving your whipped cream. This recipe is enough to fill a cake between layers and frost the entire thing. Tastes delicious. Super easy. Super simple!
This tasted and worked great. I made a previous almost slightly similar recipe from this site that ended up having gelatin beads in the whipped cream. For some reason, that was not the case this time. I just heated some water in the microwave, measured out the 1 Tblsp., and then stirred in the gelatin in the separate bowl. I poured it in quickly while blending. This will be my new go to for stabilized whipped cream. Although, this holds up like a frosting it still is whipped cream. So, I would use it in conjunction with a sweet filling on cake or cupcakes or as a filling and a sweet glaze, ganache, or something similar on top. It works for me, but I know most are accustomed to commercial cakes and cupcakes which are extremely sweet. It makes enough whipped cream for 1 cake or 15 cupcakes, and it holds up well in the fridge until serving time.
I can’t give this recipe enough stars!! I used it to frost a tres leches (http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Tres-Leches-Milk-Cake/Detail.aspx) cake and it never became runny or watery it stayed perfectly on the cake and didn’t soak in either! I usually don’t make my own whipped cream because I have so much trouble with it, but this has just made it so much easier.
I have made this several times. I usually and cocoa powder and increase the sugar to at least 1/2 cup or more depending on the amount of cocoa I use. This is wonderful as a filling or frosting and there is very little that soaks into the cake. It doesn't turn watery like other whipped creams. Excellent!
I, like one of the other reviewers, looked at different food websites and wasted a lot of time!I finally looked at your site,which I should have done in the first place and found what I was looking for within minutes. This is a great recipe for puff pastry Cream Horns.I did add more confectioners'sugar(Ihave a really big sweet tooth). Thank you Cathy.
I made this yesterday in a chocolate fudge cake for my 2 grandson's birthday, they loved it. I will make this filling for all my cakes, cream puffs, and eclairs and anything else that needs a cream filling. Thank you for this recipe I have others but this one is the best.
It is so nice to have a recipe to use when you have to make the whipped cream beforehand or to be able to decorate cakes or cupcakes with before it melts down. I will be using this often. I did add a bit more vanilla but other than that didn't change anything.
This really was a good recipe. I folded in a touch of vanilla for flavoring at the end. I also used about 4 tbs. of confectioners' sugar because we like our filling sweet. Will make it like this again.
Made this as topping on banana cream pies. It was great! As other reviewers recommended, I increased the powdered sugar to 1/4 cup. Thanks, Cathy.
VERY GOOD! Its Light, and yummy. I used this recipe to fill my Eclairs. and the ONLY change i made to the recipe, is I added 1 1/2 Tblsp normal sugar (to satisfy my sweet tooth.) it came out JUST PERFECT!.
super! this went perfect for my carrot cake...well the carrot cake i make from this website :-)
This recipe was good!! I added a little vanilla to it. I thought it would be a little sturdier...i added some meringue powder to help hold shape. Tastes good!
Follow exact recipe and turns out excellent. Add extra sugar 2Tbsp +vanilla 1tsp just because we like with a little flavor. A keep recipe.
Good stuff. Not too sweet, wonderful. Highly recommend if you are frosting a rich cake, this frosting will definately not over power. Thanks for the recipe!
i used it to do a banana cream filing for a cake and used the rest to frost the cake. i did add more sugar as it wasn't enough sweetness as someone else mentioned. very basic recipe like going out to buy whip cream in a tub.
This cream filling was very light and nice I used it in my sons birthday cake with fresh strawberries for the filling. it was a hit normally I have extra cake left over and have to beg my guest to take it home. this time I nearly ran out of cake thanx Cathy
this is super, just becareful when you do the geletin as it sets fast, I added more water. It keeps for several days without weeping....Just love it, happy I tried it out...thanks
Excellent and easy! Just be sure your gelatin mixture is room temperature and not too thick before adding it to prevent clumpiness. It was really easy to work with and just sweet enough to complement sweet desserts. Thank you, thank you, Cathy!
This is really a nice recipe! Very easy and quick to make, and the results were super. I even halved the recipe, and it came out perfect. I took a few others advice and added a bit more sugar (tasted it first, and it was a little light on the sweet taste, so added more), also a bit more gelatin to be safe on it being stable. I wanted it to be chocolate as well, so mixed in some unsweetened cocoa to give it a bit of the flavor and color. This is a very forgiving recipe, as even with all of this adjusting, it came out wonderful. I used as a frosting.
Wow! Great recipe!! I was in the middle of making my husbands cake and didnt have confectionars sugar, and used regular granulated sugar. 4 Tablespoons. And it turned out wonderful!! Not too sweet which is good since Im using marshmallow fondant also. Awesome recipe and great find!!
Very good, easy and fresh tasting. Thanks for submitting.
I added a packet of Starbucks Via for a coffee-flavored filling and icing for a devil's food cake - light and creamy and delicious!
This filling/icing was stable, but not as I expected, I was hoping for more stiff cream. Well I added vanilla extract. Make sure the gelatin mixture is runny and you can pour it in the cream while beating on high.
while the taste was good (I added about 4T. of powdered sugar and 1/2t. of vanilla) this recipe did not hold up as a filling for my layer cake. I'm guessing the cake was too heavy but I presumed adding the gelatin would firm it up for this purpose. I had an extremely hard time keeping the gelatin liquid enough to add to the cream and in the end I was still left with little pellets of gelatin in the cream (I definitely need to practice perfecting this step). I would try this recipe again, but only to make a sturdy dessert topping or as a filling for pastries like creampuffs or eclairs, not cakes. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
I have been searching for this for a long time. Thank you for posting it. When we were kids, we got what we called "Smearfaces" which is an eclair/long john type of donut. The filling would get smeared all over your face when you ate it, hence the term smearface.
