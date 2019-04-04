Whipped Cream Filling

This tasted and worked great. I made a previous almost slightly similar recipe from this site that ended up having gelatin beads in the whipped cream. For some reason, that was not the case this time. I just heated some water in the microwave, measured out the 1 Tblsp., and then stirred in the gelatin in the separate bowl. I poured it in quickly while blending. This will be my new go to for stabilized whipped cream. Although, this holds up like a frosting it still is whipped cream. So, I would use it in conjunction with a sweet filling on cake or cupcakes or as a filling and a sweet glaze, ganache, or something similar on top. It works for me, but I know most are accustomed to commercial cakes and cupcakes which are extremely sweet. It makes enough whipped cream for 1 cake or 15 cupcakes, and it holds up well in the fridge until serving time.