Green Pea Salad With Cheddar Cheese

This easy pea salad has sweet, crunchy pieces of onions mixed with creamy bites of Cheddar cheese. Growing up, a friend of the family made us this pea salad that we love to this day. It's just standard stuff: peas, mayonnaise, egg, cheese, and onion. That's it!

Recipe by JessyTastic

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix sweet peas, eggs, Cheddar cheese cubes, mayonnaise, and onion together in a bowl until ingredients are coated in mayonnaise; season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 132.6mg; sodium 947.6mg. Full Nutrition