This was a great recipe, I have never had luck getting whipped cream to stay whipped for me, but this was just the right consistency. However I did add 1 more tablespoon of sugar, as I thought it tasted to milky.
9.10.14 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/24047/whipped-cream-filling/ ... I messed up & added more than one t gelatin - probably two. I added an individual envelope-full. :/ Yup, it's stabilized! :D Actually, it's good; it just looks overwhipped - my fault. It doesn't taste it, no butter here; but definitely looks it. This is a good recipe, but I think I might try the dissolve-in-cold-water-first type when I try again. Note4Me: Westcoastmom: Jun. 6, 2015 8:14 am Hi Lindsay! :) A stabilized whipped cream like this recipe is the closest thing to Cool Whip. But looking at the recipe you're making, there's cream cheese in it. So that will help stabilize the real whipped cream. And I would use powdered sugar in the cream as the little bit of cornstarch in it will help hold it together as well. And a little drop of vanilla as cool whip usually has a little flavouring
This turned out amazing, i have been looking for this recipe for awhile. I did add a little more confectioners sugar and some pink food coloring. Used this to frost and fill my Strawberry Almond Shortcake.
Wonderful!
I skipped the gelatin, and it was still really great! I also added a dash of peppermint extract and green food colouring for filling a chocolate layer cake. Yum! Everyone loved it! I also agree with the other comments, use double the amount of sugar, otherwise you can barely taste the sweetness.
i wasn't very happy with this, ive made whipped cream hundreds of time but thought this might hold up better for a coconut cake i was making, but the gelatin made the texture of the whipped cream different (more like cool whip....i don't know how else to explain it) it made it seem artificial, and i really stood over the bowl confused at how my wonderful whipped cream had somehow been turned to cool whip. the cake survived, and no one had anything bad to say about it, but ill stick to basics on the whipped cream.
This was ok. Actually better the second day. It held up nicely on my cake. I made Jenny's Black Forest cake. I did double the sugar, but it wasn't sweet enough. It needed something, not sure what. I also used a whole pouch of geletin with 2 TBS water (didn't want to waste the geletin - it was about 2 tsp in the pouch). It was easy to pipe on my cake. Might try playing with it to make it better next time.
This recipe is a great starting point. I doubled the sugar, water, and gelatin, and I added a touch of vanilla extract. I found the directions easy to follow and it turned out exactly how I wanted.
Works well, is a very non-sweet version as written. I like to use the standard Chantilly cream ratio as I learned it, 2 tablespoons per cup of cream, which is perfect for me. It is tricky to catch the dissolved gelatin between too hot and gelled. If your gelatin thickens, just reheat it briefly. It is easier if you add another tablespoon of water to the hot dissolved gelatin, which cools it down immediately, or use 2 tablespoons at the start. Drizzle it into the softly whipped cream as you continue to beat on a lower speed until it is fully incorporated, then increase the speed again if needed to whip to soft peaks.
I used this as my topping for Tres Leches Cake & Loved it....SO easy, light & delicious! I followed the recipe to a T except I added a little more sugar & a half a tsp vanilla. I had one problem & I'm hoping someone can advise me as to what I did wrong, I got some gelatin beads in the topping. My cream was at the soft peak stage, I added the gelatin to the warm water, then to to cream, & then beat to stiff peak..everything came out great except getting some beads (yuck). I was using a hand mixer, maybe next time I should try my kitchen aide? Any suggestions welcome because I LOVE this topping. Thanks for posting!
I haven't tried this yet but when I do, I will use agar-agar instead of the gelatin to make it vegetarian.
I thought I was going to have problems by how long it took to get stiff but it came out w/a great texture & covered my cake wonderfully. I did taste it as is & it was aweful. I added a Tbs. of vanilla tasting after every little bit. It may have possibly been 2 Tbs. After adding some flavor it was lovely!
I used 1/2 cup of powdered sugar. This was used for a strawberry shortcake. Came out just like a Diner's "whipped cream frosting". White and fluffy. My attached picture required double the recipe (1 cup of powdered sugar.
This is my first time trying this recipe and I must say it was very easy to make but I did add a bit more sugar. I added 2 tbls. more so next time I will make it I will put 1/4 cup of sugar. It will be perfect to my liking.
Great recipe...amateur baker looking to expand baking skills & what not.....would definitely make it again. I used it in my red velvet cake for v-day!
My first time making whipped cream and it turned out great! Very easy and tastes soo good!
I used 4 TBSP of sugar and a 1 TBSP of Vanilla extract and added strawberry pie filling....awesome
Great results but I like it a little sweeter, not much though
Great filling! Very easy. Did add vanilla, and increase the sugar( sweet tooth here). It's a keeper. Thank you for sharing!
This is just what I wanted for my Ring-Ding and Twinkie cakes. Great on lemon merengue too!
Exactly what I was looking for! I added some cinnamon with the sugar and cream (I used more sugar than the recipe called for, since my cake was not a very sweet cake) and it was amazing! I will be using this again and again. YUM!
