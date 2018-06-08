Green Pea Salad With Cheddar Cheese

This easy pea salad has sweet, crunchy pieces of onions mixed with creamy bites of Cheddar cheese. Growing up, a friend of the family made us this pea salad that we love to this day. It's just standard stuff: peas, mayonnaise, egg, cheese, and onion. That's it!
Reminded me of my grandmas salad in Iowa many years ago. I really think you need to use fresh or thawed frozen peas. Canned are just too mushy for me. Thanks for bringing back a great salad and a great memory!
I thought it was great! Adding the eggs even made it appealing to my younger children. I was shocked that they liked it so much, considering anything with peas is a kid repellant. I used frozen peas due to the other reviews, but didn't change anything else. Great recipe.
Was out of mayo so made this with ranch dressing. Think it gave it the oomph it needed. Also added sweet pickles and garlic. Next time might use Velveeta cubes instead of cheddar. I am sure that was what my mom use to use.
07.01.17 ~ DELICIOUS! Loved this salad. I did use thawed frozen peas instead of canned. I also had to use shredded cheese as that is what I had on hand. I like that this recipe does not contain bacon. I served this to company along with 'Slow Cooker Beer Pulled Pork' from AR, and veggies and dip. My SIL LOVED the pea salad best!
Just like Grandma's ! My sis-in-law who was on very tight budget made this for every holiday, I would call her to make sure she would bring it. She added a couple dashes of dry mustard which really brought out all the flavors. Her bowl always went home empty. I, add one shake of cayenne pepper for a small zing. Nothing wrong with the basic recipe, you can just let it evolve over the years to your tastes.
Couldn't wait for it to set for a couple of hours! Very good! I will definitely make this again. I used thawed frozen peas (about 12 ounces), red onions chopped very small, sharp cheddar chopped in tiny cubes, 3 large eggs, and miracle whip.
Because the Grands act as if I"m trying to poison them if they run across a raw piece of onion in their food I started substituting thinly sliced radish for the onion. It does have an extra advantage of being really pretty in the bowl.
Susan MacFarland
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2019
I added pimento. It gives a little appetizing red color and extra flavor.
I'm not a fan of onions, salt and pepper. I subtracted those and added Mrs. Dash seasoning. Instead of the block cheese, I used the shredded. Huge hit! I read the nutritional information but it does say what size of serving it is, only that it serves 6. Any help on that part.
This salad was pretty good. I used frozen peas (two bags), sweet onions (considerably more than called for), about a cup and a half of chopped celery, and a diced red bell pepper. I took the suggestion of several others and used Miracle Whip instead of mayo. I hadn't used that in years, but thought it would go well in this salad. It did. This salad was easy to make, pretty, and fresh-tasting. We liked it.
Love this simple quick and easy healthy salad. This recipe I learned from my German mother-in-law. The difference was she added a chopped super crisp red gala apple for sweetness. Leave the peeling on for health and color or off, your choice. Add chunks of cheddar cheese, celery, onion (red onion is perfect but white is good also), mayo but no eggs. Be sure and chill it as it is best cold!
