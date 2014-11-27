Maple Buttercream Frosting

Rating: 4 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a very sweet frosting - it reminds me of maple candy.

By Sarah

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat confectioners' sugar, butter, and syrup together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth. Add cream, 1 tablespoon at a time, to sugar mixture and beat until frosting is thickened and desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 12.7mg; sodium 28.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Reviews:
My Hot Southern Mess
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/09/2014
This frosting is just like the description says it is a very sweet frosting. A little goes a long way. I wouldn't suggest piping on cupcakes like I did. I think this would be good smeared on top of cinnamon rolls. Read More
Helpful
(4)
endoftheriver
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2015
Nice and easy. I had actually put this together without looking on here first except that I used milk because I had no cream. Tis very sweet frosting and as it was intended for a spice cake I added a bit of cinnamon to this recipe and to my taste lessened the sweetness and improved the frosting for the spice cake. Read More
Helpful
(4)
cquinn74
Rating: 4 stars
09/10/2016
The flavor is great a bit sweet but offsets the savory bacon flavor of the coconut I used. Next time less liquid. After the maple syrup the consistency was fine and didn't need the cream. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Sue
Rating: 4 stars
10/11/2016
I added a pinch of salt and used unsalted butter. It was perfect. Especially with chopped bacon!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Molly
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2016
10.09.16 Yum Yum Yum - I could have eaten this frosting with a spoon but I didn't I only licked the beaters. I didn't have any whipping cream on hand so I used a little milk. It worked perfectly and gave me the texture I wanted to frost 'Grandpop's Special Chocolate Cake' from AR. Definitely will be using this one again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Loretta Brenner
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2020
Lovely maple flavored frosting to go with a homemade spice cake! I made half a recipe, and used about 2T of buttermilk instead of heavy cream. Such a nice surprise with the maple flavor! Read More
BlackDiamond
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2019
Tasty Read More
